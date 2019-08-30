Harding rips off 69 straight points in rout at Garinger

Harding coach Van Smith on Garinger win Harding coach Van Smith talks about his team scoring 69 straight points in a rout over Garinger Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harding coach Van Smith talks about his team scoring 69 straight points in a rout over Garinger

For just a moment, Garinger HIgh looked like it wanted to pull off a big upset against Harding.

Garinger needed only two plays on their first possession to score the game’s first touchdown when quarterback Elias Bethea found Zae Staten for a 23-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.

But then, Harding woke up. The Rams scored 69 unanswered points to turn a slow start into a 69-8 rout.

The Rams (2-0) had seven different players score touchdowns in the first half, giving them a 49-8 advantage at the break. Eight different Harding players scored on the night.

Harding senior quarterback Jarrett Robinson led the way going 4-for-8 for 77 yards passing and four touchdowns, finding Jerry Houston, Zamien McKenzie, Yashiya Freeman and Tyquez Johnson for scores.

The Rams’ rushing attack also piled by 247 yards on the ground led by senior Maleik Faust, who ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Senior Dekerius Thompson rushed for 67 yards and two scores on seven carries.

Harding also avenged a 41-20 loss to Garinger last season.

“We responded the way we should have responded,” Harding football coach Van Smith said of the scoring outburst. We have a lot of talent and a lot of athletes, we were just trying to get them the ball in space and let them make plays.”

The Rams’ defense was equally as impressive, as they held the Wildcats’ offense to negative-12 yards of total offense (24 yards passing, minus-36 yards rushing) for the game.

Harding had three interceptions with the Rams’ Thompson, Johnson and Timothy Willis all picking off passes. Thompson returned his pick 20 yards for the game’s only defensive touchdown.

The Rams’ defense has allowed only 14 points in two games this season.

Garinger (0-2) was led by Staten who had three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Three Who Mattered

Dekerius Thompson, Harding: The senior running back/defensive back scored on both offense and defense, with touchdown runs of seven and 20 yards, while returning an interception 20 yards for another score.

Jarrett Robinson, Harding: The senior quarterback didn’t pass a lot going 4-for-8 for the game, but each completion was for a touchdown as he had four scoring throws on the night of 12, seven, 12 and 36 yards.

Maleik Faust, Harding: The senior usually known for his defensive playmaking, rushed back rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on only six carries.

Worth Mentioning

Harding has already equaled its win total from a year ago when the Rams went 2-9.

The Rams are averaging 62 points per game on offense, while giving up only seven points per contest on defense. Harding has 123 points on offense, 14 less points than they score in all of the 2018 season.

What’s Next

Both Garinger and Harding go on the road next, Friday night (Sept. 6) with Garinger traveling to West Mecklenburg while Harding plays at West Charlotte the same night.