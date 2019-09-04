Tuesday’s Prep Roundup: 3 I-Meck volleyball powers open conference play with wins

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

The three I-Meck 4A Conference girls’ volleyball teams with the best records in early nonconference play got off to winning starts Tuesday in league competition.

Hough, now 3-1 overall, swept host Hopewell 25-18, 25-16 and 25-12.

Mallard Creek improved to 7-2 overall by rolling over Vance 25-0, 25-4 and 25-2.

North Mecklenburg remained undefeated (5-0 overall), but the Vikings had the toughest time of it, surviving a five-set match with Mooresville. North Mecklenburg took the opening set 25-9, then lost 25-20, rebounded with a 25-18 victory, but dropped the fourth set 25-19. The Vikings then squeaked past the Blue Devils 15-13 in the final set.

Outstanding performers

Emma Bryson (Charlotte Catholic girls’ volleyball): Bryson, a senior, had seven aces and 37 assists in the Cougars’ 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A victory at Unionville Piedmont.

Katie Cruse (Providence girls’ volleyball): Cruse totaled 20 assists as the Panthers swept West Mecklenburg in a SoMeck 7 4A match.

Lily Harmon (Gaston Day girls’ volleyball): Harmon had 12 assists, three kills and two blocks as her team swept Concord First Assembly in a Metrolina Athletic Conference match.

Davis Spencer (Gaston Day boys’ soccer): Spencer, a senior, scored all his team’s goals in a 4-2 victory over Concord First Assembly.

Christopher Upton (R-S Central cross-country): Upton won the boys’ race by nearly three minutes in a Southwestern 2A Conference regular-season meet.

Sarah Van Hoose (Indian Land girls’ volleyball): Van Hoose, a junior, had six kills, three aces and a block in her team’s 2-1 victory over Lancaster.

Cross-country

Belmont South Point swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in a Southwestern 2A Conference regular-season meet at South Mountain Christian Camp in Bostic.

In the boys’ event, the Red Raiders finished with 36 points, followed by R-S Central (57), East Gaston (68), Forest City Chase (95), Lawndale Burns (131) and Shkelby (154).

The Red Raider girls finished with 42 points, followed by Burns (56), R-S Central (60), Shelby (69) and East Rutherford (107).

R-S Central’s Christopher Upton won the boys’ race by nearly three minutes, with a team of 17:54.67. Johan Jimenez (Chase) and Jacob Mullen (East Gaston) were second and third.

Makenna Pallozzi of South Point took the girls’ race in 21:50.28. She was followed by Hannah Dove (Burns) and Marina Mace (East Rutherford).

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Berry Academy 2, Hopewell 1

Butler 1, Mallard Creek 0: Sullivan Lewis made five saves, getting the shutout for the bulldogs. Edin Velagic scored on an assist from Dylan Rossomanno.

Carmel Christian 2, Covenant Day 1 (2 OT): Ross Blang got Carmel Christian’s first goal, and Ryan Lynch won it with a goal in overtime.

Charlotte Country Day 2, Arden Christ School 1: Will Garinger and Parrish Gosney each scored once for the Buccaneers.

Community School of Davidson 3, Lake Norman Charter 1

Garinger 7, Harding 1

Hough 2, Providence 2: Providence led 1-0 at halftime, but Hough’s Richie Cano scored twice in the second half, helping the Huskies gain a home tie.

Mooresville 5, Christ the King 0: The Blue Devils (3-0-1) have outscored opponents 12-1 this season.

Northside Christian 6, Sugar Creek Charter 4: Chan Park and Aleksei Natalenko each scored two goals for the victors.

Olympic 3, North Mecklenburg 0

South Mecklenburg 3, Independence 0: Spencer Lewisohn had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who also got goals from Thor Iverson and Zak Ninaji.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 2-0 in the second half. Zach Davis (two goals, one assist) and Alberto Moncayo (one goal) led the victors.

METROLINA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Gaston Day 4, Concord First Assembly 2: Davis Spencer scored all of the Spartans’ goals, with Marco Wright getting an assist. Giovani Longoria and Avery Stinson scored one goal apiece for Concord First Assembly.

N.C. NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Forestview 1

Brevard 4, East Rutherford 3

Central Cabarrus 2, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0

Central Davidson 9, East Rowan 0

Concord 2, Statesville 0: The Spiders broke a scoreless tie at halftime and improved to 4-0-2 on the season.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2, East Gaston 0

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Weddington 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Richmond Senior 1: The host Raiders led 1-0 at halftime, but the Pirates (4-1) surged in the final 40 minutes.

Kannapolis Brown 8, China Grove Carson 1: The Wonders improved to 5-0 with this one-sided victory.

Lawndale Burns 6, Cherryville 1: The Bulldogs outscored Cherryville 5-0 in the second half.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, Montgomery Central 2

Mount Pleasant 13, Cabarrus Charter 0

Nebo Crossing Academy 4, Salisbury North Hills Christian 4

Newton Foard 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1: Korbin Proctor had a goal and an assist, and Connor Josey and Jordan Delpilar added goals for the Tigers, now 3-0-2.

