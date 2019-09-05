Pick 7: Area media personalities pick Friday’s high school football games

Prep Insider Blog

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region.

Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

7-0

7-0

6-1

6-1

Season total

8-3

9-2

9-2

10-1

9-2

Butler at

Richmond Sr.

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Butler

Gastonia Huss

at Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Hunter Huss

Harding

at W. Charlotte

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Harding

Providence

at Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Statesville at

Alexander Cent.

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Alex. Central

Statesville

Clover at

South Point

Clover

South Point

Clover

Clover

Clover

South Pointe at

Nation Ford

South Pointe

South Pointe

Nation Ford

South Pointe

South Pointe

