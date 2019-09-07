No. 3 Vance flexes muscles, shuts out No 14 Gastonia Huss

Talking Preps: Recruiting, transferring, Butler, Richmond and games of 9/6/19 Former Harding coach Sam Greiner and Langston Wertz Jr. discuss the Charlotte Observer-area prep football games of Friday, Sept. 6 and talk about recruiting in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Harding coach Sam Greiner and Langston Wertz Jr. discuss the Charlotte Observer-area prep football games of Friday, Sept. 6 and talk about recruiting in Charlotte.

The Vance Cougars came out ready to play in their home opener, dominating a solid Gastonia Huss team on both sides of the ball and cruising to a 35-0 victory Friday night.

Vance went right down the field on their opening drive, going 70 yards in eight plays with Jahlik Cooper scoring on a 15-yard run and an early 7-0 Vance lead.

The lead went to 14-0 less than 90 seconds later when Austin Grier hit Jordan Payne for a 40-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0. After Huss missed a 42 yard field goal, Vance went 80 yards in nine plays, capped off by a Stefon Thompson five-yard run two minutes into the second quarter.

For the game, the Vance defense shut Huss down, holding the Huskies to 81 total yards of offense with 12 plays of zero or minus yardage.

Records: Vance improves to 2-0 while Huss’ drops to 1-1.

Three Who Mattered:

Austin Grier (Vance)- Threw for 261 yards on 14-for-22 passing and two touchdowns and added 75 yards on the ground. Jordan Payne (Vance)- Caught four passes from Grier for 106 yards including a 40-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Jahlik Cooper and Joseph Morris (Vance)- While numbers may not seem great, the duo ran for 77 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns (both by Cooper) and with them splitting carries neither should wilt in a tough game.

What’s Next: Vance has a bye next week and will host South Meck on September 20th. Huss will play host to Hickory next Friday.

Worth Mentioning:

▪ Grier is a tough matchup for defenses. He only had to run a few times but scrambled for two first downs on the Cougars opening scoring drive en route to his 75 total rushing yards. He also completed passes to eight different receivers, seven of those coming in the decisive first half.

▪ The Huss offense could get no push up front, as the Vance defense dominated the line and allowed Huss minus 11 yards rushing in the first half. Vance has three Division I commitments- Stefon Thompson to Syracuse, Marqui Lowery to Appalachian State and Steve Sings to Virginia Tech- plus All-American Power Echols who hasn’t committed but is getting looks from big-time programs including the defending national champion Clemson.

▪ Penalties were a problem for both teams, as Vance was penalized 10 times for 105 yards and Huss had 8 flags for 75 yards.

They said it: “Overall I’m pleased with our effort, Vance coach Glenwood Ferebee said. “We always like to start fast and I felt like we did that pretty well on both offense and defense.”

Vance 35, Gastonia Huss 0

Huss 0 0 0 0 0

Vance 14 14 0 7 35

First Quarter

V- Jahlik Cooper 15 run (Melvin Benitez kick)

V- Jordan Payne 40 pass from Austin Grier (Benitez kick)

Second Quarter

V- Stefon Thompson 4 run (Benitez kick)

V- James Pearce 15 pass from Grier (Benitez kick)

Fourth Quarter

V- Cooper 11 run (Benitez kick)