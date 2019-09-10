Monday’s roundup: soccer powers Charlotte Catholic, Providence battle to tie

Charlotte Observer #BIG5 football players of the week Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week

Providence and Charlotte Catholic played to a physical, hectic 3-3 tie in boys’ soccer Monday night.

The visiting Panthers (4-1-2), playing a man down due to a red card earlier in the game, managed to score the tying goal, by Bennett Proctor, with two minutes left. That completed a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

Charlotte Catholic (4-0-2) seemed in command after Patrick Fenton scored a pair of goals, giving the Cougars a two-goal edge. Providence scored twice in the second half of a game with more than 20 fouls called.

Outstanding performers

Austin Alexander (R-S Central boys’ soccer): Alexander scored three goals and added two assists in his team’s 9-0 blanking of Bakersville Mitchell County.

Erica Clontz (East Burke girls’ volleyball): Clontz, a senior, had 22 kills and two blocks as her team beat Morganton Patton 3-1.

Patrick Fenton (Charlotte Catholic boys’ soccer): Fenton scored a pair of goals in the Cougars’ 3-3 tie with Providence.

Linde Fonville (Charlotte Country Day girls’ tennis): Fonville edged Carmel Christian standout Passion Kabwe 4-6, 6-1, 10-2 in No. 1 singles and then teamed with McLean Sandusky to win No. 1 doubles, as the Buccaneers won 9-0.

Chloe Ratliff (Belmont South Point girls’ volleyball): A sophomore, Ratliff totaled 17 kills, four aces and 10 digs in her team’s 3-1 victory over Cramerton Stuart Cramer.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Butler 5, Berry Academy 3: The host Bulldogs outscored Berry Academy 3-1 in the second half. Edin Velagic and Erick Gonzales each scored twice for Butler, and Jordani Martinez had two assists.

Carmel Christian 7, Concord First Assembly 2: The Cougars improved to 7-0 and have outscored opponents 31-4 this season.

Cherryville 5, Sugar Creek Charter 2

Providence Day 1, Marvin Ridge 1: Matthew Moore scored for Providence Day in the first half, but Patrick Gregson evened it with a second-half goal for the Mavericks. Providence Day is now 4-1-1, while Marvin Ridge is 3-1-1.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 5, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Southern Pines Pinecrest 5, Richmond Senior 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, West Davidson 3 (East Davidson won 6-5 on PK’s)

Ledford 5, Thomasville 0

Midway Oak Grove 4, Central Davidson 0

North Davidson 4, South Rowan 2

Salisbury 7, Lexington 2

SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 5, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 1: The Crusaders outscored their foes 4-0 in the second half.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 8, South Stanly 2: Uwharrie Charter broke it open with six second-half goals.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, South Davidson 0: Gray Stone Day led 7-0 at halftime.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Avery County 4, Ashe County 3: Avery won despite being outshot 15-8.

Boiling Springs Crest 5, Lawndale Burns 1: The Chargers (1-5-1) knocked their Cleveland County foes out of the unbeaten ranks (4-1).

Central Cabarrus 2, Alexander Central 0

Concord Jay M. Robinson 6, China Grove Carson 3

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 6, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2

Forsyth Country Day 2, Gaston Christian 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 5, East Gaston 0: Ashbrook scored four times in the second half.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 4, Monroe Central Academy 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Monroe Parkwood 2: Porter Ridge (5-1-1) had won five in a row. Parkwood (4-0-1) remained unbeaten.

Morganton Freedom 3, Forest City Chase 0

Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Concord Covenant Classical 0

Mount Pleasant 4, East Rowan 2

Newton Foard 3, North Lincoln 0

North Iredell 3, West Caldwell 3: North Iredell’s Froylan Luna had a goal and an assist.

R-S Central 9, Bakersville Mitchell County 0: Austin Alexander’s three goals and Trisstan Chavez’s two goals and three assists led the Hilltoppers.

Shelby 7, East Henderson 1: The Golden Lions went on the road and improved to 4-0-2 on the season.

South Iredell 6, Catawba Bandys 0: The Vikings are now 6-0-1 and have outscored foes 30-4.

Statesville 1, Hickory St. Stephens 1: The Greyhounds salvaged a road tie with a goal from Ben Fuhrman.

West Stanly 2, Unionville Piedmont 1

Girls’ golf

East Lincoln’s Sophia Laliberte shot a 41, helping her team score a victory in a South Fork 2A Conference tournament last week at Deer Brook Golf Course in Shelby. East Lincoln finished with a team score of 139, followed by West Lincoln (153), Newton-Conover (156), Lake Norman Charter (157), North Lincoln (188) and Lincolnton (216).

Laliberte tied Newton-Conover’s Sondra Uon for medalist honors. Other top scorers were Camryn Lamp of Newton-Conover (43) and Georgia Chapman of Lake Norman Charter (46).

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 9, Carmel Christian 0

Hough 7, Providence 2

Monroe Central Academy 9, Monroe 0

South Iredell 6, Alexander Central 3: Karlen Crain and Kaitlyn Crabb gave South Iredell victories at No. 1 and 2 singles. Emma Maltba (No. 3 singles) was among Alexander Central’s winners.

Girls’ Volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-14, 25-27, 25-16): Hickory is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Hickory St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-10)

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Morganton Patton 1 (16-25, 25-22, 25-5, 25-22): Ashlyn Stilwell had 26 digs for the victorious Cavaliers.

Newton Foard 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-2, 25-4, 25-7): The host Tigers improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in conference, and they’ve won 27 of their 29 sets this season.

Valdese Draughn 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 1 (25-19,25-14, 19-25, 25-20)

West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-8): Addison Gailyan had seven kills, two aces and eight digs for West Iredell.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 3, Lawndale Burns 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-17)

R-S Central 3, East Gaston 0

NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21): Anna Dunbar’s 21 kills and 21 digs led the Red Raiders.

East Rowan 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-19)

Gastonia Ashbrook 3, Bessemer City 1

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Shelby Pinnacle Academy 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-21)

Kings Mountain 3, Clover 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22): The Mountaineers won this interstate battle behind Emma Goff (nine kills, four aces, two blocks).

Marion McDowell 3, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0 (25-16, 25-4, 25-19)

Montgomery Central 3, South Stanly 2 (21-25, 24-26, 25-11, 26-24, 15-8)

Mount Pleasant 3, Unionville Piedmont 1 (27-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20): Chloe Lowder (eight kills, six blocks) and Trinity Boit (10 kills, three aces) led the Tigers.

North Mecklenburg 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (12-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21): The Vikings are now 6-1. Abbey Redding had 10 kills and 12 assists for Robinson.

Rock Hill Northwestern 2, Spartanburg 0 (25-12, 25-17)

Rock Hill South Pointe 2, Spartanburg 1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-18)

Salisbury North Hills Christian 3, Lake Norman Christian 1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20)

South Iredell 3, Mooresville 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-11): Taylor Osborne had 14 kills for South Iredell.

South Rowan 3, China Grove Carson 1 (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18): Anna Rymer totaled three aces, 14 kills, 13 digs and 25 assists, and Kira Rymer had 26 kills and 16 assists.

Statesville 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-23): The Greyhounds were led by Kiley Sharpe (17 digs) and Kylee Marberry (12 digs, eight assists).

Statesville Christian 3, Cabarrus Stallions 1 (25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21)

Sugar Creek Charter 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-156, 32-30, 25-17)

West Lincoln 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2 (27-25, 20-25, 26-24, 11-25, 15-13)

West Stanly 3, Monroe Union Academy 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9): The host Colts improved to 7-2 on the season.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.