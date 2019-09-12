Wednesday’s roundup: Catholic soccer opens league play with a win

Riding with Recruits: Kelley Topiwala The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Charlotte Catholic opened its bid for the Southern Carolina 3A Conference boys’ soccer title in style Wednesday, going on the road and blanking Unionville Piedmont 6-0.

The Cougars improved to 5-0-2 overall, getting two goals apiece from Patrick Fenton and Andrew Kanney.

The conference race appears to be shaping up as a four-team battle, between perennial powers Charlotte Catholic and Marvin Ridge (7-2, 2-0), along with Waxhaw Cuthbertson (6-2, 1-0) and Monroe Parkwood (5-0-1, 1-0).

Fans will get some quick answers about the league race, as Charlotte Catholic faces two of those contenders next week. The Cougars travel Monday to Cuthbertson, then are home Wednesday against Parkwood.

The first of two Catholic-Marvin Ridge meetings will be Oct. 2.

Outstanding performers

Emma Bryson (Charlotte Catholic girls’ volleyball): Bryson, a senior, had eight kills, nine aces, 10 digs and 22 assists in her team’s 3-1 victory over Butler.

David Franquez (Lenoir Hibriten boys’ soccer): Franquez, a sophomore, had two goals and two assists as the Panthers trounced Wilkes Central 6-1.

Jadyn Johnson (Richmond Senior girls’ volleyball): A senior, Johnson totaled 14 kills, three aces and 17 digs as her team edged Southern Lee 3-2.

Sophie Ritter (Boone Watauga girls’ cross-country): Ritter, the Pioneers’ senior standout, won the girls’ race by two minutes, leading her team to victory in a Northwestern 3A-4A Conference meet.

Cross-country

The Hickory St. Stephens boys and the Boone Watauga girls took team honors in a Northwestern 3A-4A meet in Newton.

Tyler Christensen led St. Stephens, winning the boys’ race in 17 minutes 20.13 seconds for 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). Right behind were Logan Ellis (Alexander Central) and Jackson Black (St. Stephens).

St. Stephens finished with 35 points, followed by Watauga (46), Hickory (96), Morganton Freedom (100), Alexander Central (105) and South Caldwell (147).

Watauga swept the top five girls’ spots, with Sophie Ritter leading the way. Ritter’s time of 21:00.48 was two minutes faster than runner-up Rebecca Anderson. Olivia McAnulty was third.

Team scores: Watauga 15, Hickory 83, Alexander Central 87, Freedom 100, St. Stephens 118, Marion McDowell 119.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Berry Academy 4, Garinger 2

Boone Watauga 3, Providence 0

Monroe Union Academy 3, Arborbrook Christian 2

Myers Park 4, Lake Norman 0: The Mustangs built a 3-0 halftime lead, posting their third consecutive shutout., Jacob Hall and Martin Godwin split time in goal for the shutout. Cam Peterson led the offense with two goals, while Matthew Guarda and Tucker Aaron each scored once.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 5, Fayetteville Seventy-First 4

Raeford Hoke County 2, Scotland County 0

Richmond Senior 2, Fayetteville Britt 1

Southern Pines Pinecrest 2, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 3, Monroe 2: Andres Marcos scored twice for the Mavericks, and Patrick Gregson added a goal and an assist.

Monroe Parkwood 4, Weddington 3

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2: Sun Valley built a 2-1 halftime lead behind goals by Darren Solnick and Josue Lopez, but the Cavaliers rallied. Ben Patrick and Jack Foray each scored twice for Cuthbertson, and Landon Baker had a goal and an assist.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 4, Thomasville 2

Ledford 6, Lexington 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, South Rowan 0

North Davidson 2, West Davidson 1

Salisbury 6, Central Davidson 4

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 4, Bessemer City 2: The Ironmen rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit for a road victory.

Christ the King 4, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 2

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Lincoln Charter 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 9, North Stanly 0

South Stanly 8, South Davidson 2

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Concord Cox Mill 3, China Grove Carson 2

Gastonia Forestview 4, Lincolnton 3: The Jaguars (1-3-2) broke into the victory column, outscoring the Wolves 3-2 in the second half.

Hickory 3, East Burke 3: East Burke’s Micah Chrisco had two goals and an assist.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: The host Pirates are now 6-1-1. They’ll open Southwestern 4A Conference play next week.

Lenoir Hibriten 6, Wilkes Central 1: Hibriten’s David Franquez and Billy Townsend each scored twice.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, West Stanly 1: Gray Stone Day improved to 5-1-1, handing the Colts their third loss in eight matches.

