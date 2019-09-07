Olympic blows big lead, rallies to beat Independence

Olympic celebrates come-from-behind win over Independence Playing at home, Olympic ran out to a 21-0 lead and then had to rally to beat rival Independence Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Playing at home, Olympic ran out to a 21-0 lead and then had to rally to beat rival Independence

After blowing 21-0 halftime lead, the Olympic High Trojans came from behind late to defeat Independence 29-28 in a thrilling non-conference game at Olympic.

After a lackluster first half, Independence woke up in a hurry in the second half and scored 22 unanswered points to erase a 21-0 deficit.

But Olympic would have the final answer.

Trailing 22-21 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Trojans’ quarterback Sean Bowles Jr. ran the ball in from five yards out for a 27-22 lead. Trojans’ coach Brandon Thompson elected to go for the 2-point conversion. Bowles handled the challenge with a successful quarterback keeper to boost the Trojans lead to 29-22.

Independence still had time left on the clock and Patriots’ workhorse running back Davion Nelson scored on a 3-yard TD run with 15 seconds left in the game. Independence coach Mike Natoli wasted no time in going for a 2-pt conversion and the win. From the wildcat formation Nelson’s run fell short and the Trojans prevailed 29-28

It was a dominant first half defensively for Olympic. In six first-half Independence drives, the Patriots punted five times and their only other drive ended in a turnover (fumble).

Meanwhile the Trojans scored on three of its six first-half drives. Olympic scored first for a 7-0 lead late in the third quarter when Bowles lofted a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Techie who was open in the back of the end zone.

After recovering an Independence fumble on the Patriots’ 26-yard line, Olympic’s Cameron Smith walked into the end zone from 13 yards out to culminate a brief four-play drive to increase The Trojans’ lead to 14-0.

RECORDS: Independence (2-1) Olympic (2-1)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Sean Bowles Jr. – Olympic) Junior quarterback scored the winning touchdown and 2-pt conversion for the Trojans and finished with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

(Cameron Smith – Olympic) Junior running back followed up a 258 yards rushing effort in the Trojans’ 35-14 win over North Mecklenburg last week to go over 100 yards in rushing this week with 124 yards on 24 carries.

(Davion Nelson - Independence) Junior running back helped the Patriots come alive in the second half while finishing the game with 150 yards on 21 carries. His three rushing touchdowns and 115 of his 150 yards came in the second half.

THEY SAID IT: “I just told them to be consistent and finish, and that’s what they did.” Olympic Coach Brandon Thompson on what he told his offense on its final drive when trailing 22-21 late in the fourth quarter.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Patriots’ quarterback Arnold Taylor rushed for a TD while finishing 14-of-28 for 190 yards passing.

Sophomore Trojans’ running back Nashawn Pritchett ripped off a 76-yards touchdown run in the first half.

Olympic will travel to East Mecklenburg next Friday to battle the Eagles, while Independence will play at Ardrey Kell next Friday.

O – Michael Techie 15 pass from Sean Bowles Jr.; (Colby Schefers kick)

O – Cameron 13 run; (Schefers kick)

O – Nashawn Pritchett 76 run; (Schefers kick)

I – Davion Nelson 5 run; (Ryan Howe kick)

I – Tyson Clawson 2 pass from Arnold Taylor; (Howe kick)

I – Nelson 17 run; (Nelson conversion)

O – Bowles Jr. 5 run; (Bowles conversion)

I – Nelson 3 run; (conversion failed)