Charlotte Observer High School Football Picks

PICK 7
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
2-2
2-2
2-2
4-0
3-1
Season total
2-2
2-2
2-2
4-0
3-1
Butler at
Mallard Creek
Mallard
Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard
Creek
Mallard
Creek
Mallard
Creek
Hough at
Providence
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
South Mecklenburg
at Independence
Indy
Indy
Indy
Indy
Indy
West Charlotte at
West Mecklenburg
West Charlotte
West
Meck
West
Meck
West
Charlotte
West
Meck
Ashbrook at
Kannapolis Brown
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
Ashbrook
Weddington at
Porter Ridge
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
Rock Hill at
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
