PICK 7: Media personalities pick Friday’s prep football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
5-2
6-1
5-2
4-3
Season total
14-4
14-4
15-3
14-4
13-5
Independence
at Ardrey Kell
Independence
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Kings Mountain
at West Meck
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
West Meck
Mallard Creek
at Gaffney
Mallard
Creek
Mallard
Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard
Creek
Mallard
Creek
Rocky River
at Harding
Harding
Harding
Rocky River
Harding
Harding
Mooresville
at Kannapolis Brown
Mooresville
Brown
Brown
Brown
Brown
Porter Ridge
at Sun Valley
Porter Rdg.
Porter Rdg.
Porter Rdg.
Porter Rdg.
Porter Rdg.
Rock Hill
at Indian Land
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
