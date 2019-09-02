Fall Sports roundup: Davidson Day runner tops loaded field

Runners from Davidson Day and a team of York County home-schooled students took top honors Saturday in the fourth annual Carolinas Kickoff cross-country meet at Metrolina Christian in Indian Trail.

The meet was delayed a week, due to a soggy course on the originally scheduled date, Aug. 24.

Davidson Day’s Mitchell Zammitti finished first in the boys’ division, covering the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes 45 seconds.

He was just 1/10 of a second ahead of second-place Benjamin Timberlake of Arborbrook Christian.

Rounding out the top five were Dominic Conroy and Jacob Laney of Indian Trail Porter Ridge, and Ethan Bradley of Monroe Parkwood.

The girls’ winner was Avery Sharpe, of the York County Homeschool team. Her time of 19:19.7 was 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Elizabeth Timberlake of Arborbrook Christian. Rounding out the top five were Caroline Fagan of Porter Ridge, Raina Andrews of York County Homeschool, and Jessie Connick, who ran unattached.

The boys’ team title was captured by Parkwood, with 62 points. Porter Ridge (84), Monroe Central Academy (95), Metrolina Christian (102) and Cabarrus Stallions (178).

The girls’ team winner was Metrolina Christian (92), followed by York Homeschool (107), Central Academy (154) and Porter Ridge and Parkwood (157 each).

Blue-Gray selection

A Southlake Christian football player has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-Star high school game, set for Jan. 13 in Atlanta.

Wide receiver-defensive back Luca Lutzel was picked for the game, which features some of the top high school seniors in the country. Lutzel had five receptions, nine tackles and an interception in Southlake Christian’s opening game this season.

Boys’ soccer

(Friday)

Arborbrook Christian 5, Queens Grant Charter 1: Cristian Rosado scored the Queens Grant goal.

Asheville 2, Boone Watauga 0

Indian Trail Sun Valley 4, Covenant Day 3: Hernan Benitez led the Spartans with two goals and an assist, and Romi Zeltouni added a goal and an assist.

Lincoln Charter 5, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4: The host Eagles built a 4-1 lead and held on. Max Novytskyy scored a pair of goals for Mountain Island Charter.

(Saturday)

Swansboro 1, Boone Watauga 1: Watauga managed a tie in the second game of the Mello Mushroom Invitational in Boone. The Pioneers are now 2-2-1 on the season. In the other match, Asheville tied Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 0-0.

Girls’ tennis

Gastonia Forestview 6, East Lincoln 2: Five matches were decided by tiebreakers, including No. 1 singles, where Forestview’s Elsa Schuls beat livia Prevost 2-6, 6-1, 10-3; and No. 6 singles, won by East Lincoln’s Taryn Robinette over Caroline Cranland 6-7 (4-7), 7-6, (9-7), 10-2.

Lake Norman 8, East Lincoln 1: Tanea Spruill led Lake Norman by winning No. 1 singles and playing on a victorious No. 2 doubles team. Hannah McGuirk (No. 3 singles) got the East Lincoln victory.

Volleyball

Northside Christian 3, Gaston Christian 2 (25-10, 26-24, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10)