Morganton Freedom 4, Forest City Chase 0: Kevin Vasquez, Patrick Sandy, Beckham Ixchajachal and Carlos Valasquez each scored a goal.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Marshville Forest Hills 2: Calvin Brownewell scored a goal and added an assist for the Pride, and LukeWhite and Robbie Janiczek added goals.

North Gaston 3, Lawndale Burns 2: Aayush Neupane scored a goal and added an assist for North Gaston. Rashid Moreau and Tommy Austin-Zimmerman each contributed a goal.

R-S Central 7, Morganton Patton 4: Trey Triplett and Austin Alexander each scored twice for R-S Central.

Statesville 2, Mooresville 1: Edgar Arroyo scored the winning goal for the Greyhounds. He and Jamie Woodard each had a goal and an assist.

West Lincoln 1, East Rutherford 1

West Rowan 4, Mount Pleasant 0: Aleksis Suarez had a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Chris Mercado got his first shutout of the season. West Rowan also got single goals from Luis Vasquez, Jonathan Alvarez and Brian Gutierrez.

Girls’ field hockey

Ardrey Kell 3, Hough 0

Myers Park 1, Charlotte Catholic 0: Branson Walters scored on an assist from Sarah Perkinson, leading the Mustangs. Goalkeeper Jennie Douglas made seven saves in the shutout.

Girls’ golf

Charlotte Catholic 163, Charlotte County Day 164: In a match at Ballantyne Country Club, Catholic’s Lily Alford took medalist honors with a 50. Annabelle Thomas of Country Day shot a 51, and Sarah Blair Harner (Country Day) and Clara Lobsinger (Catholic) each shot a 55.

North Piedmont 3A: South Iredell won a conference tournament, played at Larkin Golf Course in Statesville. The Vikings finished with a 121 team score, followed by East Rowan (126), China Grove Carson (129) and West Rowan (131). Carson’s Sophia Brown and South Iredell’s Addama Anikwuem tied with medalist honors with 36’s. East Rowan’s Carlee Patterson fired a 39.

Carmel Christian 119, Pinehurst O’Neal 124, Wilmington Cape Fear 139: Carmel Christian’s state championship team got scores of 35 from Kelley Topiwala, 37 from Annalise Dale and 47 from Bethany Welch to win a three-team match.

Girls’ tennis

Boone Watauga 6, Alexander Central 3: Emma Maltba (No. 2) helped Alexander Central sweep the 2-3-4 singles matches, but Watauga prevailed. Jaclyn Kadyk won No. 1 singles for the Pioneers and teamed with Amira Younce in winning No. 1 doubles.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, West Stanly 2: Kaylee Swant won No. 1 singles for the Ragin’ Bulls, then teamed with Rachel Sides to take No. 1 doubles.

Salisbury 9, Central Davidson 0: Lillie Rusher, Meredith Burton and Margaret Thurman gave the Hornets (6-0, 4-0 Central Carolina 2A) a big start by sweeping the first three singles matches.

Girls’ volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Catholic 3, Butler 1 (23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19): The Cougars’ Caroline Rodriguez had 13 kills and five aces.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-18)

Marion McDowell 3, Morganton Freedom 0 925-16, 25-13, 25-12)

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 2 925-21, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11): Erica Clontz led the Cavaliers wth 20 kills.

Newton Foard 3, West Caldwell 0 925-8, 25-10, 25-5): The visiting Tigers are 10-0 overall and 4-0 in conference.

Valdese Draughn 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0

West Iredell 3, Morganton Patton 2 (18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13)

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20): Katie Cook (13 assists, 10 digs), Gabby Leach (12 kills) and Kaylee Spees (29 digs) led the Mustangs.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, East Rutherford 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-13): South Point’s Anna dunbar had seven kills and 13 digs, and Chloe Ratliff added eight kills.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 3, Bessemer City 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13): Shay Huber (seven kills, three aces) and Leslie Glass (15 assists) paced Christ the King.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Central Cabarrus 3, Albemarle 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17)

China Grove Carson 3, Central Davidson 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-10)

East Henderson 3, R-S Central 0

East Rowan 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-12)

Lincolnton 3, Cherryville 2 (20-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-6)

Mount Pleasant 3, South Stanly 0 (25-19, 26-24, 26-24): Chloe Lowder had eight kills and five blocks for the Tigers.

Richmond Senior 3, Southern Lee 2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11): Carley Lamberth’s 40 assists led the Raiders.

Rock Hill 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15)

Report your scores

