Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule

Mr. Perfect! Myers Park QB Drake Maye goes 13-for-13 passing against South Meck

Myers Park High QB Drake Maye, an Alabama recruit, connected on all 13 of his passes in a 47-0 win over South Meck By
How The Sweet 16 Fared

Rk.Team (Class)This Week Rec.Next Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Gaffney SC 27-203-0-1Bye
T2Myers Park (4A)d. South Meck 47-03-0at Hough
T2Vance (4A)Bye2-0South Meck
4.Richmond (4A)d. Cardinal Gibbons 45-284-0bye
5.Weddington (3A)vs. Catawba Ridge, Mon.3-0bye
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)bye1-2bye
7.Shelby (2A)d. Crest, score NA3-0at Kings Mountain
8.Kings Mountain (3A)d. West Meck 35-73-0Shelby
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)Bye3-0at Greenville
10.Butler (4A)Bye1-2Providence
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Marvin Ridge 39-104-0Hickory Ridge
12.Chester (3A)d. Columbia (SC) 22-63-1at Lancaster
13.Hough (4A)bye1-2Myers Park
14.Providence Day (IND)d. Timberland SC 27-63-0Charlotte Country Day
15.Clover (5A)vs. Ashbrook, Sat.3-0Bye
16.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)lost to Shelby, score NA2-2Freedom

Friday’s Results

NORTH CAROLINA

Anson County 43, Chesterfield, S.C. 3

Apex Middle Creek 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 0

Avery County 42, North Wilkes 7

Ayden-Grifton 40, Farmville Central 12

Brevard 52, Madison County 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Belmont Cramer 0

Cary Christian 28, John Paul II Catholic 22

Cary Panther Creek 23, Friendship 20

Central Davidson 27, Lexington 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 43, Charlotte Independence 30

Charlotte Harding 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 14

Charlotte Myers Park 47, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Providence Day 27, Timberland, S.C. 6

Clayton 24, Garner 21

Clayton Cleveland 42, Fuquay-Varina 0

Clinton 41, Oxford Webb 12

Croatan 32, Pamlico County 28

Durham Jordan 37, Chapel Hill 17

Durham Riverside 27, Northern Durham 7

East Forsyth 46, Winston-Salem Parkland 7

Edenton Holmes 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

Fayetteville Byrd 36, Fayetteville Westover 22

Gastonia Highland Tech 14, Lake Norman Charter 12

Goldsboro Rosewood 53, Pender County 0

Granville Central 28, Chocowinity Southside 7

Greene Central 8, Eastern Wayne 6

Greensboro Dudley 35, Durham Hillside 14

Halifax County, Va. 34, Person 13

Harnett Central 16, Southeast Raleigh 12

Havelock 21, Wallace-Rose Hill 7

Hickory Ridge 38, Concord Cox Mill 30

Jacksonville 14, Kinston 7

Jamestown Ragsdale 14, Southwest Guilford 7

Kings Mountain 35, West Mecklenburg 7

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Raleigh St. David’s 40

Knightdale 35, West Johnston 6

Lake Norman 69, North Iredell 0

Lee County 24, Hoke County 6

Maiden 41, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Manteo 36, Bear Grass 6

Metrolina Christian Academy 58, Victory Christian Center 0

Monroe Parkwood 53, Buford, S.C. 3

Mooresville 30, Kannapolis Brown 0

New Hanover County 28, Jacksonville Northside 21

Newton Grove Hobbton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 27

Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 22

North Brunswick 58, Rocky Point Trask 8

North Duplin 43, Lejeune 0

North Lenoir 14, Southern Wayne 13

Northwest Cabarrus 39, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Orange 21, Burlington Williams 13

Pasquotank County 8, Camden County 6

Pikeville Aycock 21, Goldsboro 14

Princeton 48, South Lenoir 15

Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Burlington Cummings 21

Raleigh Wake Christian 24, Village Christian 18

Randleman 45, Montgomery Central 0

Red Springs 49, South Columbus 7

Reidsville 50, Rockingham County 6

Richmond County 45, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28

Rocky Mount 35, Greenville Rose 0

Rolesville 61, South Garner 0

Rose Hill Union 58, Jones County 6

Salisbury 28, Thomasville 0

Scotland 35, Greenville Conley 8

South Central Pitt 44, North Pitt 30

South Johnston 23, Franklinton 10

Southern Durham 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 18

Southern Lee 44, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Southern Nash 55, South Granville 27

Southern Pines Pinecrest 49, Cameron Union Pines 6

Southwest Onslow 21, East Duplin 14

Swain County 27, Franklin 0

Swansboro 42, East Carteret 18

Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, Rosman 0

Tarboro 47, North Edgecombe 0

Thomasville Ledford 27, West Davidson 3

Topsail 53, Jacksonville White Oak 24

Valdese Draughn 61, Cherryville 0

Wake Forest 49, Raleigh Millbrook 7

Walkertown 47, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Warsaw Kenan 36, Richlands 15

Washington 34, Pinetown Northside 23

Watauga County 59, Wilkes Central 6

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Concord Robinson 7

West Brunswick 16, Cary 14

West Forsyth 61, High Point Central 0

West Henderson 35, North Buncombe 7

West Lincoln 41, Newton Foard 0

West Stanly 42, North Stanly 0

West Stokes 53, North Stokes 0

Whiteville 48, East Bladen 0

Wilson Beddingfield 26, Wilson Fike 24

Wilson Hunt 15, East Wake 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Asheville Reynolds vs. Asheville Erwin, ccd.

Morganton Patton vs. Morganton Freedom, ppd. to Sep 16th.

Pace Academy, Ga. vs. Charlotte Christian, ccd.

Next week’s schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14

Clover SC at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Monday, Sept. 16

Catawba Ridge (SC) at Weddington, 6

Friday, Sept. 20

all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Asheville School at Southlake Christian

Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian

Commonwealth Charter at Cabarrus Warriors

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7

Myers Park at Hough, 7

Olympic at Alexander Central

Providence at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Western Piedmont

Hickory Grove Christian at Victory Christian

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Thomasville

East Davidson at North Davidson

Ledford at South Rowan

Midway Oak Grove at Lexington

Salisbury at West Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines

Avery County at Valdese Draughn

Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin

Bessemer City at North Lincoln

Black Mountain Owen at Brevard

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville

Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford

China Grove Carson at North Stanly

Concord at Statesville

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point

Davie County at South Iredell

East Henderson at Polk County

East Lincoln at East Gaston

Elkin at South Stokes

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover

Forest City Chase at Rosman

Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan

Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover

Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain

Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont

Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph

Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens

North Iredell at West Iredell

North Rowan at East Rowan

North Wake Saints at Chatham Central

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard

Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews

Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian

Shelby at Kings Mountain

South Caldwell at R-S Central

West Lincoln at East Burke

West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan

West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central

Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Lamar

Chester at Lancaster

Columbia A.c. