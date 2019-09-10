Sept. 4 High School Fall Sports Roundup: Porter Ridge wins 5th straight

Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s soccer team has rebounded nicely after a flat start.

The Pirates opened their season with a 4-1 loss to Charlotte Catholic, but they’ve won five in a row since then. The latest victory was a 2-0 decision Wednesday evening over 3A power Marvin Ridge.

It was the first loss in four matches this season for Marvin Ridge.

Porter Ridge has posted victories over Unionville Piedmont, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Monroe and Richmond Senior, in addition to Marvin Ridge. The Pirates have outscored the opposition 12-2 in that stretch.

The Pirates have two nonconference games remaining before Southwestern 4A play begins in two weeks.

Outstanding performers

Caitlin Ahearn (Charlotte Latin field hockey): Ahearn, a captain, assisted on all her team’s goals as the Hawks blanked Marvin Ridge 4-0.

Cecelia Chavez (Myers Park girls’ volleyball): Chavez totaled 41 assists in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Berry Academy.

Jonna Strange (North Iredell girls’ cross-country): Strange ran a time of 18 minutes 40 seconds over 5 kilometers, winning the girls’ overall race by nearly three minutes in a North Piedmont 3A Conference event. Strange is the defending state 3A champion at 3,200 meters.

Grant Woodward (Concord Jay M. Robinson boys’ soccer): A senior, Woodward totaled four goals and an assist as his team beat West Rowan 7-1.

Cross-country

NORTHWEST CABARRUS CARNIVAL

The Mooresville boys and Concord Cox Mill girls took overall team honors in this meet, run on a 2-mile course.

The Mooresville boys finished with 63 points. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (119), Concord Cox Mill (170), Northwest Cabarrus (222) and Monroe Parkwood (230) rounded out the top five.

Top individual runner was Mooresville senior Damien Gonzalez, in a time of 10 minutes 56 seconds.

Bryce Anderson of Hickory Ridge was the top junior runner, Mooresville’s Tanner Smith led the sophomores, and Elijah Lavan of Hickory Ridge was first among freshmen.

The Cox Mill girls totaled 114 points, followed by Hickory Ridge (130), Central Cabarrus (206), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (227) and Mooresville (228).

Jessie Connick of Cox Mill was top overall runner (13:41). Hickory Ridge’s Lauren Richards led the juniors, Mooresville’s Sami Hornburger paced the sophomores, and Elizabeth Ireland of Hickory Ridge was top freshman runner.

CALDWELL COUNTY INVITATIONAL

The East Burke boys and Boone Watauga girls were team winners in this event, run on a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in Lenoir.

Top five boys’ teams were East Burke (42), Newton Foard (95), Ashe County (110), Alexander Central (112) and Watauga (134). Ben Trimm of Fred T. Foard was top individual, in 18:01.17. He won by six seconds over Wilkes Central’s Anthony Perales.

Top five girls’ teams were Watauga (46), Ashe County (85), Alexander Central (94), Catawba Bandys (99) and East Burke (130). Foard’s Karina Coulter finished 48 seconds ahead of second-place Mahaley Cronk of Ashe County.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

In a regular-season meet in Salisbury, the West Rowan boys and China Grove Carson girls were team winners. But North Iredell’s Jonna Strange stole the show, winning the girls’ race by nearly three minutes, in a time of 18:40. Jesse Carson’s Zac Barbee led the boys in 17:36.

Boys’ team scores: West Rowan (33), Jesse Carson (46), East Rowan (86), Statesville and North Iredell (98 each) and Statesville (165). Girls’ team scores: Jesse Carson (32), South Iredell (80), Statesville (89), North Iredell (94), East Rowan (1-2) and West Rowan (151).

Boys’ soccer

CISAA

Providence Day 3, Concord Cannon School 1: The Chargers won their conference opener and improved to 4-1 overall.

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Monroe Parkwood 8, Queens Grant Charter 1

North Mecklenburg 2, Concord Cox Mill 1

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 6, Scotland County 2

Southern Pines Pinecrest 9, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 6, South Rowan 2: The Raiders suffered their second loss in six matches and dropped to 1-1 in the conference.

Midway Oak Grove 1, Lexington 0

North Davidson 3, East Davidson 2

Salisbury 5, West Davidson 1

Thomasville 3, Central Davidson 3 (Thomasville won 4-2 on PK’s)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Albemarle 7, North Stanly 1

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, South Stanly 1: The Crusaders scored five times in the first half.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville 5, Shelby Pinnacle Classical 1

Claremont Bunker Hill 8, Hickory Challenger 0: Saul Rodriguez (two goals) and Diego Paz (one goal, two assists) paced the Bears.

Concord 9, East Rowan 0: Jorge Mariche scored two goals, and Steven Laano had a goal and two assists for the Spiders.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 7, West Rowan 1: The Bulldogs led 5-0 at the half. Grant Woodward scored four goals, and Jacob Woodward, Fabian Caceres and Alberto Moncaya added single tallies. Michael Leon got the Falcon goal.

