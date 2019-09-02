Two Observer-area basketball stars commit to colleges

The Call with Olympic High’s Josh Banks l 02.28.19 Olympic High's Josh Banks had 27 points to lead his team to a second round playoff win Thursday, Feb. 28. After the game he talked with Langston Wertz Jr. about the win and about playing West Charlotte in Saturday's sectional final. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympic High's Josh Banks had 27 points to lead his team to a second round playoff win Thursday, Feb. 28. After the game he talked with Langston Wertz Jr. about the win and about playing West Charlotte in Saturday's sectional final.

Two Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball stars have committed to colleges.

Olympic High’s Josh Banks committed to Virginia Commonwealth. Vance’s Daniel Ransom committed to Western Carolina.

Ransom, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block for the Cougars a year ago. He helped Vance to a 20-7 record.

Banks, a 6-4 guard, helped lead Olympic to a 21-6 record and a regular-season SoMECK conference championship. Banks averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and three assists last season.