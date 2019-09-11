Tuesday’s roundup: area powers win in volleyball

Riding with Recruits: Kelley Topiwala The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Championship races are beginning to take shape in a pair of Mecklenburg County 4A conferences that typically produce girls’ volleyball powers.

Ardrey Kell and Providence have vaulted to the top of the SoMeck 7 4A Conference, while Hough, North Mecklenburg and Mallard Creek have taken the lead in the I-Meck 4A.

Ardrey Kell and Providence each have 3-0 conference records and are coming off victories Tuesday. They have a pair of head-to-head meetings remaining -- on Sept. 24 at Providence and on Oct. 17 at Ardrey Kell.

In the I-Meck 4A, the three leaders each are tied at 3-0. That deadlock will be broken Thursday, when North Mecklenburg visits Hough.

In Tuesday’s action, Ardrey Kell had an easy time of it in a 3-0 sweep of West Mecklenburg. The Knights powered their way to a 25-5, 25-3, 25-13 victory.

Providence had a tougher time, subduing South Mecklenburg 3-1. The set scores were 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 and 27-24. The Panthers’ Alanna Harder had 16 kills, and Sarah Knafelz added 14 kills.

North Mecklenburg got past Hopewell 3-1 in a tight contest. The Vikings won 26-24 and 25-21, dropped the third set 25-22, then closed out with a 25-19 victory.

Hough got past Lake Norman in another close contest 3-1. The Huskies took the opening set 25-19, outlasted Lake Norman 33-31 in a marathon second set, dropped the third set 25-17, then rallied 25-22. Kaelyn Mulwee led Hough with 18 kills.

Mallard Creek had the easiest time of it, posting 25-12, 25-3, 25-8 victories in a 3-0 sweep at West Charlotte.

Chase Gilley ties mark

Chase Gilley tied his twin brother Logan’s single-game scoring record at East Lincoln, notching six goals in the Mustangs’ 6-2 victory over Belmont South Point. Logan Gilley had a pair of assists in the victory, which lifted East Lincoln to 7-0 on the season.

The Mustangs, who open South Fork 2A play next week, are ranked No. 1 in 2A and No. 1 overall this week by MaxPreps. And they are ranked No. 23 nationally.

South Point led 1-0 before the Mustangs rallied.

Outstanding performers

Natalie Almond (West Stanly girls’ cross-country): Almond, a sophomore, won by more than two minutes and helped her team to the team title in a Rocky River 2A Conference meet in Oakboro.

Johnny Bingham (Charlotte Country Day boys’ soccer): Bingham scored two goals, including the game-winner in the final minute, as the Buccaneers rallied for a 3-2 victory over Charlotte Christian.

Katie Cruise (Providence girls’ volleyball): Cruise totaled 11 digs and 41 assists as the Panthers held off South Mecklenburg 3-1.

Juan Nieto (North Iredell boys’ soccer): A senior, Nieta had a goal and three assists as his team blanked Maiden 9-0.

Carolina Rodriguez (Charlotte Catholic girls’ volleyball): Rodriguez had 13 kills and five aces as the Cougars held off Monroe Parkwood 3-2.

Cross-country

The Monroe Central Academy boys and West Stanly girls were victors in a Rocky River 2A meet at Oakboro Park.

Boys’ team scores: Central Academy 30, West Stanly 34, Mount Pleasant 76, Montgomery Central 125, and Marshville Forest Hills 127. The individual winner was Central Academy’s Elliot Wunder, with a time of 18 minutes 48 seconds for the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). Second, in 19:03, was Mount Pleasant’s Lincoln Baxter.

Girls’ team scores: West Stanly 20, Central Academy 49, Mount Pleasant 73, Montgomery Central 123, Forest Hills 128. West Stanly’s Natalie Almond was the individual winner, in 22:40 -- more than two minutes ahead of the runner-up, teammate Katherine Pollard.

Boys’ soccer

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Christian 2: The host Knights led 2-0, behind goals by Charlie Williams and William Smith, but Country Day rallied. Johnny Bingham scored twice, including the winning goal in the final minute, after Patrick Moore had tied the game two minutes earlier.

Providence Day 2, Covenant Day 1: Griffin Weidner and Alex Cook scored goals, as the Chargers improved to 5-1-1 overall.

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 2, Independence 1: Gino Macias and Juan Ramirez scored goals for the Knights.

Butler 1, Monroe Central Academy 0: Yoguin Arugeta-Jimenez got the Bulldog goal on an assist from Austin Milbourn.

Corvian Community 7, Cabarrus Charter 0

Gaston Day 2, Davidson Day 0: David Efird’s goal got the Spartans on the scoreboard, and Ben Spencer made it 2-0, heading in a corner from Jack Dee. Andrew Turlton played most of the game in goal for the victors.

Gastonia Huss 4, Vance 2: The Huskies jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead. Vance rallied with goals from Luan Kpuih and Aguilera Fuentes.

Myers Park 1, South Mecklenburg 0: Alex Heffner scored on a rebound at the 18:03 mark of the first half, and the Mustangs (3-0) held on to beat the Sabres (3-2-1). Cam Peterson’s free kick had bounced off the crossbar, and Heffner scored on the rebound.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 1, Northwest Cabarrus 1 (Concord won 4-3 on PK’s): Spider goalkeeper Emmanuel Konneh made several big saves during the game and in the shootout.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC

Concord First Assembly 8, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: The hosts scored six second-half goals.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 8, Wilkes Central 0Greensboro Vandalia Christian 2, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0

Kannapolis Brown 1, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 0: Ricky Medina’s second-half goal was enough for the Wonders.

