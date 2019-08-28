Tuesday’s roundup: Providence Day gets last-second goal to stop Gaston Day

The Providence Day-Gaston Day boys’ soccer match went to the final second -- make that the final 8/10 of a second -- before being decided Tuesday evening.

The visiting Chargers completed a comeback with a goal in the final second of the first overtime period, giving them a 2-1 victory over Gaston Day.

The host Spartans had taken a 1-0 first-half lead on a goal by David Efird.

Providence Day tied the game with less than five minutes left in regulation on a goal by Alex Cooke.

That set up the overtime dramatics. In the closing seconds, the Chargers attacked the Gaston Day goal, and John Morris Byrne delivered a pass to Kade White, who was on the left side of the goal. White’s shot went into the left side of the net with less than a second remaining.

The victory lifted Providence Day to 3-1 on the season.

Outstanding performers

Sophie Spada (Charlotte Country Day girls’ cross-country): Spada won the girls’ portion of a cross-country meet by nearly a minute over the next-best finisher.

Kayla Spangler (Charlotte Country Day girls’ volleyball): Spangler had 24 assists, 10 digs, six aces and five kills in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Charlotte Catholic.

Edin Velagic (Butler boys’ soccer): Velagic, a junior, scored four goals and had two assists as the Bulldogs beat Indian Trail Sun Valley 6-3. In three matches this season, Velagic has five goals and four assists.

Kade White (Providence Day boys’ soccer): He converted a pass from John Morris Byrne into a game-winning goal with 8/10 of a second left in overtime, as the Chargers beat Gaston Day 2-1.

Cross-country

At Charlotte Country Day

The host Buccaneers swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in an eight-team meet.

Country Day’s boys finished with 33 points, well ahead of Providence Day (96), Covenant Day (99), Concord Cannon School (108), Charlotte Christian (110), Christ the King (122), Corvian (152) and Trinity Prep (234).

Providence Day swept the top three spots, led by Adam Habas with a time of 16 minutes 48.1 seconds. He beat teammate Andrew Ricolo by 20 seconds. Top Country Day finisher was William Harris, in fourth.

Charlotte Country Day’s girls finished with 31 points, followed by Cannon School (62), Covenant Day (75), Charlotte Christian (105), Providence Day (121), Christ the King (153) and Corvian (166).

Country Day standout Sophie Spada won the girls’ race in 19:17.77 -- nearly a minute ahead of the runner-up finisher, Eva Lindner of Covenant Day.

At North Iredell

The West Rowan boys and China Grove Carson girls won team titles in a North Piedmont 3A Conference meet.

West Rowan had four of the top 10 boys’ finishers and totaled 35 points. Trailing were Jesse Carson (67), East Rowan (73), South Iredell (92), North Iredell (92) and Statesville (147). Zac Barbee of Jesse Carson won the boys’ race in 17:21, with North Iredell’s Patrick Mahaffey second.

Jesse Carson had four of the top 10 girls’ finishers for 36 points. Trailing were Statesville (68), North Iredell (85), South Iredell (91), East Rowan (97) and West Rowan (156). Jonna Strange of North Iredell finished in 17:10, winning by 3½ minutes over the second-place runner.

Boys’ soccer

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 2, Concord Cannon School 1: Mack Carpenter and Julian Evans each scored a goal as the Hawks won their CISAA opener.

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 2, Charlotte Catholic 2: Gina Macias scored both Ardrey Kell goals -- the second with about two minutes left. Catholic is 1-0-1, while the Knights are 0-0-2.

Butler 6, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3: Edin Velagic’s four goals and two assists were more than enough for Butler. Selvin Andino and Yoquin Arugeta-Jimenez each added a goal for the Bulldogs. Two of Sun Valley’s goals came on penalty kicks.

Charlotte Country Day 4, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: Johnny Bingham scored two goals, Parrish Gosney and Andrew Zuri added single goals, and Connor McPhilliamy logged his second shutout of the season.

Christ the King 2, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 2: The host Crusaders are 2-0-1 on the season.

Concord Cox Mill 1, Mallard Creek 0

East Mecklenburg 2, Monroe Central Academy 1: Gustavo Gonzalez and Kevin Gomez each netted a goal for the Eagles.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 1, Northside Christian 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2, Lake Norman Charter 1: Griffin Nixdorf and Calvin Brownewell scored Pine Lake goals.

Olympic 2, Belmont South Point 1: Alex Fiuroa and Christian Marroquin each scored a goal for the Trojans.

Providence 2, Weddington 0: The Panthers logged their fourth victory in five days, with Damien Rhodes and Josh Colston scoring goals.

South Mecklenburg 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Bassidy Sylia had a goal and an assist, and Bryan Woime, Jacopo Magnani and Adam Charlton each added a goal. Ross Bilon played 70 minutes in goal, with Davis Mitchell playing the other 10 minutes of the shutout.

