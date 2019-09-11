Prep Insider Blog

Observer-area high school football standings

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood

Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. By
Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Vance

0-0

0

0



2-0

70

7

Mallard Creek

0-0

0

0



2-0-1

123

65

Lake Norman

0-0

0

0



2-1

55

79

West Charlotte

0-0

0

0



2-1

104

77

Hough

0-0

0

0



1-2

55

79

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



1-2

47

82

Hopewell

0-0

0

0



0-2

19

83

North Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-3

53

135

Friday’s games

Garinger at Hopewell, 7

Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC), 7:30

Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30

Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Bye: Hough, North Mecklenburg, Vance, West Charlotte

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

West Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



2-0

41

12

Ardrey Kell

0-0

0

0



2-1

85

67

Harding

0-0

0

0



2-1

146

44

Olympic

0-0

0

0



2-1

64

74

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-1

29

34

Providence

0-0

0

0



1-2

26

101

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-3

14

126

Friday’s games

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7

Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Rocky River at Harding, 7

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-0

90

28

Myers Park

0-0

0

0



2-0

105

3

Independence

0-0

0

0



2-1

117

62

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-1

61

33

Butler

0-0

0

0



1-2

52

85

East Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



1-2

27

44

Rocky River

0-0

0

0



0-2

24

70

Garinger

0-0

0

0



0-3

28

131

Friday’s games

Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Garinger at Hopewell, 7

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Harding, 7

Bye: Butler

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Fayetteville Britt

0-0

0

0



3-0

93

14

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-0

0

0



3-0

94

27

Raeford Hoke County

0-0

0

0



3-0

81

55

Richmond Senior

0-0

0

0



3-0

123

16

Scotland County

0-0

0

0



3-0

96

32

Southern Pines Pinecrest

0-0

0

0



3-0

136

37

Lumberton

0-0

0

0



1-2

30

97

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-0

0

0



0-3

9

88

Friday’s games

Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Scotland County at Greenville Conley, 7

Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines,7:30

Wilmington Laney at Lumberton, 7:30

Bye: Fayetteville Britt, Pembroke Purnell Swett

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Alexander Central

0-0

0

0



2-1

91

80

Boone Watauga

0-0

0

0



2-1

151

91

Morganton Freedom

0-0

0

0



2-1

129

62

South Caldwell

0-0

0

0



2-1

98

54

Hickory St. Stephens

0-0

0

0



1-1

36

49

Marion McDowell

0-0

0

0



1-2

53

51

Hickory

0-0

0

0



0-3

24

113

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell, 7:30

Hickory at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton, 7:30

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

South Iredell at Alexander Central, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Kings Mountain

0-0

0

0



3-0

117

26

Boiling Springs Crest

0-0

0

0



2-1

74

42

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-0

0

0



2-1

56

26

Gastonia Huss

0-0

0

0



1-1

7

38

Gastonia Forestview

0-0

0

0



1-2

74

99

North Gaston

0-0

0

0



1-2

35

70

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-2

13

48

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Hickory at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7

North Gaston at East Lincoln, 7:30

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesvlle

0-0

0

0



3-0

123

62

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-1

90

67

China Grove Carson

0-0

0

0



1-2

56

95

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-2

66

83

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



1-2

47

38

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-3

35

71

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at North Rowan, 7:30

Davie County at West Rowan, 7:30

Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30

South Iredell at Alexander Central, 7:30

West Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

Bye: East Rowan

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



3-0

137

18

Kannapolis Brown

0-0

0

0



1-0

28

6

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



2-1

103

30

Concord Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



2-1

78

60

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0

0



1-2

30

109

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-3

35

124

Friday’s games

Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at Concord, 7:30

Providence at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

0-0

0

0



3-0

103

33

Monroe

0-0

0

0



2-1

102

73

Monroe Parkwood

0-0

0

0



2-1

91

57

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

0-0

0

0



2-1

89

89

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-1

89

36

Unionville Piedmont

0-0

0

0



1-1

24

42

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

0

0



1-2

45

21

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-0

0

0



1-2

56

87

Friday’s games

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington, 7:30

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Bye: Charlotte Catholic, Unionville Piedmont

