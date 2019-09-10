Sept. 5 fall sports roundup: North Meck volleyball rolls; JV football scores

The North Mecklenburg girls’ volleyball team is off to a big start again this season.

The Vikings improved their record to 6-1 and ran their I-Meck 4A Conference mark to 2-0 Thursday by sweeping West Charlotte 25-5, 25-14 and 25-5.

North Mecklenburg opened last season by winning eight of its first 10 matches, but the Vikings slipped, winning just four of their final 15 outings. North Mecklenburg made the state playoffs, losing in the first round.

In Thursday’s match against the Lions, North Mecklenburg swept the sets 25-5, 25-14 and 25-5.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Outstanding performers

Claire Crocker (Carmel Christian girls’ volleyball): Crocker’s 17 assists and six kills helped her team sweep Charlotte Latin.

Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris, a senior, had 20 kills as her team swept North Lincoln 3-0.

Shweta Jakulla (Ardrey Kell girls’ volleyball): Jakulla totaled 13 digs as the Knights rolled over Harding in three sets.

Andre Marcos (Marvin Ridge boys’ soccer): Marcos scored two goals as the Mavericks beat Ardrey Kell 4-2.

Kira Rymer (South Rowan girls’ volleyball): Rymer totaled 20 kills, 13 digs and 12 assists as her team swept Central Carolina 2A foe Thomasville 3-0.

JV football

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Catholic 20, Charlotte Country Day 6

Charlotte Latin 15, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 6

Independence 26, Olympic 6

Lake Norman Charter 8, Monroe Central Academy 0

Myers Park 53, Providence 12

Vance 42, Gastonia Huss 0

Weddington 34, South Mecklenburg 0

West Forsyth 20, North Mecklenburg 16

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Central Cabarrus 22, Mount Pleasant 0

Chester (SC) 52, Rock Hill 6

Fort Mill 37, Lancaster 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 20, East Lincoln 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 33, Unionville Piedmont 8

Indian Trail Sun Valley 27, Concord 20

Kannapolis Brown 48, East Rowan 0

Lawndale Burns 21, Boiling Springs Crest 20

Lexington 34, North Rowan 14

Monroe Parkwood 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Newton Foard 18, Valdese Draughn 0

Northwest Cabarrus 28, China Grove Carson 14

Rock Hill South Pointe 21, Fort Mill Nation Ford 6

West Rowan 7, Concord Cox Mill 6

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Bradford Prep 7, Hopewell 0

Carmel Christian 7, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0

Community School of Davidson 1, Christ the King 0: The visiting Spartans improved to 4-1.

East Mecklenburg 7, Berry Academy 0: The host Eagles led only 1-0 at the half but pulled away.

Harding 3, West Charlotte 0

High Point Wesleyan 4, Charlotte Country Day 0: Konner Robbins scored two goals for the victors.

Independence 4, Olympic 2: David Martinez scored twice for the Patriots, Ryan Howie added a goal and an assist, and Jose Menjivar added a goal.

Marvin Ridge 4, Ardrey Kell 2: Andre Marcos scored twice in leading the Mavericks.

Monroe 2, Vance 1: The host Redhawks handed Vance its first loss in four matches this season.

South Mecklenburg 2, Hough 1: Bryan Worne scored a goal and an assist, and Bassidy Sylia added a goal for the Sabres.; Bryce McMillen scored for Hough.

METROLINA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Gaston Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 1

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 5, North Gaston 1: The visiting Red Raiders jumped to a 4-1 halftime edge.

Concord 2, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The host Spiders ran their record to 6-0-2.

East Lincoln 4, West Iredell 1: Noah Graden scored two goals and added an assist for the Mustangs. Chase Gilley and Luke Felts added one goal each.

Gaston Day 1, Statesville Christian 0: Freshman Mario Wright scored on an assist from Ben Spencer in the second half, and the Spartans improved to 5-2. Payne Fulghum got his third shutout of the season in goal for Gaston Day.

Hickory University Christian 8, Hickory Challenger Academy 0

Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Cabarrus Charter 0: Ethan Arnold’s three goals lifted the Lions. Yanush Hurtado and Jaxon Hinds each added a goal and an assist.

North Lincoln 5, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: Carter Slowiski’s goal and an assist led the Knights, who also got one goal each from Nathan Brown, Samari Collins, Brett McMichael and Joey Quilia.

Northwest Guilford 1, Boone Watauga 0

Salisbury 9, East Rowan 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Ben Patrick and Triston Klapprodt each scored a Cuthbertson goal.

Girls’ golf

Lauren Biggs and Ellen Pritchard each shot a 41, as Myers Park edged South Mecklenburg 132-134.

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 9, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Hannah and Emma Maltba teamed to win Ho. 1 doubles, after Hannah Maltba took No. 1 singles.

Carmel Christian 6, Gaston Christian 3: Carmel’s Allie Spies won No. 2 singles and teamed with Passion Kabwe for a victory in No. 1 doubles. Gaston Christian’s Giulia Chitu took No. 1 singles.

