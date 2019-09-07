Led by QB Caleb Hood, No. 4 Richmond wallops No. 9 Butler

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

Caleb Hood did the damage with his feet Friday night, running for three touchdowns and leading Richmond Senior to a 42-14 football victory over visiting Butler.

Hood, the game’s leading rusher with 142 yards, also passed for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-ranked Raiders led only 15-7 at halftime, despite dominating the first two periods, but they scored on the opening play of the third quarter, when Jaron Coleman took a Butler kickoff and dashed 85 yards for a touchdown.

Richmond Senior scored five minutes later on a 1-yard run by Hood, building their lead to 29-7.

Butler, No. 9 in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 poll, closed within two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, but Hood responded with two long touchdown passes in the closing minutes to pull away.

Butler seemed lucky to escape the first half trailing only 15-7.

The Bulldogs were outgained 240 to 73 in total yardage, and the Raiders spent much of the half in Butler territory.

Richmond Senior got on the scoreboard midway in the first quarter when Hood broke containment and dashed 67 yards for a touchdown. A missed conversion kick left the Raiders up 6-0.

The next Richmond Senior score was set up by a bad punt – one of three in the first half by Butler. A punt of minus-1 yard gave the Raiders the ball at the Butler 19. The Bulldog defense stiffened, however, and Richmond Senior was forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Trevor Moss.

The Raiders made it 15-0 on a 3-yard run by Hood early in the second quarter. That capped a 96-yard drive that included a 39-yard run by Hood – who escaped a Butler blitz – and a 23-yard pass from Hood to C.J. Tillman. That made it 15-0.

But the Bulldogs got off the mat, marching 80 yards for a touchdown midway in the second quarter. A 5-yard pass from Parish Metzger to John Park capped the drive.

Butler’s defense helped by picking off a pair of Hood passes in the second quarter.

Records: Butler 1-2; Richmond Senior 3-0.

Three who mattered

Caleb Hood (Richmond Senior): The Raiders’ standout quarterback rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards.

Jaron Coleman (Richmond Senior): A junior, Coleman returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards.

Lamont Brooks (Butler): On a night when the Bulldog offense was kept in check, Brooks was a bright spot. He caught six passes for 116 yards.

Observations

▪ Richmond Senior’s stadium, already among the best places to see a high school game, is a bit better this season. A new lighting system, which Raider athletic officials say is state-of-the-art, was installed in the offseason.

▪ Something about Butler seems to bring out the worst behavior in opponents. Mallard Creek was whistled for nearly 200 yards in penalties against the Bulldogs last week, and Richmond Senior was flagged for 100 yards Friday night.

▪ Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman was a thorn in the side of the Butler offense. He had three tackles for loss and broke up at least two pass attempts.

▪ With more than 60 passes between the two teams and plenty of penalties, Friday night’s contest was a marathon, lasting three hours.

▪ Butler running back Jamal Worthy did not play for most of the second half. It was not clear if he had been injured. He was replaced by Darius Law, who is listed on the Bulldog roster as a linebacker.

What’s next?

Butler is off next weekend. Richmond Senior plays next Friday at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Butler 0 7 0 7 -- 14

Richmond Sr. 9 6 14 13 -- 42

R – Caleb Hood 67 run (kick failed)

R – FG Trevor Moss 35

R – Hood 3 run (kick failed)

B – John Park 5 pass from Parish Metzger (Sully Lewis kick)

R – Jaron Coleman 85 kickoff return (Moss kick)

R – Hood 1 run (Moss kick)

B – Darius Law 1 run (Lewis kick)

R – Dalton Stroman 33 pass from Hood (Mack West kick)

R – Jakolbe Baldwin 35 pass from Hood (run failed)