The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll

Riding with Recruits: Isaac Riffle

Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year. By
Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Rk.Team (Class)Rec.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)2-0-1
T2Myers Park (4A)2-0
T2Vance (4A)2-0
4.Richmond (4A)3-0
5.Weddington (3A)3-0
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-2
7.Shelby (2A)2-0
8.Kings Mountain (3A)3-0
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)3-0
10.Butler (4A)1-2
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)3-0
12.Chester (3A)2-1
13.Hough (4A)1-2
14.Providence Day (IND)2-0
15.Clover (5A)3-0
16.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)2-1
