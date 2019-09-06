No. 1 Mallard Creek shakes off slow start, blitzes Rocky River

Talking Preps: Recruiting, transferring, Butler, Richmond and games of 9/6/19 Former Harding coach Sam Greiner and Langston Wertz Jr. discuss the Charlotte Observer-area prep football games of Friday, Sept. 6 and talk about recruiting in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Harding coach Sam Greiner and Langston Wertz Jr. discuss the Charlotte Observer-area prep football games of Friday, Sept. 6 and talk about recruiting in Charlotte.

After a shaky first half that left many people surprised, the Mallard Creek Mavericks asserted their dominance in the second half at Rocky River Friday, winning 63-21.

With the score tied at 21 late in the second quarter, Mallard Creek’s Trenton Simpson took the ball 55 yards for a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes left in the half.

This play proved to be the game-changer as the Mavericks took a 28-21 lead into the half and never looked back.

The Observer’s Sweet 16 top-ranked team scored 35 unanswered points in the second half, displaying how proficient they are in all three phases of the game.

Quarterback Dustin Noller passed for close to 300 yards and five touchdowns. Noller came out firing in the third quarter with touchdown strikes to Damonte Furman, Elijah Metcalf and A.J. Davis-Ingram. Metcalf led the Mavericks in receiving with over 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense and special teams pitched in with touchdowns of their own on a blocked punt and an interception return. Simpson and Quasean Holmes provided balance in the ground game, combining for over 100 yards rushing and both adding rushing scores.

Quarterback Korey Hailey paced the Ravens offense with two short rushing touchdowns in the first half. Hailey also connected with Antjuan Collins on an 18-yard touchdown pass for Hailey’s lone touchdown pass of the night. The passing touchdown helped pushed the Ravens lead to 21-13 in the first half.

Records: Mallard Creek is 2-0-1; Rocky River is 0-2

THREE WHO MATTERED

Dustin Noller, QB (Mallard Creek): Noller passed for 290 yards and five touchdowns, exploding for three long touchdown passes in the second half

Elijah Metcalf, WR (Mallard Creek): Metcalf recorded 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns, both scores were 60 yards.

Korey Hailey, QB (Rocky River): Hailey scored two short rushing touchdowns, both quarterback sneaks. Hailey also added one passing touchdown.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Mallard Creek travels to South Carolina to take on the Gaffney Indians. Rocky River travels to take on the Harding University Rams.