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Central Davidson

0-0

0

0



2-0

117

27

Midway Oak Grove

0-0

0

0



2-0

109

0

Salisbury

0-0

0

0



2-0

35

7

Lexington

0-0

0

0



1-1

27

22

Thomasville

0-0

0

0



1-1

31

21

West Davidson

0-0

0

0



1-1

62

43

East Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-2

15

33

Ledford

0-0

0

0



0-2

12

38

North Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-2

48

66

South Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-2

34

98

Friday’s games

Lexington at Central Davidson, 7:30

North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

South Rowan at East Davidson, 7:30

Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30

West Davidson at Ledford, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Valdese Draughn

1-0

55

52



1-2

82

164

Lenoir Hibriten

0-0

0

0



2-1

97

58

West Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-1

42

25

East Burke

0-0

0

0



1-2

76

103

Claremont Bunker Hill

0-0

0

0



0-3

40

105

Newton Foard

0-0

0

0



0-3

83

130

West Caldwell

0-0

0

0



0-3

28

163

Morganton Patton

0-1

52

55



1-2

36

103

Friday’s games

Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30

Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton, 7:30

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at Cherryville, 7:30

West Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

West Lincoln at Newton Foard, 7:30

Bye: East Burke

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

0-0

0

0



2-0

82

27

Anson County

0-0

0

0



1-2

66

81

Marshville Forest Hills

0-0

0

0



1-2

44

117

Montgomery Central

0-0

0

0



1-2

46

58

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



0-3

21

108

Friday’s games

Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe, 7:30

Montgomery Central at Randleman, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at Concord, 7:30

West Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

Catawba Bandys

0-0

0

0



3-0

97

46

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-0

61

14

Newton-Conover

0-0

0

0



2-0

75

20

West Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-0

121

19

Maiden

0-0

0

0



2-1

101

51

North Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-1

130

58

Lincolnton

0-0

0

0



1-2

39

38

Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



0-3

46

117

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

East Gaston at Lincolnton, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Hendersonville, 7:30

North Gaston at East Lincoln, 7:30

West Lincoln at Newton Foard, 7:30

Bye: North Lincoln\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Forest City Chase

0-0

0

0



2-0

68

10

Shelby

0-0

0

0



2-0

99

34

Lawndale Burns

0-0

0

0



2-1

95

70

R-S Central

0-0

0

0



2-1

61

67

Belmont South Point

0-0

0

0



1-2

28

47

East Gaston

0-0

0

0



0-2

14

55

East Rutherford

0-0

0

0



0-3

78

129

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby, 7:30

East Gaston at Lincolnton, 7:30

East Henderson at Forest City Chase, 7:30

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC), 7:30

Bye: East Rutherford, Lawndale Burns

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

North Wilkes

0-0

0

0



3-0

115

38

Boonville Starmount

0-0

0

0



2-1

85

93

Elkin

0-0

0

0



2-1

70

46

Wilkes Central

0-0

0

0



2-1

65

55

Alleghany

0-0

0

0



1-2

47

91

East Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-2

33

121

West Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-2

58

97

Ashe County

0-0

0

0



0-3

58

145

Friday’s games

Alleghany County at Mount Airy, 7:30

Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush, 7:30

North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30

Bye: Elkin, West Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

0-0

0

0



3-0

118

19

Polk County

0-0

0

0



3-0

109

6

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

0-0

0

0



2-0

46

16

Avery County

0-0

0

0



2-1

125

83

Black Mountain Owen

0-0

0

0



1-1

45

57

Marshall Madison County

0-0

0

0



0-3

26

143

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell, 7;30

Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson, 7:30

Brevard at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30

Bye: Polk County

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Commy. School of Davidson

1-0

48

6



2-0

76

20

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

1-0

80

6



2-1

127

23

Cherryville

1-0

43

20



1-2

49

129

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

0-0

0

0



2-0

94

0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

0-0

0

0



2-1

66

58

Monroe Union Academy

0-0

0

0



1-1

55

52

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-0

0

0



0-1

6

41

Bessemer City

0-0

0

0



0-2

10

92

Christ the King

0-3

26

171



0-3

26

171

Friday’s games

Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek, 7

Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7

Valdese Draughn at Cherryville, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

