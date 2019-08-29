Thursday’s roundup: Cannon girls golf gets big win

Riding with Recruits: Kelley Topiwala The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Amanda Sambach and Sophie Holland each fired a 36 over nine holes Wednesday, leading defending Concord Cannon School to victory over Charlotte Country Day in a high school golf meet.

Cannon School, the defending 3A state private school champion, finished with a team score of 121 at River Run Country Club in Davidson. Charlotte Country Day had a 153 total.

Charlotte Latin also competed, but the Hawks did not have enough players for a team score.

Annabelle Thomas (49) and May McConnell (51) led Country Day. Gaby Cacheris (49) had Latin’s best score.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Outstanding performers

Wilson Aguilera Fuentes (Vance boys’ soccer): A sophomore, Fuentes scored three goals as the Cougars downed Berry Academy 6-2.

Max Gaither (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge boys’ soccer): Gaither scored all his team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Northwest Cabarrus.

Tori Hester (West Rowan girls’ volleyball): Hester, a senior, had a big day in the Falcons’ 3-1 victory at East Surry. She totaled 25 kills, three aces, four blocks and 21 digs.

Cross-country

The Weddington boys and Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls were winners in the 2x2x2K Meet at Weddington. The event featured two-members teams in a relay, with each runner going 2 kilometers.

In the boys’ event, the Weddington A team won, followed by Cuthbertson A and Cuthbertson B. The girls’ winner was Cuthbertson B, followed by Cuthbertson A and Weddington A.

Also in the meet were teams from Ardrey Kell, Butler, Community School of Davidson, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman Charter, Monroe Parkwood, Myers Park, and Providence Day

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Hough 3, Butler 1: The host Huskies led 2-0 at the half and held on. Evan Ghilani had a goal and an assist for Hough, and Bryce McMillen and Drew Powell each added goals. Erick Rivas got the Butler score.

Independence 6, North Mecklenburg 0

Kannapolis Brown 4, Hopewell 1: Alex Mariche scored on a penalty kick for the Wonders, and teammates Paul Campos, Axel Martinez and Richy Medina added goals.

Vance 6, Berry Academy 2: Wilson Aguilera Fuentes got a hat trick, and Isai Mejia added a goal and two assists.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 2, Lexington 1

Ledford 5, West Davidson 1

Midway Oak Grove 2, North Davidson 0

South Rowan 4, East Davidson 1: Eber Tapia’s two goals led South Rowan. Harrison Ward and Daniel Treja each added a goal.

Thomasville 5, Salisbury 2: Chris and Joshua Portillo scored goals for the Hornets.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, North Moore 0: This was the conference opener for both teams.

North Stanly 5, South Davidson 1

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 0, West Iredell 0

Asheville Reynolds 5, Hickory 3: Hickory battled back, outscoring the Rockets 3-2 in the second half.

Avery County 4, Marion McDowell 3

Catawba Bandys 3, East Burke 2: Macauley Bulen got the game-winning goal for Bandys.

Central Cabarrus 5, Unionville Piedmont 0: The Vikings led 4-0 by halftime.

Concord 7, Kings Mountain 0: The visiting Spiders improved their record to 3-0-2. Carlos Alvarez scored three goals, and Carson Trott had a goal and an assist, as Concord built a 5-0 halftime lead.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Max Gaither accounted for all of Hickory Ridge’s goals.

Lawndale Burns 6, Bessemer City 1: The host Bulldogs (3-0) outscored the Yellow Jackets 4-0 in the second half.

Lenoir Hibriten 6, North Lincoln 2: Six Panthers scored a goal - Jonas Doll, Simon Hawkins, Kevin Rios, David Franquiz, Gerardo Rodriguez and Allen Meza. Carter Sliwoski had a goal and an assist for North Lincoln.

Lincolnton 9, East Gaston 2: The host Wolves jumped to a 5-1 halftime lead. They have scored 18 goals in the team’s first two matches.

Monroe Central Academy 5, Lake Norman Charter 2: Central Academy led 4-1 at the half, getting two goals from Jonathan Kamenick.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1, Boonville Starmount 1

Morganton Freedom 4, Morganton Patton 2

Newton-Conover 3, Black Mountain Owen 0: The Red Devils are now 5-0.

North Iredell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Juan Nieto, Jerick Moreno and Jonah Bamberger scored for North Iredell.

R-S Central 3, West Henderson 2: Tristan Chavez had a goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers.

Shelby 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Golden Lions scored five times in the first half.

South Caldwell 2, Wilkes Central 0

South Iredell 6, Lake Norman 1: The Vikings (3-0-1) built a 4-0 halftime lead and coasted.

West Lincoln 7, Cherryville 2

Girls’ tennis

Ardrey Kell 5, Marvin Ridge 4

Charlotte Catholic 9, Charlotte Country Day 0: Rose Kenny posted a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Linda Fonville in No. 1 singles, then teamed with Ava Tan for a No. 1 doubles triumph.

Lenoir Hibriten 5, Hickory St. Stephens 4

Newton Foard 9, Alexander Central 0: Fred T. Foard’s sweep included a pair of close matches. In No. 3 singles, Hannah Cummings edged Emma Maltba 0-6, 7-5, 10-5. And in No. 4 singles, Adia Livert beat Caroline Wills 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

Salisbury 8, Thomasville 1: Lillie Rusher won No. 1 singles and was part of a victorious No. 1 doubles team.

Weddington 9, Fort Mills Nation Ford 0

Field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 2, Charlotte Country Day 1 (4 OT): Moira Darling scored for the Cougars, and Lilly Poole had the Country Day goal.

Myers Park 7, Ardrey Kell 0: The Mustangs (3-1) blew it open with five goals in the second half. Sarah Perkinson and Fenley Hamilton each scored two goals, and Caroline Pulliam added a goal and an assist.

Providence Day 3, Hough 0

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Bradford Prep 3, Mountain Island Day Charter 0 (25-13, 28-26, 25-23)

Corvian 3, Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19)

Lake Norman Charter 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-10): Liberty Harris had 14 kills and Nyla Smith 21 digs for the victors.

Providence 3, Myers Park 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15): Ava LaPata (four aces, 24 digs) and Madison Call (13 kills, seven blocks) led the Panthers. Sarah Stolar had eight kills and 15 digs for Myers Park.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, Lawndale Burns 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22): Anna dunbar (16 digs and 18 kills) and Chloe Ratliff (19 kills, three aces) had big matches for the Red Raiders.

Shelby 3, East Gaston 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-22)

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 3, Mooresville 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15)

Bakersville Mitchell County 3, Lenoir Hibriten 1

Catawba Bandys 3, South Caldwell 1 (25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22)

Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-21): The Bears improved to 5-0 on the season.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-20): Graleigh Hildebran’s 16 assists led the Cavaliers.

Forest City Chase 3, Cherryville 2 (25-20, 26-24, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7)

Fort Mill Nation Ford 2, North Myrtle Beach 0 (25-14, 25-10): The victory lifted the Falcons to 5-1 on the season.

Hickory St. Stephens 3, Boiling Springs Crest 2

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-13)

Lancaster 3, Chester 0

Montgomery Central 3, Albemarle 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-16)

Mount Pleasant 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-23): Lainey Love’s 13 assists led the Tigers.

R-S Central 3, East Rutherford 0 (25-14, 27-25, 25-21): Katlyn Holland had 27 assists, and Makenzi Searcy added 18 kills for the Hilltoppers.

West Rowan 3, East Surry 1 (20-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13): Tori Hester led the Falcons with 25 kills and 21 digs. Allison Ennis totaled 42 assists.

West Stanly 3, Concord 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-12)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.