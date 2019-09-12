Prep Insider Blog
The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll
Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
|Rk.
|Team (Class)
|Rec.
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|2-0-1
|T2
|Myers Park (4A)
|2-0
|T2
|Vance (4A)
|2-0
|4.
|Richmond (4A)
|3-0
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|3-0
|6.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|1-2
|7.
|Shelby (2A)
|2-0
|8.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|3-0
|9.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|3-0
|10.
|Butler (4A)
|1-2
|11.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|3-0
|12.
|Chester (3A)
|2-1
|13.
|Hough (4A)
|1-2
|14.
|Providence Day (IND)
|2-0
|15.
|Clover (5A)
|3-0
|16.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|2-1
