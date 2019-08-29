Charlotte Observer High School Football Picks

Riding with Recruits: Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year.

PICK 7

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 2-2 2-2 2-2 4-0 3-1 Season total 2-2 2-2 2-2 4-0 3-1























Butler at Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Hough at Providence Hough Hough Hough Hough Hough South Mecklenburg at Independence Indy Indy Indy Indy Indy West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg West Charlotte West Meck West Meck West Charlotte West Meck Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown A.L. Brown A.L. Brown A.L. Brown A.L. Brown Ashbrook Weddington at Porter Ridge Weddington Weddington Weddington Weddington Weddington Rock Hill at South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe