Hey Myers Park and Mallard Creek, Vance High football says ‘Don’t forget about us’

On a night when Mallard Creek, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, was routing No. 7 Butler; and on a night when Myers Park, No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, was off and not playing, Vance High went to Virginia and made a statement.

Vance whipped Heritage (VA), the reigning Virginia 3A state champs, 35-7 Friday on the road. How dominant were the Cougars? Well, the Lynchburg News & Advance said Vance looked “more like a well-tuned college team.”

The Cougars (1-0) ended Heritage’s 13-game win streak and had a running clock in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Vance outgained Heritage 484-134 and its powerhouse defense - paced by Division I recruits Power Echols, Stefon Thompon and Stephen Sings -- limited Heritage to 7-of-17 passing for 34 yards.

So, while Mallard Creek and Myers Park may be nationally ranked, Vance -- which reached the N.C. 4AA state final last season -- isn’t ready for anyone to think this is a two-horse race in Mecklenburg County.

“I think we should’ve been in the conversation already,” Thompson said Friday. “We went to the state championship last year. We beat Myers Park (in the state semifinals). I think we’re the best team in the state.”

First-year Vance coach Glenwood Ferebee said it took the team a little while Friday to get some confidence with the new offense he installed. He said that contributed to a slow start, but once QB Austin Grier and the offense hit on a few things, they didn’t stop hitting. And Vance’s defense, very likely the best in North Carolina, didn’t miss a beat.

Dating to last year, only four of Vance’s most recent 14 opponents have scored double digits.

“It’s a big win for us,” Ferebee said. “This offense is new to my kids and it was a confidence thing. At the beginning of the game, they were not confident, but they came out and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and I saw the confidence go up.”

Ferebee said it would’ve helped if Vance’s game last week wasn’t canceled due to weather, but getting this win, he thinks, will get Vance going to where it needs to be.

And like his linebacker, he think Vance can get all the way to the top.

“I’m not from Charlotte so I don’t know (all about the area),” said Ferebee, who moved from Virginia to take the Vance job. “I know they beat (Myers Park) last year and the kids are confident they can beat (Myers Park and Mallard Creek). We can play with them and we’ll be right there at the end of the season to see who’s the best team in Charlotte.”

↓Fight ends Richmond-Anson Senior game: At least one player on each team got into an altercation with Richmond leading 33-0. Game officials and coaches decided to end the big rivalry game with about a minute left in the first half. Richmond had 309 yards offense to 86 for Anso

Head Coach Bryan Till Interview where he discusses the official and coaches decision to end the game with 59 secs remains in the 2Q. Raiders win 33-0. pic.twitter.com/lFMktHYNl5 — RichmondRaidersFB (@FbRichmond) August 31, 2019

↑Independence: beat South Meck 42-7 to improve to 2-0. The Patriots are averaging 44.5 points per game and will play Olympic next week, looking for their first 3-0 start since 2014.

↓Mallard Creek penalties: Mallard Creek had 20 penalties in the Butler win. In a close game, that would really hurt the Mavericks.

↑Olympic: Trojans coach Brandon Thompson got his first win Friday, 35-14 over North Mecklenburg.

↑AJ Colombo, Waxhaw Cuthbertson: sophomore receiver caught four touchdown passes in a 42-27 win over Metrolina Christian.

SHARE COPY LINK A fumble recovery in the end zone proved to be the only points for West Meck in a 7-0 win over West Charlotte. It was new coach Nick Mata's first win in his first game.

SHARE COPY LINK Harding coach Van Smith talks about his team scoring 69 straight points in a rout over Garinger

▪The Observer published a story Friday about how the Carolina Panthers had helped raise the profile of Charlotte football. The fact that local teams were playing so many national powers to start the season proves that. Mallard Creek, for example, played nationally ranked S.C. power Dutch Fork to a draw last week.

Friday, the best team in Colorado, Valor Christian, came to town to play Charlotte Christian. It’s too bad the Knights weren’t anywhere near full strength.

