Butler at Richmond highlights Observer-area prep football games of the week

Myers Park High football off to hot start Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence.

Butler (1-1) at Richmond Senior (2-0), Fri, 7:30: This will be the seventh straight season these two state powers have met in the regular-season. Butler has won three of the past four meetings and is 4-2 overall in the run. Most of the games have been close, and often high-scoring. Butler won, 42-41, in 2016 and Richmond won, 55-54, in 2014. This year’s Raiders look like one of the school’s best in years. In two games, Richmond has outscored opponents 81-2. Butler’s competition — against Hough and Mallard Creek — has been much tougher, however. This is a regional-playoff level game in September.

Columbia Hammond School (1-1) at Charlotte Country Day (2-0), Fri, 7:30: Country Day is the reigning N.C. Independent Schools Division II state champ. The Bucs are averaging 42.5 points per game this season. That offense faces a test Friday. Hammond has won the past two S.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state titles. The Skyhawks’ offense is led by QB Jackson Muschamp, the son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, and features two of top three recruits in the state. The defense is led by Alex Huntley, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior committed to South Carolina, and 6-5, 250-pound senior Jordan Burch. Huntley is ranked No. 3 among the state’s top 25 recruits. Burch is No. 1 in South Carolina, and he’s ranked No. 2 nationally among all recruits by 247 Sports.

Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel (1-0) at Charlotte Catholic (1-1), Fri, 7:30: Rummel is ranked No. 10 among all teams, public and private, in Louisiana by MaxPreps. The Raiders shut out St. Paul’s (La.) 14-0 in their opener Friday. Despite some heavy graduation losses from a 3A state championship team, Catholic served notice that it’s a legit 3-peat threat by going to Maryland and playing the No. 48 ranked team in America, Our Lady of Good Counsel, to a 7-0 loss.

Hough (1-1) at Duncan (SC) Byrnes (2-0), Fri, 7:30: After a 21-10 opening loss to Butler, Hough bounced back with a 38-14 win at Providence. Friday, the Huskies face a traditional S.C. power. Byrnes has outscored teams 83-8 this season and has 13 seasons with double-digit wins in the past 15.

Gastonia Huss (1-0) at Vance (1-0), Fri, 7: Huss escaped with a 7-3 win over Rocky River in its opener last week. Vance got a 400-yard passing performance from new QB Austin Grier in a 35-7 win over Heritage (Va.). Heritage is the reigning Virginia 3A state champions

Independence (2-0) at Olympic (1-0), Fri, 7: Though it’s early, the Patriots are averaging 44.5 points per game, the most since 2004, and will hunt their first 3-0 start in five years. Olympic (1-1) bounced back from a loss to Myers Park to start the season with a 35-14 win over North Meck last week. That was new coach Brandon Thompson’s first.