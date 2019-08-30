Friday night’s top high school football performers

Riding with Recruits: Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year.

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: completed 19-of-32 passes for 303 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-21 win over Asheville Reynolds.

Jaidyn Denis, Mallard Creek: had two interceptions in a 33-17 win over Butler. He returned one of them 56 yards for a score.

Willie Hopper, DeAndre Gilliam, West Mecklenburg: 22 carries for 130 yards in a 7-0 win over West Charlotte for Hopper. Gilliam had a fumble recovery in the end zone for the game’s only points.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: finished 23 of 35 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Coleman Jeffcoat five times for 106 yards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jarrett Robinson, Maliek Faust, Harding: In a 69-8 win over Garinger — where Harding scored 69 straight points — Robinson completed 4-of-8 passes for 77 yards and four touchdowns. Faust ran six times for 102 yards and a score.

JT Smith, Providence Day: playing his second game as a freshman, Smith had two rushing and two receiving scores in a 43-7 win at Rabun Gap (Ga.).