R-S Central 9, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

South Rowan 3, West Rowan 0: Dalton Baxter, Eber Tapia and Santos Lopez scored goals for South Rowan.

West Forsyth 5, Boone Watauga 0

West Stanly 3, North Moore 1

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 11, Providence 1

Girls’ golf

Mount Pleasant earned the victory in a three-team tournament, with a score of 139. West Davidson (145) and Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (146) trailed. Medalist honors went to Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs, with a 40. Mount Pleasant was led by Jordan Blake (43) and Olivia Bey (46).

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 7, North Iredell 2: Kristin Ratliff won No. 2 singles and teamed for a doubles victory, leading the Cougars. In No. 1 singles, North Iredell’s Jana Whicker edged Hannah Maltba 8-6.

Ardrey Kell 9, Berry Academy 0: The Knights improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the SoMeck 7 4A.

Charlotte Latin 5, Charlotte Christian 4: Latin won the match when the No. 3 doubles team of Mayes Fisher and Samantha DeWeese triumphed. Charlotte Christian’s Margaret Carlton beat Kate Coppage 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.

China Grove Carson 9, Central Cabarrus 0

Concord Cannon School 5, Providence Day 4: The Cougars’ triumph in No. 3 doubles earned them the team victory.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 4, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 2

Rock Hill 4, York 2

Weddington 5, Marvin Ridge 4

Volleyball

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 3, West Mecklenburg 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-1): Gabby LaPata’s seven kills and Abigail Gray’s nine aces led the Panthers in their conference opener.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Independence 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-20)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-14): Reilly Donoghue’s eight kills and five digs helped the Pirates win their conference opener. Sydney Rutledge added seven kills, and Genesis Ortiz had 12 digs.

Myers Park 3, Garinger 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-7)

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Seventy-First 3, Raeford Hoke County 2

Scotland County 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Richmond Senior 1 (25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23): The visiting Patriots won this battle of Sandhills-area powers, improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference. They have won 15 of their 16 sets this season. It was the first loss for Richmond Senior (5-1, 1-1).

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1 (25-9, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11): Brooke Byrd (19 kills, seven aces, seven digs) and Rebekah Farthing (23 kills) paced the Pioneers.

Marion McDowell 3, Alexander Central 1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (25-17, 29-27, 25-22)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 3, Concord 1 (25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21)

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-16)

Northwest Cabarrus 3, Kannapolis Brown 2 (25-20, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Unionville Piedmont 1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17): Caroline Rodriguez had 16 kills and three aces, and Grance Painter totaled 30 digs for the Cougars.

Marvin Ridge 3, Monroe 0

Weddington 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22)

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Gaston Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1: The Eagles scored their first victory of the season in six matches.

Gaston Day 3, Concord First Assembly 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-13): Sidney Bing had 20 assists and Lauralee Hurst seven kills for the Spartans, now 15-4 overall and 1-0 in conference.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Southlake Christian 2 (17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 15-11)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, Ledford 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Salisbury 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-12)

North Davidson 3, Thomasville 2

South Rowan 3, West Davidson 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-5): South Rowan improved to 5-0 in the conference (6-1) overall, as Payton Black totaled 10 digs and Kira Rymer had 27 kills and 10 assists.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, Lake Norman Charter 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-23): The Mustangs improved to 4-0 overall, winning their conference opener behind 16 kills by Gabby Leach. Kayle Spees added 31 digs and two aces, and Maddy Gartland chipped in with 10 kills and five aces.

Maiden 3, Catawba Bandys 0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-21)

Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-21)

North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 1 (25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-9)

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Concord Carolina International 0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-10)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Cherryville 1 (20-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20)

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Bessemer City 1 (25-17, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23): Emmy Downey totaled six digs, 27 assists and five aces for the victors, and Peyton Hamlin added 10 kills and three aces.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Chatham Central 3, Albemarle 0 (25-8, 25-0, 25-10)

North Moore 3, North Rowan 1 (25-8, 25-12, 24-26, 25-14)

South Stanly 3, South Davidson 1 (25-12, 25-7, 17-25, 25-17)

N.C. NONCONFERENCE

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Victory Christian 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-16)

Charlotte Country Day 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-22): Kayla Spangler had 15 assists and Carson Wagner added 10 digs for the Buccaneers.

East Gaston 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

West Stanly 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 925-16, 27-25, 17-25, 25-14): The Colts improved to 6-1, dropping Gray Stone Day to 4-1.

West Wilkes 3, Avery County 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-10)

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Kershaw North Central 3, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 2: North Central took the final set of this tightly-contested match by a 15-12 score.

S.C. NONCONFERENCE

Clover 3, York 1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

Fort Mill Nation Ford 2, Lexington River Bluff 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-18)

Indian Land 2, Lancaster 1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-14): Olivia Kerna’s 24 digs and Katie Beachum’s six kills led the Warriors.

Indian Land 2, Lugoff-Elgin 0 (25-23, 25-20)

Lexington River Bluff 2, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (25-14, 25-11)

