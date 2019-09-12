Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

PICK 7: Media personalities pick Friday’s prep football games

Riding with Recruits: Isaac Riffle

Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year. By
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

5-2

6-1

5-2

4-3

Season total

14-4

14-4

15-3

14-4

13-5

Independence

at Ardrey Kell

Independence

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Kings Mountain

at West Meck

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

West Meck

Mallard Creek

at Gaffney

Mallard

Creek

Mallard

Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard

Creek

Mallard

Creek

Rocky River

at Harding

Harding

Harding

Rocky River

Harding

Harding

Mooresville

at Kannapolis Brown

Mooresville

Brown

Brown

Brown

Brown

Porter Ridge

at Sun Valley

Porter Rdg.

Porter Rdg.

Porter Rdg.

Porter Rdg.

Porter Rdg.

Rock Hill

at Indian Land

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

