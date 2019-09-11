Observer-area high school football standings

Prep Insider Blog
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Vance
0-0
0
0
2-0
70
7
Mallard Creek
0-0
0
0
2-0-1
123
65
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
2-1
55
79
West Charlotte
0-0
0
0
2-1
104
77
Hough
0-0
0
0
1-2
55
79
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
1-2
47
82
Hopewell
0-0
0
0
0-2
19
83
North Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-3
53
135
Friday’s games
Garinger at Hopewell, 7
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC), 7:30
Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30
Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
Bye: Hough, North Mecklenburg, Vance, West Charlotte
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
West Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
2-0
41
12
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
2-1
85
67
Harding
0-0
0
0
2-1
146
44
Olympic
0-0
0
0
2-1
64
74
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-1
29
34
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-2
26
101
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-3
14
126
Friday’s games
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7
Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Rocky River at Harding, 7
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-0
90
28
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
2-0
105
3
Independence
0-0
0
0
2-1
117
62
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-1
61
33
Butler
0-0
0
0
1-2
52
85
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
1-2
27
44
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
0-2
24
70
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-3
28
131
Friday’s games
Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Garinger at Hopewell, 7
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Harding, 7
Bye: Butler
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Fayetteville Britt
0-0
0
0
3-0
93
14
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-0
0
0
3-0
94
27
Raeford Hoke County
0-0
0
0
3-0
81
55
Richmond Senior
0-0
0
0
3-0
123
16
Scotland County
0-0
0
0
3-0
96
32
Southern Pines Pinecrest
0-0
0
0
3-0
136
37
Lumberton
0-0
0
0
1-2
30
97
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-0
0
0
0-3
9
88
Friday’s games
Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Scotland County at Greenville Conley, 7
Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines,7:30
Wilmington Laney at Lumberton, 7:30
Bye: Fayetteville Britt, Pembroke Purnell Swett
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Alexander Central
0-0
0
0
2-1
91
80
Boone Watauga
0-0
0
0
2-1
151
91
Morganton Freedom
0-0
0
0
2-1
129
62
South Caldwell
0-0
0
0
2-1
98
54
Hickory St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
1-1
36
49
Marion McDowell
0-0
0
0
1-2
53
51
Hickory
0-0
0
0
0-3
24
113
Friday’s games
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell, 7:30
Hickory at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton, 7:30
South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
3-0
117
26
Boiling Springs Crest
0-0
0
0
2-1
74
42
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
2-1
56
26
Gastonia Huss
0-0
0
0
1-1
7
38
Gastonia Forestview
0-0
0
0
1-2
74
99
North Gaston
0-0
0
0
1-2
35
70
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-2
13
48
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Hickory at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7
North Gaston at East Lincoln, 7:30
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesvlle
0-0
0
0
3-0
123
62
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-1
90
67
China Grove Carson
0-0
0
0
1-2
56
95
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-2
66
83
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-2
47
38
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-3
35
71
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at North Rowan, 7:30
Davie County at West Rowan, 7:30
Lake Norman at North Iredell, 7:30
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 7:30
West Iredell at Statesville, 7:30
Bye: East Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
3-0
137
18
Kannapolis Brown
0-0
0
0
1-0
28
6
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
2-1
103
30
Concord Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
2-1
78
60
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0
0
1-2
30
109
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-3
35
124
Friday’s games
Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at Concord, 7:30
Providence at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
0-0
0
0
3-0
103
33
Monroe
0-0
0
0
2-1
102
73
Monroe Parkwood
0-0
0
0
2-1
91
57
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
2-1
89
89
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-1
89
36
Unionville Piedmont
0-0
0
0
1-1
24
42
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-2
45
21
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
1-2
56
87
Friday’s games
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington, 7:30
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Bye: Charlotte Catholic, Unionville Piedmont
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Central Davidson
0-0
0
0
2-0
117
27
Midway Oak Grove
0-0
0
0
2-0
109
0
Salisbury
0-0
0
0
2-0
35
7
Lexington
0-0
0
0
1-1
27
22
Thomasville
0-0
0
0
1-1
31
21
West Davidson
0-0
0
0
1-1
62
43
East Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-2
15
33
Ledford
0-0
0
0
0-2
12
38
North Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-2
48
66
South Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-2
34
98
Friday’s games
Lexington at Central Davidson, 7:30
North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
South Rowan at East Davidson, 7:30
Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30
West Davidson at Ledford, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Valdese Draughn
1-0
55
52
1-2
82
164
Lenoir Hibriten
0-0
0
0
2-1
97
58
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-1
42
25
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-2
76
103
Claremont Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
0-3
40
105
Newton Foard
0-0
0
0
0-3
83
130
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-3
28
163
Morganton Patton
0-1
52
55
1-2
36
103
Friday’s games
Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30
Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton, 7:30
South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at Cherryville, 7:30
West Iredell at Statesville, 7:30
West Lincoln at Newton Foard, 7:30
Bye: East Burke
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
0-0
0
0
2-0
82
27
Anson County
0-0
0
0
1-2
66
81
Marshville Forest Hills
0-0
0
0
1-2
44
117
Montgomery Central
0-0
0
0
1-2
46
58
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
0-3
21
108
Friday’s games
Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe, 7:30
Montgomery Central at Randleman, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at Concord, 7:30
West Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
Catawba Bandys
0-0
0
0
3-0
97
46
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-0
61
14
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
2-0
75
20
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-0
121
19
Maiden
0-0
0
0
2-1
101
51
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-1
130
58
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
1-2
39
38
Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
0-3
46
117
Friday’s games
Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
East Gaston at Lincolnton, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Newton-Conover at Hendersonville, 7:30
North Gaston at East Lincoln, 7:30
West Lincoln at Newton Foard, 7:30
Bye: North Lincoln\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Forest City Chase
0-0
0
0
2-0
68
10
Shelby
0-0
0
0
2-0
99
34
Lawndale Burns
0-0
0
0
2-1
95
70
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
2-1
61
67
Belmont South Point
0-0
0
0
1-2
28
47
East Gaston
0-0
0
0
0-2
14
55
East Rutherford
0-0
0
0
0-3
78
129
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby, 7:30
East Gaston at Lincolnton, 7:30
East Henderson at Forest City Chase, 7:30
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC), 7:30
Bye: East Rutherford, Lawndale Burns
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
North Wilkes
0-0
0
0
3-0
115
38
Boonville Starmount
0-0
0
0
2-1
85
93
Elkin
0-0
0
0
2-1
70
46
Wilkes Central
0-0
0
0
2-1
65
55
Alleghany
0-0
0
0
1-2
47
91
East Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-2
33
121
West Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-2
58
97
Ashe County
0-0
0
0
0-3
58
145
Friday’s games
Alleghany County at Mount Airy, 7:30
Ashe County at West Caldwell, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush, 7:30
North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes, 7:30
Bye: Elkin, West Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
0-0
0
0
3-0
118
19
Polk County
0-0
0
0
3-0
109
6
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
0-0
0
0
2-0
46
16
Avery County
0-0
0
0
2-1
125
83
Black Mountain Owen
0-0
0
0
1-1
45
57
Marshall Madison County
0-0
0
0
0-3
26
143
Friday’s games
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell, 7;30
Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson, 7:30
Brevard at Marshall Madison County, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
North Wilkes at Avery County, 7:30
Bye: Polk County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Commy. School of Davidson
1-0
48
6
2-0
76
20
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
1-0
80
6
2-1
127
23
Cherryville
1-0
43
20
1-2
49
129
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
0-0
0
0
2-0
94
0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
0-0
0
0
2-1
66
58
Monroe Union Academy
0-0
0
0
1-1
55
52
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-0
0
0
0-1
6
41
Bessemer City
0-0
0
0
0-2
10
92
Christ the King
0-3
26
171
0-3
26
171
Friday’s games
Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek, 7
Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7
Valdese Draughn at Cherryville, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
South Stanly
0-0
0
0
2-1
119
76
North Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-2
21
51
North Moore
0-0
0
0
0-2
24
65
North Stanly
0-0
0
0
0-2
12
57
Albemarle
0-0
0
0
0-3
26
100
