Charlotte Observer High School Football Picks

Riding with Recruits: Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan

Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. By
PICK 7

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

2-2

2-2

2-2

4-0

3-1

Season total

2-2

2-2

2-2

4-0

3-1













Butler at

Mallard Creek

Mallard

Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard

Creek

Mallard

Creek

Mallard

Creek

Hough at

Providence

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

South Mecklenburg

at Independence

Indy

Indy

Indy

Indy

Indy

West Charlotte at

West Mecklenburg

West Charlotte

West

Meck

West

Meck

West

Charlotte

West

Meck

Ashbrook at

Kannapolis Brown

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

Ashbrook

Weddington at

Porter Ridge

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Rock Hill at

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

