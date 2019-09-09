Prep Insider Blog
#BIG5 high school football players of the week
Charlotte Observer #BIG5 football players of the week
Sean Bowles, Olympic: 9-for-16 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown, plus 20 carries for 49 yards in a 29-28 win over Independence. Bowles had his team’s final rushing touchdown, plus the game-winning two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: UNC recruit ran 15 times for 225 yards and two scores in a 47-6 win over Albemarle. Burris has 511 yards for the season and 5,795 for his career. He ranks No. 32 all-time in N.C. history in career rushing and passed Belmont South Point’s Tyler Bray (5,684) for the all-time Gaston County career record.
Cedric Gray, Ardrey Kell: Led the Knights to a come-from-behind 36-33 win over Marvin Ridge. The UNC commit blocked a field goal, made 6.5 tackles on defense, had a 28-yard kick return and caught five passes for 108 yards and two scores. Ardrey Kell scored with 10 seconds left to win on Jared Joseph’s 1 yard run. Joseph threw for 324 yards and three scores.
Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: Completed 11-of-22 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 rout of Butler. He ran 11 times for 142 yards and three scores.
Ricardo McDonald, West Mecklenburg: In a 34-12 win over Garinger, McDonald had three sacks. Teammate Z-Darrious Clyburn had four tackles for a loss.
