Pick 7: Area media personalities pick Friday’s high school football games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region.
Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
7-0
7-0
6-1
6-1
Season total
8-3
9-2
9-2
10-1
9-2
Butler at
Richmond Sr.
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Butler
Gastonia Huss
at Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Hunter Huss
Harding
at W. Charlotte
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Providence
at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Statesville at
Alexander Cent.
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Alex. Central
Statesville
Clover at
South Point
Clover
South Point
Clover
Clover
Clover
South Pointe at
Nation Ford
South Pointe
South Pointe
Nation Ford
South Pointe
South Pointe