East Lincoln 5, Newton Foard 1: Logan Gilley totaled two goals and an assist, and Pearson Cunningham scored twice for the Mustangs.

Indian Trail Sun Valley 11, Anson County 0: Adam Testman and Sammy Zeltouni each scored two goals and were among nine Spartans with a goal.

Kannapolis Brown 3, North Iredell 0: This match was scoreless at the half, but the Wonders’ Irvin Siera, Alex Mariche and Axel Martinez scored second-half goals. Mariche also had an assist.

Lake Norman 2, Statesville 2

Lincoln Charter 1, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Lincolnton 1, Kings Mountain 0: The host Wolves improved to 3-0.

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Monroe 2

Morganton Freedom 6, East Burke 1

Morganton Patton 3, Black Mountain Owen 1

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 2: The host Raptors outscored their foes 3-1 in the second half.

North Lincoln 2, Shelby 2

Polk County 3, Forest City Chase 2

R-S Central 4, Brevard 1: Tristan Chavez had two goals and two assists for the Hilltoppers.

South Iredell 7, Boonville Starmount 0: The Vikings ran their record to 4-0-1 with this road victory.

Unionville Piedmont 2, Monroe Central Academy 1

West Caldwell 4, South Caldwell 3: South Caldwell led 2-1 at the half.

West Stanly 3, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: Chase Galbreath scored for the Lions, but West Stanly built a 2-0 halftime lead and hung on.

West Wilkes 2, Avery County 1

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Latin 4, Marvin Ridge 0: Lauren Foley’s three goals led the Hawks, with Virginia Troutman adding a goal

Myers Park 3, Charlotte Country Day 1: Fenley Hamilton scored two goals for the Mustangs, and Caroline Pullian added a goal and an assist. Lilly Poole scored off an Adele Morris assist for Country Day.

Providence Day 2, Covenant Day 1 (OT): Virginia Olin scored for Providence Day and Katie Boatwright for Covenant Day in regulation. Caroline Krisko got the game-winner for the Chargers just 22 seconds into overtime.

Girls’ golf

May McDonnell shot a 45 for medalist honors, leading Charlotte Country Day to victory in a three-team meet at Cedarwood Country Club in southeast Charlotte. Annabelle Thomas added a 51, as Country Day totaled 150. That was 20 strokes better than runner-up Davidson Day. Charlotte Latin did not have enough golfers for a team, but Gaby Cacheris shot a 47.

Girls’ tennis

Morganton Freedom 9, West Caldwell 0: Savannah Vandergriff and Lee Kania won in No. 1 and 2 singles, then teamed to win in No. 1 doubles.

Newton Foard 6, Alexander Central 3: Alexis Wolgemuth won in No. 1 singles and doubles for Fred T. Foard. Mackenzie Harper won in singles and doubles for Alexander Central.

Weddington 9, Charlotte Country Day 0: Riya Vasq edged Linde Fonville 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 in No. 1 singles, then teamed with Maddy Wasulko for a No. 1 doubles victory.

Girls’ Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Concord Cox Mill 3, North Mecklenburg 1 (25-7, 23-25, 25-17, 25-8): Cox Mill, ranked eighth in 3A by MaxPreps, is now 5-1. It was the first loss in five matches for the Vikings.

Myers Park 3, Berry Academy 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-20): Sarah Stolar had 12 digs and five blocks, and Cecilia Chavez totaled 41 assists in a winning effort.

South Mecklenburg 3, Vance 0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-19)

Weddington 3,Butler 1 (25-27, 25-7, 23-25, 25-15): The visiting Warriors improved to 6-1 overall.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, Lexington 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-11)

Newton Foard 3, Morganton Patton 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-16): The host Tigers improved to 7-0 overall. They’ve won 21 of 23 sets this season.

Valdese Draughn 3, West Iredell 2 (25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 15-11): The host Wildcats won for the fifth time in six matches.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 3, Belmont South Point (25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23)

R-S Central 3, Shelby 0

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Ashe County 3, Bakersville Mitchell County 1 (25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11): The visiting Huskies improved to 6-0.

Boiling Springs Crest 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-19)

China Grove Carson 3, West Stanly 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19): Jesse Carson is now 4-0.

East Lincoln 3, Gastonia Forestview 0 925-11, 25-13, 25-19): Peyton Crater (20 assists) and Jordan Gromlich (nine kills, five blocks, three aces) paced the victors.

East Rowan 3, Concord 0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-9): The Mustangs won behind Zoe Larson (28 assists, six digs, four aces, five kills) and Elly Davis (13 digs).

East Rutherford 3, Gastonia Huss 1

Hickory 3, Statesville 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19)

Montgomery Central 3, Albemarle 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-9)

Mount Pleasant 3, Central Cabarrus 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-15)

North Iredell 3, East Bend Forbush 2 12-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13)

Salisbury 3, South Davidson 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-11)

South Iredell 3, Maiden 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-17): Taylor Osborne had 11 kills and seven aces for South Iredell.Unionville Piedmont 3, Monroe Central Academ 0

West Lincoln 3, Cherryville 1 (25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20)