Chatham Central
0-0
0
0
0-3
65
145
South Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-3
41
131
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at North Rowan, 7:30
North Moore at Trinity, 7:30
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central, 7:30
South Davidson at Winston-Salem Carver, 7
West Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30
Bye: Albemarle, South Stanly
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0
0
3-0
109
41
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
3-0
105
14
Providence Day
0-0
0
0
2-0
60
7
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
1-1
41
69
Friday’s games
Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy, 7:30
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian, 7
St. Stephen (SC) Timberland at Providence Day, 7
Bye: Charlotte Latin
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
1-0
55
6
3-0
134
27
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
1-0
41
0
2-1
106
54
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
1-2
44
79
Southlake Christian
0-1
0
41
2-2
108
120
Cabarrus Warriors
0-1
6
55
0-3
6
158
Friday’s games
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7
Wake Christian at Covenant Day, 7
Bye: Cabarrus Warriors, Southlake Christian
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
VC/NC Royals
0-0
0
0
1-0
49
13
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
0-0
0
0
2-1
93
78
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
1-2
68
74
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
0
0
0-2
8
86
Friday’s games
Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville, 7:30
Bye: Hickory Grove Christian
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
2-0
75
0
2-1
75
22
Cabarrus Stallions
2-0
54
32
2-1
66
52
Asheville Saints
1-0
42
0
2-0
67
20
Rock Hill Carolinas Crusaders
0-3
24
98
0-3
24
98
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-3
8
107
0-3
8
107
Saturday’s games
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30
Tennessee Silverbacks at Asheville Saints, 7
Bye: Anderson Cavaliers
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
1-2
56
77
Statesville Christian
1-1
68
61
Hickory hawks
0-2
28
92
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville, 7:30
Statesville Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
0-0
0
0
3-0
140
35
Fort Mill Nation Ford
0-0
0
0
2-1
75
47
Fort Mill
0-0
0
0
1-2
27
105
Rock Hill
0-0
0
0
1-2
79
66
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-0
0
0
0-3
28
98
Friday’s games
Clover at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Fort Mill at Camden, 7:30
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster, 7
Rock Hill at Indian Land, 7:30
Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
0-0
0
0
3-0
78
50
Blythewood Westwood
0-0
0
0
1-1
22
19
Columbia Ridge View
0-0
0
0
1-1
12
14
York
0-0
0
0
1-2
49
108
Richland Northeast
0-0
0
0
0-2
26
98
Lancaster
0-0
0
0
0-3
26
60
Friday’s games
Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast, 7
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster, 7
Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
Bye: Blythewood Westwood, Rock Hill South Pointe, York
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Camden
0-0
0
0
3-0
138
68
Chester
0-0
0
0
2-1
112
49
Indian Land
0-0
0
0
2-1
69
31
Columbia Keenan
0-0
0
0
1-2
58
104
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
0-0
0
0
1-2
45
78
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-1
39
39
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester, 7:30
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington, 7:30
Columbia Keenan at Columbia C.A. Johnson, 7
Fort Mill at Camden, 7:30
Rock Hill at Indian Land, 7:30
St. Matthews Calhoun County at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Cheraw
0-0
0
0
3-0
74
26
Dillon
0-0
0
0
2-0
91
0
Marion
0-0
0
0
2-0
67
8
Aynor
0-0
0
0
1-0
54
13
Lake City
0-0
0
0
1-1
34
51
Loris
0-0
0
0
1-2
43
66
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Pageland Central, 7:30
Dillon at Lake View, 7:30
East Clarendon at Aynor, 7:30
Loris at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30
Marion at Timmonsville, 7:30
West Florence at Lake City, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
0-0
0
0
3-0
155
0
Bishopville Lee Central
0-0
0
0
2-1
74
52
Pageland Central
0-0
0
0
2-1
67
46
Richburg Lewisville
0-0
0
0
2-1
120
73
Chesterfield
0-0
0
0
1-1
51
58
Kershaw North Central
0-0
0
0
1-1
58
84
Lancaster Buford
0-0
0
0
1-2
69
84
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Cheraw at Pageland Central, 7:30
Chesterfield at Anson County, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls, 7:30
Lamar at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
Bye: Bishopville Lee Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
2-1
108
101
Lamar
0-0
0
0
2-1
122
33
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-2
26
72
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
0-3
26
96
Friday’s games
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls, 7:30
Lamar at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Marion at Timmonsville, 7:30
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
1-1
14
38
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Calhoun Falls Charter, 7:30
