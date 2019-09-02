Prep Insider Blog
Two Observer-area basketball stars commit to colleges
Two Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball stars have committed to colleges.
Olympic High’s Josh Banks committed to Virginia Commonwealth. Vance’s Daniel Ransom committed to Western Carolina.
Ransom, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block for the Cougars a year ago. He helped Vance to a 20-7 record.
Banks, a 6-4 guard, helped lead Olympic to a 21-6 record and a regular-season SoMECK conference championship. Banks averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and three assists last season.