Charlotte Country Day 9, High Point Wesleyan 0: In the closest match, No. 6 singles, Janani Sundaram edged Katie Bullis 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Gaston Day 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3

Marvin Ridge 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0

Morganton Freedom 9, Morganton Patton 0: Savannah Vandergriff edged Kadira McClure 8-6 in a tightly-played No. 1 singles match.

Newton Foard 7, East Lincoln 2: Alexis Wolgemuth took No. 1 singles for Fred T. Foard and teamed with Hannah Cummings to win No. 1 doubles. Cassidy Naramore and Chloe Gettern won No. 5 and 6 singles for East Lincoln.

South Iredell 7, West Rowan 2

Weddington 9, Unionville Piedmont 0

Girls’ Volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 3, Vance 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-13)

Hough 3, Mooresville 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-23): The Huskies are 2-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall.

Mallard Creek 3, Lake Norman 2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 18-16): Ava Arriviello had 13 kills for Lake Norman.

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 3, Harding 0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-5): Abby Bates had three kills and six assists for the victors.

Providence 3, Berry Academy 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-11): Madison Call’s five kills and four blocks led the Panthers, and Sarah Knofelz added nine kills.

South Mecklenburg 3, Olympic 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20)

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 3, Independence 1

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Garinger 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-5)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Butler 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-14): Reilly Donoghue (eight kills), Sydney Rutledge (seven kills) and Tyler Anderson (16 digs) paced the Pirates.

Myers Park 3, Rocky River 0 (25-3, 25-16, 25-8)

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Marion McDowell 0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-16)

Hickory 3, South Caldwell 1 (25-7, 19-25, 25-8, 25-9)

Hickory St. Stephens 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-16, 25-23, 26-24)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0

Gastonia Forestview 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-22)

Kings Mountain 3, North Gaston 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-21)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 3, Kannapolis Brown 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24)

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11)

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-16): Robinson’s Abbey Redding totaled nine kills and 13 assists.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Monroe Parkwood 1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20)

Marvin Ridge 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-20): Mac Russ (11 kills, three blocks) and Katie Jamerson (34 assists) led the Mavericks.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Charlotte Catholic 1 (23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-16): Emmy Bryson had 33 assists for Charlotte Catholic.

Weddington 3, Monroe 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-11): The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall.

METROLINA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Concord First Assembly 3, Gaston Christian 1

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, East Davidson 2

Ledford 3, Salisbury 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-23)

Midway Oak Grove 3, West Davidson 2

North Davidson 3, Lexington 0

South Rowan 3, Thomasville 0: Kira Rymer led the way with 20 kills, 13 digs and 12 assists, improving to 6-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall. Anna Rymer added 16 kills and 15 assists.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 0

Morganton Patton 3, Valdese Draughn 0

Newton Foard 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-13): The visiting Tigers are 2-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall. Bunker Hill drops to 6-2 overall, 1-1 in conference.

West Iredell 3, East Burke 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23): Addison Gailyon had 13 kills and 17 digs for West Iredell.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 1 (25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-16)

East Lincoln 3, Lincolnton 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-11)

Lake Norman Charter 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-18): Makayla Martin’s 20 assists and 14 digs lifted Lake Norman Charter

Maiden 3, West Lincoln 1 (23-25, 25-8, 25-10, 25-20): Maiden is now 2-0 in conference and 6-3 overall.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, Ashe County 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-19)

West Wilkes 3, Wilkes Central 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2 (19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 3, Cherryville 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-18)

N.C. NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-21): Emily McNeilly (six kills, six digs) and Arielle Walker (eight digs, seven kills) led the Lions.

Charlotte Christian 3, Victory Christian 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-17): Morgan Shrader led the Knights with seven kills and 14 assists, and Elinor Langdon contributed two aces and two blocks.

China Grove Carson 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-23): Jesse Carson remained unbeaten (5-0).

Concord Covenant Classical 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 2

Gaston Day 3, Statesville Christian 0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-8): Gaston Day improved to 16-4 on the season, behind 36 assists from Sidney Bing and 13 kills from Drew Brown.

Gastonia Huss 3, Forest City Chase 1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 29-27)

Hickory University Christian 3, Hickory Challenger Academy 0 (25-12, 25-12, 29-27)

South Iredell 3, Davie County 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14): Marissa Meyerhoefer’s 17 kills and 11 digs paced the Vikings.

West Rowan 3, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-13): Kelcie Love had nine kills, and Tori Hester totaled eight kills, four assists and five digs for the Falcons.

S.C. NONCONFERENCE

Clover 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-22)

Rock Hill 3, Indian Land 2 (32-30, 25-21, 25-27, 24-26, 15-13): Jada Rouse totaled 26 kills and 23 digs for the Bearcats, who improved to 9-2 and dropped the Warriors to 5-5. Aydan Espinal added 41 assists for the victors, and Baylee Vought had 15 kills and five aces for Indian Land.

Rock Hill Northwestern 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-17)

Union County 3, Chester 0

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.