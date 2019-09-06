West Charlotte football team rallies to upset westside rival Harding

Harding coach Van Smith on Garinger win Harding coach Van Smith talks about his team scoring 69 straight points in a rout over Garinger Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harding coach Van Smith talks about his team scoring 69 straight points in a rout over Garinger

On Friday night, West Charlotte High learned a valuable lesson in resilience.

The Lions outlasted westside rival Harding 30-23 Friday in a game full of twists and turns that included four lead changes in the second half alone.

The biggest plays were made in the final two minutes when Silas Cruse connected with Chancellor Morrow on a 22-yard pass to put West Charlotte ahead for keeps and Jacob Thomas forced and recovered a Harding fumble at the Lions’ 28 with 1:18 to play.

Harding was on the verge of going 3-0 for the first time since 2017, and the Rams looked to have the upper hand when Dekenus Thompson made a spectacular 41-yard catch and run to put the Rams ahead 23-22 with 4:57 to play.

West Charlotte responded with a seven-play, 75-yard march capped by Morrow’s catch. The Lions’ best player, running back Iwuan Jackson, who accounted for 51 yards on four carries, finished with 143 yards on 17 attempts.

Thompson was key to the Rams’ success with 176 yards receiving and three scores on 10 catches. He added 40 yards on nine carries.

Records: Harding 2-1, West Charlotte 2-1.

Three who mattered:

Iwuan Jackson: West Charlotte’s dynamic running back scored on a 10-yard bolt to pull the Lions to within 7-6 in the second quarter. He finished with 143 yards, including 83 on eight second-half carries.

Dekenus Thompson: Harding’s dual offensive threat came up big with 161 yards in the first half alone, including an 8-yard score on a Jarrett Robinson pass for the game’s first points.

Jacob Thomas: The West Charlotte senior cornerback scooped up a Harding fumble in the third quarter for a score that put the Lions ahead for the first time 14-10.

Worth mentioning

Harding’s offense dominated the first half with 219 yards against West Charlotte’s 83.

West Charlotte forced three turnovers, including a pair of Harding fumbles.

Harding took advantage of West Charlotte lapses on special teams, with Amare Harris recovering a muffed punt that led to a Rams’ score, as well as recovering a short kickoff that the Lions couldn’t handle.

In addition to a blocked punt that was recovered for a fourth-quarter score, West Charlotte sophomore defensive tackle Angelo McLaurin recorded a sack and forced fumble.

Harding 7 3 7 6-23

West Charlotte 0 6 8 16-30

Summary

H — Dekenus Thompson 8 pass Jarrett Robinson (Lee Bumbre kick)

WC — Iwuan Jackson 10 run (kick blocked)

H — Bumbre 24 FG

WC — Jacob Thomas 36 fumble return (Daniel Davis pass from Silas Cruse)

H — Thompson 5 pass Robinson (Bumbre kick)

WC - Malcolm Breedlove 0 punt return (Cruse run)

H — Thompson 41 pass Robinson (pass failed)

WC — Chancellor Morrow 22 pass Cruse (Davion Rodriguez pass Cruse).