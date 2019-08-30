Thursday’s roundup: Providence volleyball posts sweep over Butler

Talking Preps: Sam Greiner, Langston Wertz Jr. on Friday’s games Former Harding coach Sam Greiner talks with the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. about hair products, Butler-Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic and other big games in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Aug. 30, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Harding coach Sam Greiner talks with the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. about hair products, Butler-Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic and other big games in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Aug. 30, 2019

Providence swept Butler in girls’ volleyball Thursday, in the Panthers’ final test before the start of conference play next week.

The Panthers look the part of a championship contender once again in the SoMeck 7 4A Conference, with a 5-1 record in nonconference play.

But as usual in the highly competitive SoMeck 7, Providence will have company. Traditional powers Ardrey Kell (3-1) and South Mecklenburg (3-2) are off to good starts, and both Berry Academy (3-0) and West Mecklenburg (2-0) have fared well.

Conference play begins Tuesday, with Providence hosting West Mecklenburg.

In Thursday’s match, Providence rolled over Butler by scores of 25-11 in each of the three sets. Katie Cruise and Audra Nelson each had 15 assists and seven digs, and Emily Debe (eight aces) and Abigail Gray (13 digs, three aces) contributed.

JV football

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 23, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Catholic 20, Vance 12

Fort Mill Nation Ford 28, Charlotte Country Day 20

Hough 14, Providence 7

Independence 30, South Mecklenburg 0

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 42, Southlake Christian 32

North Mecklenburg 14, Olympic 0

Rocky River 14, Gastonia Huss 2

West Charlotte 24, West Mecklenburg 0

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 16: Harrison Brashear rushed for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns for Alexander Central.

Ashe County 20, Boone Watauga 14

Belmont South Point 30, Lincolnton 6

Boiling Springs Crest 28, Skyland Roberson 20

China Grove Carson 36, South Rowan 30 (4 OT’s)

Claremont Bunker Hill 14, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Clover 14, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 7

East Lincoln 39, East Rowan 18

Fort Mill 22, Chester (SC) 6

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge d. Concord (score not available)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 26, Weddington 20

Indian Trail Sun Valley 20, Central Cabarrus 6

Kannapolis Brown 25, Gastonia Ashbrook 7

Maiden 14, South Caldwell 6

Marion McDowell 48, East Burke 8

Marvin Ridge 22, Concord Jay M. Robinson 13

Monroe Central Academy 9, Marshville Forest Hills 6

Richmond Senior 21, Anson County 8

Shelby 37, Asheville Reynolds 22

Unionville Piedmont 7, North Stanly 0

West Rowan 28, North Rowan 0: Peter Williams-Simpson scored three touchdowns.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Knights got goals from Noah Butera, Juan Ramirez and Brandon Cook.

Charlotte Catholic 4, Christ the King 0: The Cougars won this battle of Mecklenburg Catholic schools, improving to 4-0-1 on the season.

Charlotte Country Day 5, Greensboro Day 0: The Buccaneers pulled away with four second-half goals.

Charlotte Latin 1, Davidson Day 0: Sullivan Phillips scored for the Hawks on an assist by Julian Evans. Sean Shumate got the shutout in goal.

Concord First Assembly 9, Southlake Christian 0

Hickory University Christian 4, Northside Christian 2: Eighth-grader Bruno Ramos scored all of University Christian’s goals.

Hopewell 3, Harding 0

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 7, Grace Academy 6: Max Novytskyy scored three goals for Mountain Island Charter, and Sebastian Perna added a goal and an assist.

Myers Park 5, Olympic 0: Myers Park took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Cam Peterson scored on a 35-yard free kick, then pulled away in the second half. Mason Wood scored twice, once on a penalty kick, and Peterson added an assist to his scoring.

Weddington 2, South Mecklenburg 1: The Sabres took a 1-0 halftime lead on a Brenton Calvin goal, but Weddington rallied with two goals in the final 40 minutes.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 4, Davie County 1

Gaston Day 4, Hickory Christian 2: Davis Spencer led the Spartans with two goals, and Jack Dee and Nate Granetz added single scores. Braden Whitford scored for Hickory Christian, which got its other score on an own-goal by Gaston Day.

Gastonia Forestview 2, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2: Jack Foray and Alden Smith scored for Cuthbertson.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2, Concord Cox Mill 1: Max Gaither and Nathan Vaughan scored goals for the Ragin’ Bulls, while Ryan Estes had the Cox Mill goal.

