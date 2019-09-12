Previews for Friday’s high school football games 09.13.19

Riding with Recruits: Isaac Riffle Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year.

Bessemer City (0-2, 0-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) vs. Community School of Davidson (2-0, 1-0), at Mallard Creek High, 7 p.m. – Bessemer City is giving up 46 points a game and faces Spartan RB Baker Westmoreland, who has rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Charlotte Christian (1-1) at Atlanta Pace Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m. – The Knights haven’t played since their 56-6 loss Aug. 30 to Colorado powerhouse Valor Christian. Pace Academy features a tough defense, led by LBs Ben Caldwell and Justin Johnson.

Charlotte Country Day (3-0) at High Point Christian (4-0), 7 p.m. – Country Day’s Quentin Cooper has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season. High Point Christian likes the pass, and QB Luke Homol has thrown for 836 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Christ the King (0-3, 0-3 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Crusaders, badly beaten in their three games, face a 1A state powerhouse that has 48-0 and 46-0 victories.

Garinger (0-3) at Hopewell (0-2), 7 p.m. – Hopewell aims to snap its 34-game losing streak against the last team it beat, back in 2016. Garinger has played well at times this season, and Hopewell’s offense had good spurts in last week’s 29-13 loss to Berry Academy.

Independence (2-1) at Ardrey Kell (2-1), 7 p.m. – Two football programs on the rise square off, and fans will see a pair of good quarterbacks in Independence’s Arnold Taylor and Ardrey Kell’s Jared Joseph.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (2-1) at VC/NC Royals (1-0), 7 p.m. – Metrolina Christian RB Jadus Davis is averaging nearly 12 yards a carry and leads an explosive Warrior offense.

Kings Mountain (3-0) at West Mecklenburg (2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Mountaineers are ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll for 3A teams. They like to throw the ball, with QB Ethan Reid averaging 228 passing yards a game. West Mecklenburg’s ground game is led by Willie Hopper Jr. (134 rushing yards per game).

Lake Norman Charter (0-3) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-1), 7 p.m. – Highland Tech gave up 300 rushing yards in its only game, but Lake Norman Charter prefers to throw the ball, with QB Jeff Womack completing 50 of 79 for 519 yards so far.

Mallard Creek (2-0-1) at Gaffney (2-0), 7 p.m. – Mallard Creek’s powerful defense meets a Gaffney team averaging 370 yards’ offense per game. RB Kelvin Kirby and WR Natron Johnson Jr. are Gaffney’s big threats.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (2-1) at Berry Academy (1-1), 7 p.m. – Berry’s defense faltered late in its 21-0 loss last week to East Mecklenburg. The visiting Raptors will try to wear down the Cardinals, behind RB Elijah Burris, who is averaging 170.3 rushing yards a game.

Myers Park (2-0) at South Mecklenburg (0-3), 7 p.m. – An explosive Myers Park offense averaging 52.5 points a game faces a Sabre defense allowing 42 points a contest. Gulp!

Olympic (2-1) at East Mecklenburg (1-2), 7 p.m. – Olympic QB Sean Bowles is a threat as a passer or runner, with multiple touchdowns both ways. East Mecklenburg’s defense has been very sharp in two of its three games.

Providence (1-2) at Central Cabarrus (2-1), 7:30 p.m. – Providence was blitzed 63-3 last week by Myers Park. The host Vikings have won 38-3 and 45-0 after an opening loss to Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Rocky River (0-2) at Harding (2-1), 7 p.m. – Rocky River led Mallard Creek 14-7 early last week before falling 63-21. Harding is coming off a loss to West Charlotte that was decided in the final minute. Rams’ WR Dekerius Thompson had 176 receiving yards and three touchdowns last week.

St. Stephen, SC, Timberland (1-0) at Providence Day (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Providence Day QB Cody Cater leads a strong passing attack. Timberland hasn’t played since Aug. 23, with an Aug. 30 bye and last week’s game canceled by Hurricane Dorian.

Wake Christian (3-1) at Covenant Day (1-2), 7 p.m. – After two lopsided losses, Covenant Day trounced Pine Lake Prep 44-0 last week. The Lions must stop a Wake Christian offense that averages more than 30 pass attempts per game.

Outside Mecklenburg

Boiling Springs Crest (2-1) at Shelby (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Crest’s big start was dulled in a surprising loss last week to Lawndale Burns. Shelby rides the arm of QB Isaiah Bess, who has thrown for nearly 600 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games.

Richmond Senior (3-0) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-0), 7 p.m. – The Raiders, coming off a 42-14 rout of Butler, are led by QB Caleb Hood. Cardinal Gibbons ended defending state 4AA champion Wake Forest’s 45-game winning streak last month and have three RBs capable of going for 100 or more yards in a game.

Rock Hill (1-2) at Indian Land (2-1), 7:30 p.m. – After losses to state powers Sumter and Rock Hill South Pointe, Rock Hill crushed defending state 3A champ Chester last week. Indian Land is off to one of its best starts in recent years but dropped a 28-8 decision to York last week.