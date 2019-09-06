With 2 starters suspended, Myers Park starts fast, whips Providence

Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick reflects on Providence win Myers Park whipped Providence at home Friday and the Mustangs' performance pleased head coach Scott Chadwick Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park whipped Providence at home Friday and the Mustangs' performance pleased head coach Scott Chadwick

Myers Park played without two of state’s top 10 recruits during Friday’s easy-as-it-sounds 63-3 win Providence.

The Mustangs were without senior wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, who has committed to Texas A&M, and senior defensive back Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, who has committed to North Carolina. Mustangs coach Scott Chadwick said the two did not play “because of coaches decision,” adding that the pair would likely play in the Mustangs’ next game against South Mecklenburg Sept. 13.

Friday, the Mustangs were just fine without two of their best players.

Myers Park jumped on Providence from the first play from scrimmage when Mustangs’ junior quarterback Drake Maye found senior Porter Rooks on an 85-yard pass touchdown pass just 34 seconds into the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Myers Park, No. 2 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 and No. 1 in the MaxPreps’ state rankings, led 35-0 after one quarter and 56-3 at half.

Maye, a University of Alabama commit, led the Mustangs (2-0) going 6-for-8 for 261 yards passing and four touchdowns throws on the night, despite playing only the first half.

Rooks was Maye’s top target with three receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown, all in the first quarter. Junior Jordan Bly also had two catches for 80 yards and a score.

Myers Park also shined on special teams as senior Twan Flip, Jr., returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Mustangs’ defense, which has helped Myers Park outscore its first two opponents 105-3, also got into the act when senior linebacker Charlie Shirazi returned a fumble 55 yards for a score. Shirazi also had a one-handed interception.

“There was no doubt we were extremely focused right when we got out of school today; it was all about Providence,” Maye said. “We put our foot on the pedal from the start and never took it off tonight.”

“We talk about building good habits all the time,” Chadwick said. “One of those habits is being focused from the start every Friday night, no matter who our opponent is. Tonight, we were very focused from the start and really executed well all night.”

Providence (1-2) was led by junior quarterback, Holland Stallings, who went 10-for-22 passing for 113 yards.

Three Who Mattered

Drake Maye, Myers Park: The Myers Park junior quarterback almost looked effortless making plays and had four touchdowns passes against Providence, making him 23-for-31 for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in two games this season.

Porter Rooks, Myers Park: The Myers Park senior wide receiver (N.C. State commit) touched the ball three times with all three results in touchdowns for 152 yards.

Eddie Czaplicki, Providence: The Panthers’ junior kicker booted a 47-yard field goal for Providence’s only points on the night and just missed a 60-yard effort in the 3rd quarter.

Worth Mentioning

Myers Park has outscored Providence 173-24 in the last three meetings, dating back to last year when the Mustangs beat the Panthers 55-14 in the regular season, and 55-7 in the playoffs.

The Mustangs are making an argument to be the top team in the state in every poll after two dominant wins over Olympic and Providence.

Myers Park sophomore quarterback, Owen McCown, scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter. McCown is the son of Philadelphia Eagles’ backup quarter, Luke McCown, who comes home to Charlotte on Friday nights to help coach Myers Park and his son. McCown was on the sidelines Friday.

What’s Next

Myers Park travels to South Mecklenburg Friday (Sept. 13), while Providence hosts Central Cabarrus the same night.

Providence 0 3 0 0 - 3

Myers Park 35 21 0 7 - 63

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

MP – Porter Rooks 85-yard pass from Drake Maye (Matthew Dennis kick)

MP – Jacob Newman 10-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP – Charlie Shirazi 55-yard fumble return (Dennis kick)

MP – Rooks 49-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP – Rooks 18-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

2nd Quarter

MP – Tim Newman 9-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP – Twan Flip 70-yard punt return (Dennis kick)

MP – Jordan Bly 35-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

P – Eddie Czaplicki 47-yard field goal

4th Quarter

MP – Owen McCown 13-yard run (Dennis kick)

Attachments area