Marshville Forest Hills 5, Lake Norman Charter 0

Mount Airy 1, Ashe County 0

Newton Foard 3, North Lincoln 0: Connor Josey’s two goals and a single score from Kevin Cervantes led the Tigers. Trevor Holmberg got the shutout in goal.

North Iredell 9, Maiden 0: Jerick Moreno had two goals and an assist for the Raiders.

Shelby 3, Boiling Springs Crest 0: The Shelby-area rivalry went to the Golden Lions, as Will Johnson scored two goals and Ian Greene added a goal and two assists.

South Rowan 9, East Rowan 1: South Rowan built a 6-1 halftime lead.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 10, Marvin Ridge 0

Charlotte Country Day 1, Charlotte Latin 0: The Hawks’ Grace Crutchfield stopped 12 shots, but Country Day’s Cameron Park managed a goal for the victory. Buccaneers’ goalkeeper Zella Thomas made four saves.

Myers Park 2, Providence Day 1 (OT): The Mustangs scored with six seconds left in overtime.

Girls’ golf

Amber Capote fired a 38, leading Marvin Ridge to a team victory in a Southern Carolina 3A tournament at Firethorne Country Club. Marvin Ridge finished with a 121 team score, followed by Weddington (128), Waxhaw Cuthbertson (131) and Charlotte Catholic (131).

Girls’ tennis

Carmel Christian 8, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1: The Lions rolled, as Passion Kabwe (No. 1) and Allie Spies (No. 2) took their singles matches and teamed to win No. 1 doubles. Combined, they won 34 of 36 games.

Charlotte Christian 6, Charlotte Country Day 3: Margaret Carlton scored victories in No. 1 singles and doubles for the Knights. Lulu Sasz did the same for Country Day.

China Grove Carson 9, Statesville 0

East Mecklenburg 9, Mallard Creek 0: Helen Mehreteab took No. 1 singles for the Eagles, Saga Mohamed won No. 2 singles, and the pair teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory.

Indian Trail Sun Valley 7, Unionville Piedmont 2

Montgomery Central 8, West Stanly 1

Providence Day 5, Covenant Day 4

West Rowan 5, North Iredell 4: Skyler Jahnke posted victories in singles and doubles for the victorious Falcons.

Girls’ Volleyball

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Independence 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-16): Sydney Rutledge led the Pirates with eight kills and a block, and Savannah McIntosh totaled 21 assists and 10 digs.

Myers Park 3, Butler 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-20): The Mustangs ran their conference record to 3-0.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Christian 1 (26-24, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13): Kayla Spangler (24 digs, 45 assists) and Sydney Schulze (23 kills, 15 digs) paced the victors. Elinor Langdon had 27 digs for Charlotte Christian.

Providence Day 3, Covenant Day 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20)

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Raeford Hoke County 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9): The Raiders are 6-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Scotland County 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Lumberton 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Chargers are now 3-0 in league play.

Gastonia Forestview 3, North Gaston 2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12)

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-17)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23): The Bulldogs’ Emma Beltran had 11 digs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe Parkwood 2 (23-25,l 27-25, 25-10, 24-26, 19-17): The Cougars won this marathon behind Caroline Rodriguez (13 kills) and Emma Bryson (12 kills, six aces, 30 assists).

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Weddington 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-22): The host Spartans dominated this meeting of teams that entered with 2-0 league records.

Marvin Ridge 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-13): The Mavericks are now 9-2 overall. They were led by Alicia Davis (11 kills, 13 digs) and Katie Jamerson (29 assists).

Unionville Piedmont 3, Monroe 0 925-7, 25-12, 25-12)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, North Davidson 1

East Davidson 3, Salisbury 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Ledford 2

South Rowan 3, Lexington 0: Payton Black had 11 digs and nine aces, and Kira Rymer totaled 10 digs and nine kills for South Rowan.

Thomasville 3, West Davidson 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-20): The Mustangs remained unbeaten (7-0, 3-0).

Maiden 3, Lake Norman Charter 1 (19-25, 25-18, 28-26, 27-25): Lake Norman Charter pushed the conference-leading Blue Devils (7-3, 3-0).

Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 1 (10-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12): The Red Devils (2-1 in conference) remained a game behind co-leaders East Lincoln and Maiden.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 3, Elkin 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-16): The Huskies are now 1-1 in the conference and 7-1 overall.

West Wilkes 3, East Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 3, North Wilkes 1

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-20): Anaiah Jones led the Raptors with 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-20)

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Cherryville 0 925-19, 25-15, 25-9): Jaeda Austin had nine kills and five blocks for Piedmont.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, North Rowan 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-23): Lannah Huneycutt led the victors with 18 assists and four aces.

North Stanly 3, North Moore 0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-19): The Comets’ Nicole Lowder had 10 kills and four blocks.

South Davidson 3, Albemarle 0 925-22, 25-11, 25-9)

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Arborbrook Christian 3, Fort Mill Comenius 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14)

Christ the King 3, Carmel Christian 1

Corvian Community 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18)

Gaston Christian 3, Shelby Pinnacle Classical 1

Gaston Day 3, Davidson Day 1 (26-24, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21): Drew Brown (21 kills, 10 digs, three aces) and Aly DeFrancisco (25 digs, three assists, one ace) led the way for the Spartans.

Northside Christian 3, United Faith Christian 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-19): Chelsea Gilmore (10 kills) and Akiya Phillips (seven aces) led Northside.

Statesville Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 2 (13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 27-29, 15-8)

West Rowan 3, Davie County 0: Tori Hester had a big day, with 16 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and four aces. Falcon teammate Allison Ennis had 35 assists, eight digs, and three aces.

West Stanly 3, East Rowan 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.