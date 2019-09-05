The Charlotte area’s top high school football games to watch: Sept. 6, 2019

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

Berry Academy (1-0) at East Mecklenburg (0-2), 7 p.m. – Each team has plenty of returning starters, but the East Meck offense has not gotten into gear, scoring six points in two games.

No. 9 Butler (1-1) at No. 4 Richmond Senior (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – The Bulldogs try to bounce back from a 33-17 loss to Mallard Creek, but they face a 4A state championship contender. Raiders’ QB Caleb Hood had three touchdown passes last week in a 33-0 victory over Anson County. That game was halted before halftime after a scuffle that left one player on each team ejected. The N.C. High School Athletic Association studied video of the game this week and determined that only one Raider player was involved. If three or more enter a scuffle, the team can be disqualified from postseason play.

Charlotte Latin (2-0) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – First-year Catawba Ridge is off to a big start, but the Copperheads face a tough test from a Latin team that has scored 87 points in its first two games.

Columbia Hammond School (1-1) at Charlotte Country Day (2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Skyhawks are defending private school state champs in South Carolina and led by QB Jackson Muschamp (son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp) and a defense with two of the top three recruits in the Palmetto State.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-0) at Covenant Day (0-2), 7 p.m. – RB Zach Morlidge powers the Pine Lake Prep offense. Covenant Day, playing a beefed-up schedule this season, has been outscored 79-0.

Garinger (0-2) at West Mecklenburg (1-0), 7 p.m. – Garinger’s defense must stop Hawks’ RB Willie Hopper Jr., who rushed 26 times for 143 yards last week.

No. 14 Gastonia Huss (1-0) at No. 3 Vance (1-0), 7 p.m. – Two solid defensive units meet here, but Vance looked like a state title contender last week, totaling nearly 500 yards of offense in routing defending Virginia 3A state champ Lynchburg Heritage.

Harding (2-0) at West Charlotte (1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Rams have outscored foes 123-14 and look like the Harding team of two years ago. West Charlotte’s defense has held opponents to one touchdown per game.

Hickory Grove Christian (0-1) at Camden (SC) Military (0-1), 4 p.m. – Hickory Grove was held to less than 50 yards offense in a 52-0 loss last week to S.C. power Simpsonville Southside Christian. Camden Military has a 20-player roster and should be an easier test.

No. 10 Hough (1-1) at Duncan (SC) Byrnes (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – A perennial 5A S.C. power, Byrnes is led by QB Lawrence Scott, who is averaging about 200 passing yards per outing.

Independence (2-0) at Olympic (1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Patriots are off to their best start in five years, with RB Davion Nelson rushing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. RB Cameron Smith (341 yards) powers the Olympic attack.

No. 1 Mallard Creek (1-0-1) at Rocky River (0-1), 7 p.m. – The host Ravens held a strong Huss team to fewer than 200 yards of offense last week, but Mallard Creek is a different story. QB Dustin Noller passed for more than 300 yards against a solid Butler defense last Friday.

Marvin Ridge (1-0) at Ardrey Kell (1-1), 7 p.m. – The Knights’ defense faces a Marvin Ridge attack led by QB Sully McDermott, who passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns last week.

Metarie (La.) Archbishop Rummel (1-0) at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (1-1), 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Raiders, ranked 10th in Louisiana, feature preseason all-state WR Koy Moore and a strong passing attack. The Cougars are coming off a 7-0 loss to DC-area power Olney (Md.) Our lady of Good Counsel.

North Mecklenburg (0-2) at West Forsyth (2-0), 7 p.m. – The Vikings can score (20 points per game), but their defense has allowed 82 points. West Forsyth has outscored opponents 91-20, and Titans’ RB G’Mone Wilson is averaging more than 125 yards a game.

Providence (1-1) at No. 2 Myers Park (1-0), 7 p.m. – Providence’s offense, averaging just 11.5 points a game, faces a tough test against a Myers Park defense that opened with a shutout (42-0) against Olympic.

No. 6 Weddington (2-0) at South Mecklenburg (0-2), 7 p.m. – Andy Capone is looking for a little more first-half spark from the Weddington offense, which has scored only 21 points before halftime (40 points after the half) in two games.

Outside Mecklenburg

Catawba Bandys (2-0) at South Caldwell (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – It’s a revival season in football at South Caldwell, with the Spartans averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game. Bandys is among the region’s top 2A teams.

No. 15 Rock Hill South Pointe (2-0) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – the Stallions face their toughest test so far this season against Nation Ford’s powerful offense. Falcon RB Nathan Mahaffey is averaging 181 rushing yards per game