In Maryland, Charlotte Catholic gave the No. 48 team in the nation, Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) all it wanted before falling 7-0. And we talked about what Vance did against a Virginia power.

▪ Folks, Charlotte football has arrived. It’s never been this good. I wonder what would happen -- and how crazy it would get -- if CMS really put some effort into improving facilities and retaining coaches. Shoot, build a couple big stadiums on either end of the county and schedule enough of these mega-matchups and CMS could develop a new revenue stream that could help it support the schools’ athletic budgets.

▪Last thought here: this, potentially, could be one of the best seasons in Mecklenburg County history. Myers Park and Mallard Creek look they are fielding perhaps the best teams in each school’s history, and Vance just went to Virginia and blitzed a 3A state champion. Vance looks like it may have a historically good defense.

In the past, in Charlotte, you would have generally one team really dominate and maybe -- maybe -- have one foil. But we’ve not seen a year where we’ve had this many truly elite teams emerging. Hough and Butler will remain dangerous in the postseason, too. You don’t want to see them in a second or third round game.

▪ I’m sure West Forsyth fans will remember that Myers Park beat Mooresville 6-3 on a last-second touchdown in a scrimmage. Not sure I’d read too much into that. It was a running clock scrimmage and Myers Park had not prepped too much. But West Forsyth got 184 yards and three TD rushing from G’mone Wilson and West got a solid win Friday, 49-7 over Mooresville. The win proved that there won’t just be Charlotte teams battling for the right to get to the finals, that’s for sure.

This I know: the 2019 western 4AA playoffs are going to be as tough as I can remember.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Austin Grier, Vance: completed 21-of-32 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Heritage (VA). Heritage, which had a 13-game win streak snapped, won the Virginia 3A state championship last season.

Isaiah Bess, Ja’hari Mitchell, Shelby: Bess completed 19-of-32 passes for 303 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-21 win over Asheville Reynolds. Mitchell caught 10 passes for 261 yards and set a school-record with five receiving touchdowns.

Willie Hopper, DeAndre Gilliam, West Mecklenburg: 22 carries for 130 yards in a 7-0 win over West Charlotte for Hopper. Gilliam had a fumble recovery in the end zone for the game’s only points.

Dustin Noller, Jaidyn Denis, Mallard Creek: Noller finished 23-of-35 for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the Butler win. He connected with Coleman Jeffcoat five times for 106 yards. Denis had two interceptions. He returned one of them 56 yards for a score.

JT Smith, Providence Day: playing his second game as a freshman, Smith had two rushing and two receiving scores in a 43-7 win at Rabun Gap (GA).

Game Stories

No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus 47, Mount Pleasant 15: Northwest held Mount Pleasant to minus 1 pass yards and forced three turnovers. Northwest, which led 27-0 at halftime, got 175 yards passing and two TDs from Nick Wilds-Lawing. Tyrese Blake rushed four times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Mount Pleasant’s Brent Reece ran 25 times for 92 yards and a score.

Ardrey Kell 35, East Meck 6: The Knights ran out to a 21-0 lead and eventually outgained East 389-224. Ardrey Kell QB Jared Joseph threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns. UNC recruit Cedric Gray caught eight passes for 104 yards and two scores. On defense, Josiah Augustin had four assists, three solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for losses.

Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day 0: Quinten Cooper ran 10 times for 126 yards and two scores in an easy win. The Bucs (2-0) led 32-0 at halftime. Junior QB Russell Tabor was 10-of-15 for 130 yards and a score.

Mountain Island Charter 80, Christ the King 0: UNC recruit Elijah Burris ran 11 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Todd Pledger made eight PATS and Jacob Laughlin made two. On defense, Christian Sellars had two sacks and two fumble returns for scores.

Statesville 34, Lake Norman 21: Statesville broke open a 14-14 halftime tie with 20 points in third quarter, including two touchdown runs from Chavion Smith. Statesville’s Nebayne Moore threw two touchdowns and ran for another.