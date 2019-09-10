Weekend Fall Sports Recap: Myers Park cross-country takes big meet

Myers Park, Rock Hill Northwestern, Charlotte Latin and Weddington won team championships in major cross-country meets over the weekend.

The Mustangs swept boys’ and girls’ titles in the Green Division of the MPXC Invitational, held Saturday at Myers Park. Myers Park also won the boys’ and girls’ championships in the slower White Division.

And in the Trojan Invitational at Northwestern High on Saturday, it was the host Trojans taking the boys’ crown, while Charlotte Latin won the girls’ title.

On Friday night, the Weddington girls took team honors in the Friday Night Lights Festival in Kernersville.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here is a look at those meets:

MPXC Invitational

Myers Park’s Maddon Muhammad and Cora Cooke took individual boys’ and girls’ titles in the Green Division race, leading their team to victory.

Muhammad finished the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in a time of 17 minutes 36.96 seconds, beating Connor O’Flynn of Fort Mill Nation Ford by 26 seconds. Myers Park’s Dylan Campe was third.

The top 10 teams and scores: Myers Park (26), Greensboro Grimsley (84), Nation Ford (117), South Mecklenburg (127), East Mecklenburg (131), Indian Trail Porter Ridge (133), Butler (164), Unionville Piedmont (209), Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (258) and Indian Trail Sun Valley (305).

Cooke won the girls’ race in 19:31.84, winning by 34 seconds over Morgan Werner of Nation Ford. Katie Pou of Nation Ford was third.

The girls’ team totals were close, with Myers Park at 32 points and Nation Ford at 39. Following were South Mecklenburg (96), Grimsley (121), Piedmont (154), Porter Ridge (164), Butler (205), Mountain Island Charter (212), Bradford Prep (230), and Queens Grant Charter (287).

In the White Division, Myers Park’s David Hood and Catherine Stewart led the Mustangs to team victories. Nation Ford was third in the boys’ race, and South Mecklenburg was second in the girls.

Trojan Invitational

Both the boys’ and girls’ team events finished in ties. Northwestern and Providence each had 67 in the boys’ event, although Northwestern had the higher individual finisher -- runner-up Mason Thomas. The individual winner was Piedmont (SC) Wren’s Seth Sharpe, in 16:17.58. Thomas was two seconds behind.

Charlotte Latin and Roebuck (SC) Dorman tied with 60 points, but Latin had the race winner -- Mary Schleusner, in 19:54.66. She won by six seconds over Raina Andrews, of the York County Homeschool team.

In the boys’ race, Fort Mill was third and Charlotte Latin fifth. Providence (third) and Fort Mill (fifth) were among top teams in the girls’ event.

Friday Night Lights Festival

Chapel Hill won the boys’ championship, while Weddington took the girls’ title in a close battle with fellow Southern Carolina 3A Conference member Waxhaw Cuthbertson.

Weddington nearly missed taking the boys’ crown, finishing two points behind Chapel Hill’s 109 total. Providence Day (117) was third, with Ardrey Kell fifth, Cuthbertson sixth and Watauga seventh.

Ben Armentrout, of Winston-Salem Atkins, took the boys’ race in a meet-record 15:42.87. Thomas Vo, running unattached, was a little more than two seconds behind in second place. Avery Cannon of Watauga ran fourth.

In the girls’ race, Weddington had 67 points, to 70 for Cuthbertson. Marvin Ridge was fourth and Watauga seventh.

Carmen Alder of Southern Pines Pinecrest took the individual title in 17:51.74 -- 34 seconds ahead of runner-up Frances Whitworth of Winston-Salem Mount Tabor. Cuthbertson’s Madeline Hill ran third and Gabriella Castro fifth, and Weddington’s Anna Ritter took fourth place.

Outstanding performers

Cora Cooke (Myers Park girls’ cross-country): Cooke added to her growing list of victories, taking the girls’ individual title by 34 seconds in the MPXC Invitational at Myers Park.

Evan Mitchell (Charlotte Latin boys’ soccer): Mitchell had the hat trick in his team’s 5-2 victory over North Raleigh Christian.

Maddon Muhammad (Myers Park boys’ cross-country): Maddon’s time of 17:36.96 over 5 kilometers was good for the individual title in the MPXC Invitational at Myers Park.

Mary Schleusner (Charlotte Latin girls’ cross-country): Schleusner won the girls’ individual race in the Trojan Invitational in Rock Hill, helping her team finish first.

Brelyn Sturgill (Boone Watauga girls’ volleyball): In a pair of victories, over Lake Norman and North Iredell, Sturgill totaled 85 assists.

Boys’ soccer

FRIDAY

Asheville Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 3 (Asheville Christian won 4-1 on PKs)

Charlotte Latin 5, North Raleigh Christian 2: The Hawks jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead. Daniel Derraik scored three goals, Evan Mitchell had three assists, and Braden Panther had a goal and an assist.

Concord Cannon School 2, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 1

Forsyth Home Educators 3, Cabarrus Stallions 0

Gaston Christian 4, Asheville School 0

High Point Westchester Country Day 3, Hickory Christian 2

Monroe Parkwood 5, Monroe Central Academy 1

North Wilkes 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0

Woodlawn Academy 3, Nebo Crossing Academy 2

SATURDAY

Arden Christ School 4, Concord Cannon School 3: Cannon led 3-1 at the half.

Asheville School 8, Hickory Grove Chrisstian 2: Declan Mattee, a junior, was too much for Hickory Grove, as he scored six goals.

High Point Wesleyan 3, Charlotte Christian 0

Kannapolis Brown 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: The Wonders peppered Jay M. Robinson with 16 shots on goal.

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4, Davidson Day 1

Girls’ Volleyball

FRIDAY

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Greenville (SC) Hurricanes 1 (25-3, 25-23, 15-25, 25-7)

Carmel Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0

Durham Academy 2, Covenant Day 0 (25-9, 25-23): This was a first-round match in the North Raleigh Christian Tournament.

Providence Day 3, High Point Wesleyan 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-16): The Chargers improved to 4-2.

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3, United Faith Christian 0

SATURDAY

Ardrey Kell 3, Pfafftown Reagan 1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-13): Alexis Shelton led the Knights with 12 kills and 10 digs. Sania McCoy added 10 kills and 14 digs.

Ardrey Kell 3, Northwest Guilford 1 (25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21): The Knights went 2-0 in a home three-team meet.

Boone Watauga 3, Lake Norman 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17): Brelyn Sturgill (34 assists) and Chloe Baldwin (12 digs) paced the Pioneers.

Boone Watauga 3, North Iredell 1 (25-20, 25-12, 21-25, 25-15): The Pioneers went 2-0 in a three-team meet in Boone, with Brelyn Sturgill totaling 51 assists and 15 digs. Brooke Byrd (22 kills, five aces) and Rebekah Farthing (21 kills, 14 digs) helped.

Concord Cannon School 2, Apex 0 (25-21, 25-15)

Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 2, Covenant Day 0 (25-23, 25-15)

Davie County 3, Statesville 2 (26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9): In a three-team meet at Davie County, Isabella Daye totaled 23 digs and 20 assists, and Destiny McIntosh had 15 kills.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Asheville School 2

Skyland Roberson 3, Statesville 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-14): Isabella Daye had 13 assists for the Greyhounds.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.