Friday’s top high school football performers

Mr. Perfect! Myers Park QB Drake Maye goes 13-for-13 passing against South Meck Myers Park High QB Drake Maye, an Alabama recruit, connected on all 13 of his passes in a 47-0 win over South Meck

Quintin Cooper, Charlotte Country Day: senior ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-14 win over High Point Christian. The Bucs are 4-0 for the first time since 2012.

Julian Gray, Hopewell: had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in a 54-6 win over Garinger that ended the Titan’s 34-game losing streak. Teammates A.J. Simpkins and Jakari Johnson each scored twice.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: QB hit on 18-of-31 passes for 280 yards and four scores, including six for 124 yards and two scores to UNC recruit Cedric Gray.

Drake Maye, Porter Rooks, Myers Park: in a 47-0 win over South Mecklenburg, Maye was virtually perfect, completing 13-of-13 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Rooks, an N.C. State recruit, caught seven passes for 105 yards and two scores.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 11 carries for 192 yards, touchdown, in a 48-7 win over South Iredell.

Dekerius Thomas, Harding: had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown, a 30-yard punt return and had 82 yards rushing on nine carries in a 20-14 win over Rocky River. Thomas also caught a pass for 35 yards. Teammate Joshua Jones had a game-sealing interception with a minute left.