Hickory St. Stephens 1, Newton Foard 1: Lucas Valle-Hammer put St. Stephens ahead with a goal in the 47th minute, but the Tigers got the tie on a penalty kick by Carlos Erazo-Rojo with six minutes to play.

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 4, Richmond Senior 2

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Monroe 1

Marshville Forest Hills 1, Salisbury 0

Mount Pleasant 10, South Davidson 1

North Iredell 4, Catawba Bandys 1

North Lincoln 3, North Gaston 0: The Knights’ Nathan Brown had a pair of goals, with Carter Sliwoski adding two assists.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Latin 4, Hough 0

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 6, Lenoir Hibriten 3: Hannah Maltba (No. 1) and Kristin Ratliff (No. 2) were among the five singles victories for the Cougars.

Ardrey Kell 6, Olympic 3

Charlotte Catholic 8, Weddington 1

Charlotte Country Day 9, Davidson Day 0: Linda Fonville posted 6-0, 6-0 victories in No. 1 singles and teamed with McLean Sadusky for a victory in No. 1 doubles.

Charlotte Latin 5, Concord Cannon School 3

Indian Trail Sun Valley 9, Monroe 0

Monroe Central Academy 5, Mount Pleasant 4

Salisbury 5, Concord 4: Margaret Thurman and Abby Campion got the Hornets off to a good start, winning the No. 1 and 2 singles matches.

West Stanly 8, Marshville Forest Hills 1

Whitmire (SC) 5, Chester (SC) 1

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Berry Academy 3, West Charlotte 0

Covenant Day 3, Rock Hill 2: The Lions knocked off one of South Carolina’s 5A power schools and improved to 2-0 on the season. Rock Hill fell to 7-2.

Davidson Day 3, Charlotte Country Day 1 (25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19): The host Patriots improved to 4-0, while Country Day fell to 7-2.

Hickory University Christian 3, Northside Christian 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-12)

Hopewell 3, West Mecklenburg 0

Lake Norman Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-12, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24)

Mallard Creek 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1 (25-7, 25-11, 19-25, 25-6)

Marvin Ridge 3, Ardrey Kell 0

North Mecklenburg 3, Harding 0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-7): The unbeaten Vikings cruised to their fourth victory.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1: The Raiders won their conference opener and improved to 5-0 overall.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Central Cabarrus 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-21): The Bulldogs opened conference play with a hard-earned victory. Abbey Reading led the way, with 10 kills and 13 assists. Emma Beltran totaled 12 digs.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, Thomasville 0

Ledford 3, Lexington 0

South Rowan 3, Midway Oak Grove 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-10): The first-place showdown went to South Rowan, with Anny Rymer (12 kills, five assists) and Kira Rymer (12 kills, six blocks) leading the way. South Rowan is 4-0 in the conference, with Oak Grove dropping to 3-1.

West Davidson 3, North Davidson 2

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 3, Bessemer City 1 (25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-7): Rileigh Kiser led the Ironmen to a victory in their conference opener, with 16 assists, 11 digs and seven aces. Terayha Best added nine kills.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Davidson 0 (25-16, 25-5, 25-13)

North Moore 3, Albemarle 0 (25-23, 25-6, 25-10)

North Stanly 3, North Rowan 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-13)

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Boone Watauga 3, Maiden 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16): The Pioneers remained unbeaten (4-0).

East Lincoln 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 2 (22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-9, 15-5): The visiting Mustangs improved to 3-0, handing the Bears their first loss in six matches.

Gaston Day 3, Hickory Christian 1 (25-9, 25-7, 19-25, 25-9): Lauralee Hurst had 23 kills and 12 digs, and Drew Brown totaled 15 digs, eight kills and four aces.

Gastonia Forestview 3, East Gaston 1 (25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 30-28)

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 2 (21-25, 11-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-9)

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Kershaw (SC) North Central 2

Kings Mountain 3, Lawndale Burns 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-18)

Monroe Central Academy 3, Corvian 0

Monroe Parkwood 3, Chester (SC) 0

Newton Foard 3, Statesville 1 (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15): The Tigers improved to 6-0 and are ranked No. 1 among the state’s 2A schools by MaxPreps.

North Iredell 3, West Iredell 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-17)

South Caldwell 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0

South Iredell 3, Lake Norman 2

Unionville Piedmont 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Valdese Draughn 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-19, 25-20, 27-25)

Weddington 3, Fort Mill 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-22): The Warriors are now 4-1, while Fort Mill falls to 2-2.