South Stanly

0-0

0

0



2-1

119

76

North Rowan

0-0

0

0



1-2

21

51

North Moore

0-0

0

0



0-2

24

65

North Stanly

0-0

0

0



0-2

12

57

Albemarle

0-0

0

0



0-3

26

100

Chatham Central

0-0

0

0



0-3

65

145

South Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-3

41

131

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at North Rowan, 7:30

North Moore at Trinity, 7:30

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central, 7:30

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Carver, 7

West Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

Bye: Albemarle, South Stanly

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Country Day

0-0

0

0



3-0

109

41

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



3-0

105

14

Providence Day

0-0

0

0



2-0

60

7

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0

0



1-1

41

69

Friday’s games

Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy, 7:30

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian, 7

St. Stephen (SC) Timberland at Providence Day, 7

Bye: Charlotte Latin

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

1-0

55

6



3-0

134

27

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

1-0

41

0



2-1

106

54

Covenant Day

0-0

0

0



1-2

44

79

Southlake Christian

0-1

0

41



2-2

108

120

Cabarrus Warriors

0-1

6

55



0-3

6

158

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7

Wake Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Bye: Cabarrus Warriors, Southlake Christian

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

VC/NC Royals

0-0

0

0



1-0

49

13

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0-0

0

0



2-1

93

78

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



1-2

68

74

Hickory Grove Christian

0-0

0

0



0-2

8

86

Friday’s games

Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville, 7:30

Bye: Hickory Grove Christian

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

2-0

75

0



2-1

75

22

Cabarrus Stallions

2-0

54

32



2-1

66

52

Asheville Saints

1-0

42

0



2-0

67

20

Rock Hill Carolinas Crusaders

0-3

24

98



0-3

24

98

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-3

8

107



0-3

8

107

Saturday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30

Tennessee Silverbacks at Asheville Saints, 7

Bye: Anderson Cavaliers

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

1-2

56

77

Statesville Christian

1-1

68

61

Hickory hawks

0-2

28

92

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville, 7:30

Statesville Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

0-0

0

0



3-0

140

35

Fort Mill Nation Ford

0-0

0

0



2-1

75

47

Fort Mill

0-0

0

0



1-2

27

105

Rock Hill

0-0

0

0



1-2

79

66

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-0

0

0



0-3

28

98

Friday’s games

Clover at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Fort Mill at Camden, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster, 7

Rock Hill at Indian Land, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

0-0

0

0



3-0

78

50

Blythewood Westwood

0-0

0

0



1-1

22

19

Columbia Ridge View

0-0

0

0



1-1

12

14

York

0-0

0

0



1-2

49

108

Richland Northeast

0-0

0

0



0-2

26

98

Lancaster

0-0

0

0



0-3

26

60

Friday’s games

Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast, 7

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster, 7

Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

Bye: Blythewood Westwood, Rock Hill South Pointe, York

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Camden

0-0

0

0



3-0

138

68

Chester

0-0

0

0



2-1

112

49

Indian Land

0-0

0

0



2-1

69

31

Columbia Keenan

0-0

0

0



1-2

58

104

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

0-0

0

0



1-2

45

78

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-1

39

39

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester, 7:30

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington, 7:30

Columbia Keenan at Columbia C.A. Johnson, 7

Fort Mill at Camden, 7:30

Rock Hill at Indian Land, 7:30

St. Matthews Calhoun County at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Cheraw

0-0

0

0



3-0

74

26

Dillon

0-0

0

0



2-0

91

0

Marion

0-0

0

0



2-0

67

8

Aynor

0-0

0

0



1-0

54

13

Lake City

0-0

0

0



1-1

34

51

Loris

0-0

0

0



1-2

43

66

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Pageland Central, 7:30

Dillon at Lake View, 7:30

East Clarendon at Aynor, 7:30

Loris at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30

Marion at Timmonsville, 7:30

West Florence at Lake City, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

0-0

0

0



3-0

155

0

Bishopville Lee Central

0-0

0

0



2-1

74

52

Pageland Central

0-0

0

0



2-1

67

46

Richburg Lewisville

0-0

0

0



2-1

120

73

Chesterfield

0-0

0

0



1-1

51

58

Kershaw North Central

0-0

0

0



1-1

58

84

Lancaster Buford

0-0

0

0



1-2

69

84

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Cheraw at Pageland Central, 7:30

Chesterfield at Anson County, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls, 7:30

Lamar at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Bye: Bishopville Lee Central

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



2-1

108

101

Lamar

0-0

0

0



2-1

122

33

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-2

26

72

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



0-3

26

96

Friday’s games

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls, 7:30

Lamar at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Marion at Timmonsville, 7:30

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

1-1

14

38

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Calhoun Falls Charter, 7:30

