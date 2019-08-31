Valor Christian (CO) routs Charlotte Christian Friday

Riding with Recruits: Tim and Jacob Newman Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s.

The Charlotte Christian Knights found themselves in an unusual position Friday night- on the losing side of a blowout.

The defending NCISAA State Champions met their match and then some as Valor Christian, the Colorado 5A state champions, dominated on both sides of the ball and beat the injury-riddled Knights 56-6.

Valor scored on their first three offensive possessions and scored on defense to jump out 28-0 three minutes into the second quarter. Running back Gavin Sawchuk scored two of those touchdowns, including a 40-yarder midway through the first quarter where he broke free up the middle and sprinted past the Christian defense for a score.

Trailing 35-0 Christian had it’s best drive of the game, going 80 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a one-yard run by JB Awolowo. But even that was short-lived, as the extra point was blocked, then Valor would score two touchdowns in the next minute to pad the lead and go on to the victory.

Records: Christian falls to 1-1 on the season. Valor Christian is 1-0.

Three Who Mattered:

Gavin Sawchuk (Valor Christian)- Only a sophomore, Sawchuk had 107 total yards (92 rush, 15 receiving) on 10 touches and two touchdowns and sat the entire second half. Sawchuk is getting looks from big name schools and is also one of Colorado’s top sprinters in track and field.

Cole Bott (Valor Christian)- Bott also sat in the second half but threw for 120 yards (6 for 9 passing), 120 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.

J.B. Awolowo (Charlotte Christian)- While the numbers weren’t strong (51 total yards and a touchdown), Awolowo was forced into playing quarterback with starter Matthew Tuomala injured.

What’s Next: Charlotte Christian is off until September 13th when they travel to Georgia to face Pace Academy.

Valor Christian (CO) 21 28 0 7 -- 56

Charlotte Christian 0 6 0 6 -- 6

First Quarter VC-Jack Howell 18 run (Brian Brogan kick) VC- Gavin Sawchuk 40 run (Brogan kick) VC- Sims Hunter 1 fumble return (Brogan kick)

Second Quarter VC- Sawchuk 8 run (Brogan kick) VC- Ethan Simpson 17 pass from Cole Bott (Brogan kick) CC- JB Awolowo 1 run (kick blocked) VC- Kaiden Keefe 30 pass from Bott (Brogan kick) VC- Keefe 10 pass from Bott (Brogan kick)

Fourth Quarter VC- Andre Wright 40 run (Spencer Pankratz kick)