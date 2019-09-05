Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football games

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7

Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan

Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day

Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy

Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Commonwealth Charter at Covenant Day, 7

Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7

Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7

Harding at West Charlotte, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4

Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes

Independence at Olympic, 7

Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7

Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic

North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth

Providence at Myers Park, 7

Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian

Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Asheville Reynolds at Black Mountain Owen

Asheville Saints at Asheville School, 7

Avery County at North Buncombe

Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns

Brevard at East Rutherford

Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School

Cameron Union Pines at North Moore

Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Central Davidson at South Davidson

Chatham Central at North Stokes

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan

East Bend Forbush at East Wilkes

East Burke at Morganton Freedom

East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook

East Rowan at South Rowan

Fayetteville Cape Fear ad Lumberton

Fayetteville Pine Forest at Fayetteville Britt

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Fayetteville E.E. Smith

Fayetteville Village Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City

Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep

Hope Mills South View at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County

Lincolnton at North Gaston

Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill

Mayodan McMichael at Boonville Starmount

Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver

Mooresville at Davie County

Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell

Mount Airy at Elkin

Newton-Conover at Hickory

North Lincoln at West Caldwell

North Rowan at Lexington

Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Franklin

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Westover

Rosman at Marshall Madison County

R-S Central at Polk County

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly

Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain

Southern Pines :Pinecrest at Winston-Salem Reynolds

Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly

Statesville at Alexander Central

Surry Central at Wilkes Central

Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard

Walkertown at Allegheny County

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes

Interstate

Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point

Gray (TN) Trinity at Bakersville Mitchell County

Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at West Columbus

South Columbus at Loris (SC)

Scotland County at Marlboro County (SC)

S.C. nonconference

Bishopville Lee Central at Timmonsville

Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Camden at Hartsville

Chester at Rock Hill

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Columbia Keenan at Lexington White Knoll

Darlington at Lamar

Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor

Kershaw North Central at McBee

Kingstree at Lake City

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie

Latta at Dillon

Mullins at Marion

Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls

Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman

Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford

Sumter Crestwood at Richland Northeast

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Blythewood

York at Indian Land

Byes

Butler, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Carolina Bearcats, Forest City Chase, Gastonia Highland Tech, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Hickory St. Stephens, Hopewell, Kannapolis Brown, Lake Norman Charter, Montgomery Central, North Stanly, Salisbury, Shelby, Victory Christian, West Iredell

Blythewood Westwood, Columbia Ridge View, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders,

Saturday, Sept. 7

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30