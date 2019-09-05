Pick 7: Area media personalities pick Friday’s high school football games

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region.

Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 6-1 7-0 7-0 6-1 6-1 Season total 8-3 9-2 9-2 10-1 9-2 Butler at Richmond Sr. Richmond Richmond Richmond Richmond Butler Gastonia Huss at Vance Vance Vance Vance Vance Hunter Huss Harding at W. Charlotte Harding Harding Harding Harding Harding Providence at Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Statesville at Alexander Cent. Statesville Statesville Statesville Alex. Central Statesville Clover at South Point Clover South Point Clover Clover Clover South Pointe at Nation Ford South Pointe South Pointe Nation Ford South Pointe South Pointe