West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg 08.30.19

Defense, spirit, lead West Meck past West Charlotte A fumble recovery in the end zone proved to be the only points for West Meck in a 7-0 win over West Charlotte. It was new coach Nick Mata's first win in his first game.

The youngest varsity head football coach of a Charlotte Mecklenburg team got his first win Friday night as the West Mecklenburg Hawks shut out the West Charlotte Lions 7-0 Friday night.

Hawks’ linebacker De’Andre Gilliam had the game’s only score as he fell on a West Charlotte fumble in the Lions’ end zone with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Having just turned 30 years old three weeks ago, Hawks’ coach Nick Mata had to wait a week longer to see his team even take the field for the 2019 season, as the West Mecklenburg opener last week at Rocky River was canceled due to lightning and heavy rain.

The Hawks also got a big lift from running back Willie Harper, who led all rushers with 130 yards on 22 carries. He got 104 of his yards in the second half. On the Hawks’ final drive, Harper had three runs of 12, 13 and 27 yards to help West Meck get first downs and run out the clock.

Both teams had chances late in the first half to break the scoreless deadlock. West Meck had a first down at the West Charlotte 25-yard line with two minutes to play, but Hawks’ quarterback Zaire Kennedy under a heavy rush fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Lions.

West Charlotte got the ball inside the West Meck five yard line on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Silas Cruse to Nagee McQueen. But time expired and the two teams went to the locker room at the half knotted at 0-0.

RECORDS: West Charlotte (1-1) West Meck (1-0)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(West Meck – Defense ) Hawks’ defense had a fumble recovery and an interception in shutting out a Lions’ team that scored 28 points in their win last week over Garinger.

(Willie Harper – West Meck) Hawks’ running back topped the century mark with 130 yards while filling in for starting running back J’Mari Taylor, who had cramping issues and missed considerable time during the game.

(De’Andre Gilliam- West Meck) Scored the winning touchdown on a fumble recovery for the game’s only points.

THEY SAID IT: “This was the best feeling of my life right here. They were telling me all week that I shouldn’t have my cell phone on me or any money in my pocket. They were talking it up and they went through with their plan.” West Meck coach Nick Mata on getting a gatorade bath by his players following his first win as a head coach for the Hawks.

Scoring Summary:

West Charlotte 0 0 0 0 -- 0

West Mecklenburg 0 0 7 0 -- 7

WM – De’Andre Gilliam 1 yard fumble recovery; (Arlin Morazan – Gonzales kick)