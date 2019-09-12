Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7
Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian, 7
Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mallard Creek at Gaffney, S.C., 7
Myers Park at Hough, 7
Olympic at Alexander Central
Providence at Butler, 7
South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
Western Piedmont
Hickory Grove Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Thomasville
East Davidson at North Davidson
Ledford at South Rowan
Midway Oak Grove at Lexington
Salisbury at West Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines
Avery County at Valdese Draughn
Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin
Bessemer City at North Lincoln
Black Mountain Owen at Brevard
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville
Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford
China Grove Carson at North Stanly
Concord at Statesville
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point
Davie County at South Iredell
East Henderson at Polk County
East Lincoln at East Gaston
Elkin at South Stokes
Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover, 7
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Forest City Chase at Rosman
Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga
Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan
Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover
Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain
Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph
Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens
North Iredell at West Iredell
North Rowan at East Rowan
North Wake Saints at Chatham Central
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard, 7
Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews
Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian
Shelby at Kings Mountain
South Caldwell at R-S Central
West Lincoln at East Burke
West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore
Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan
Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central
Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Lamar
Chester at Lancaster
Columbia A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast
Columbia Ridge View at Central Daniel
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land
Great Falls at Due West Dixie
Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor
Lake City at Manning
Lake View at Marion
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood
Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill
Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter
Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville
West Florence at Camden
York at Rock Hill
Byes
Allegheny County, Ardrey Kell, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, Catawba Bandys, Charlotte Catholic, Claremont Bunker Hill, Concord Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, East Wilkes, Fayetteville Seventy-First, Garinger, Gastonia Forestview, High Point Christian, Independence, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Lenoir Hibriten, Lincolnton, Lumberton, Maiden, Marion McDowell, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton Patton, North Moore, North Wilkes, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Rocky River, Scotland County, South Davidson, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central
Clover, Dillon, Loris, McBee, Richburg Lewisville, Timmonsville
Saturday, Sept. 14
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30
Nonconference
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Asheville School, at York High, 7