Winston-Salem Reynolds 2, Hough 1: Triad 4A power Reynolds held off a Hough comeback. Diego Cominges scored for Hough on an assist from Erik Sopiqoti.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Concord Jay M. Robinson 2, South Iredell 2: The Bulldogs twice rallied from one-goal deficits against South Iredell.

East Lincoln 6, Gastonia Huss 1: Pearson Cunningham had two goals and two assists for the victors. Chase Gilley scored three goals and had an assist.

East Rowan 6, Davie County 4: Jesus Ordonez, Reuben Leslie, Drew Roare, Luis Funez, Jackson Mastranunzio and Andrew Martin each scored once for East Rowan.

Mooresville 6, West Rowan 1: Salvador Bautiste scored West Rowan’s goal, but Mooresville dominated and improved to 2-0-1.

West Stanly 3, Albemarle 0

Field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 8, South Mecklenburg 0

Marvin Ridge 1, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0

Myers Park 4, Charlotte Latin 1: Caroline Golden led the Mustangs with two goals, and Sarah Perkinson had three assists. Jennie Douglas made three saves. Lauren Foley scored for Latin, and goalkeeper Grace Crutchfield was kept very busy making 20 saves.

Providence Day 11, Providence 1

Girls’ tennis

Concord Jay M. Robinson 8, Mallard Creek 1

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6, Independence 3

Marvin Ridge 9, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Monroe Central Academy 9, Monroe Union Academy 0

South Mecklenburg 5, Providence 4

West Rowan 9, Kannapolis Brown 0

West Stanly 8, Central Cabarrus 1

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Christian 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13): Kai Carter (eight kills, 17 digs) and Morgan Shrader (15 assists, three aces, four blocks) led the victorious Knights.

Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-11): Kayla Spangler’s 24 assists and 10 digs led the Buccaneers, and Sydney Schulze added sevn kills, three aces and 18 digs.

Christ the King 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 2 (25-22, 25-27, 8-25, 25-17, 15-11): Shay Huber’s 12 kills and four aces led the victorious Crusaders. Emma Downey had 10 aces for Piedmont Community.

Grace Academy 3, United Faith Christian 2

Maiden 3, Community School of Davidson 2 (25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 15-25, 17-15): Maiden won for the fourth time in five matches.

Rock Hill Northwestern 3, Providence Day 1 (25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-13): Macy Petty had 11 kills and three blocks, and Anna Black totaled 17 digs for Providence Day.

South Mecklenburg 3, Myers Park 2 (25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 13-25, 15-8): The Sabres handed Myers Park its first loss (3-1). The Mustangs had gone 9-0 in sets this season before facing South Mecklenburg.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Butler 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, Thomasville 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Central Davidson 1

South Rowan 3, North Davidson 0: South Rowan remained unbeaten (3-0) in the conference, as Anna Rymer (14 kills, 12 assists) and Kira Rymer (12 kills, 16 assists) led the attack.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, North Rowan 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-23)

Chatham Central 3, South Davidson 0

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Stanly 1 (25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21): Gray Stone Day’s Piper Mauldin had 13 kills and four blocks, and Lannah Huneycutt added 20 digs and 20 assists.

North Stanly 3, Albemarle 0: Payton Landis led the Comets with 13 assists.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Blythewood (SC) 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-16): Rock Hill’s Aydan Espinal had 19 assists.

Boone Watauga 3, Statesville 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-9): Rebekah Farthing (14 kills, 10 digs) and Brooke Bykrd (13 kills, 12 digs) had big matches for the Pioneers.

Central Cabarrus 3, East Rowan 2 (17-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13): Reaghan Moore had 35 assists for East Rowan.

China Grove Carson 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-19)

Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Catawba Bandys 1 (25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18): Bunker Hill is now 4-0.

Clover 3, Kings Mountain 0 (34-32, 25-20, 26-24)

Concord Cannon School 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1 (25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13)

Concord Cox Mill 3, Weddington 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-22): Cox Mill, ranked 13th in 3A by MaxPreps, knocked off the seventh-ranked Warriors.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Kannapolis Brown 1 (25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17): Bailey Rollins’ 12 kills and Joyce Barnes’ 26 assists led the Storm.

East Burke 3, Morganton Freedom 0

Indian Land 2, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 0 (25-22, 25-23)

Indian Land 2, York 0 (25-16, 25-22)

Lancaster (SC) Carolina Christian 3, Monroe Lee Park Prep 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-17)

Marvin Ridge 3, Gaston Day 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-19)

Monroe Central Academy 3, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-21)

Mount Pleasant 3, Concord 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-16)

Newton-Conover 3, West Iredell 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-20)

Newton Foard 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-17): The Tigers improved to 5-0.

North Iredell 3, Lake Norman 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-22)

Richmond Senior 3, Lee County 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-14): The Raiders remained unbeaten (4-0).

South Iredell 3, West Iredell 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-16): South Iredell’s Taylor Osborne had 16 kills and five aces, and Ali Warren totaled 16 digs.

Spartanburg Westgate Christian 3, York Lake Pointe Academy 2 (16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9)

West Stanly 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1 (25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23): The host Colts upped their record to 3-1.

