Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football games
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
South Piedmont 1A
Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7
Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan
Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day
Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy
Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Commonwealth Charter at Covenant Day, 7
Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7
Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7
Harding at West Charlotte, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4
Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes
Independence at Olympic, 7
Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7
Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic
North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth
Providence at Myers Park, 7
Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian
Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Asheville Reynolds at Black Mountain Owen
Asheville Saints at Asheville School, 7
Avery County at North Buncombe
Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns
Brevard at East Rutherford
Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School
Cameron Union Pines at North Moore
Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Central Davidson at South Davidson
Chatham Central at North Stokes
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan
East Bend Forbush at East Wilkes
East Burke at Morganton Freedom
East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook
East Rowan at South Rowan
Fayetteville Cape Fear ad Lumberton
Fayetteville Pine Forest at Fayetteville Britt
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Fayetteville E.E. Smith
Fayetteville Village Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City
Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep
Hope Mills South View at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County
Lincolnton at North Gaston
Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill
Mayodan McMichael at Boonville Starmount
Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver
Mooresville at Davie County
Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell
Mount Airy at Elkin
Newton-Conover at Hickory
North Lincoln at West Caldwell
North Rowan at Lexington
Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Franklin
Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Westover
Rosman at Marshall Madison County
R-S Central at Polk County
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly
Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain
Southern Pines :Pinecrest at Winston-Salem Reynolds
Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly
Statesville at Alexander Central
Surry Central at Wilkes Central
Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard
Walkertown at Allegheny County
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes
Interstate
Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point
Gray (TN) Trinity at Bakersville Mitchell County
Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at West Columbus
South Columbus at Loris (SC)
Scotland County at Marlboro County (SC)
S.C. nonconference
Bishopville Lee Central at Timmonsville
Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Camden at Hartsville
Chester at Rock Hill
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Columbia Keenan at Lexington White Knoll
Darlington at Lamar
Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor
Kershaw North Central at McBee
Kingstree at Lake City
Lancaster at Fort Mill
Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie
Latta at Dillon
Mullins at Marion
Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls
Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman
Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford
Sumter Crestwood at Richland Northeast
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Blythewood
York at Indian Land
Byes
Butler, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Carolina Bearcats, Forest City Chase, Gastonia Highland Tech, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Hickory St. Stephens, Hopewell, Kannapolis Brown, Lake Norman Charter, Montgomery Central, North Stanly, Salisbury, Shelby, Victory Christian, West Iredell
Blythewood Westwood, Columbia Ridge View, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders,
Saturday, Sept. 7
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
