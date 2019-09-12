Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football schedule

Riding with Recruits: Isaac Riffle

Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year. By
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7

Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian, 7

Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mallard Creek at Gaffney, S.C., 7

Myers Park at Hough, 7

Olympic at Alexander Central

Providence at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Western Piedmont

Hickory Grove Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Thomasville

East Davidson at North Davidson

Ledford at South Rowan

Midway Oak Grove at Lexington

Salisbury at West Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines

Avery County at Valdese Draughn

Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin

Bessemer City at North Lincoln

Black Mountain Owen at Brevard

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville

Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford

China Grove Carson at North Stanly

Concord at Statesville

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point

Davie County at South Iredell

East Henderson at Polk County

East Lincoln at East Gaston

Elkin at South Stokes

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover, 7

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Forest City Chase at Rosman

Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan

Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover

Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain

Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph

Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens

North Iredell at West Iredell

North Rowan at East Rowan

North Wake Saints at Chatham Central

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard, 7

Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews

Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian

Shelby at Kings Mountain

South Caldwell at R-S Central

West Lincoln at East Burke

West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore

Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan

Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central

Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Lamar

Chester at Lancaster

Columbia A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast

Columbia Ridge View at Central Daniel

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land

Great Falls at Due West Dixie

Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor

Lake City at Manning

Lake View at Marion

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter

Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville

West Florence at Camden

York at Rock Hill

Byes

Allegheny County, Ardrey Kell, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, Catawba Bandys, Charlotte Catholic, Claremont Bunker Hill, Concord Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, East Wilkes, Fayetteville Seventy-First, Garinger, Gastonia Forestview, High Point Christian, Independence, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Lenoir Hibriten, Lincolnton, Lumberton, Maiden, Marion McDowell, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton Patton, North Moore, North Wilkes, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Rocky River, Scotland County, South Davidson, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central

Clover, Dillon, Loris, McBee, Richburg Lewisville, Timmonsville

Saturday, Sept. 14

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30

Nonconference

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Asheville School, at York High, 7

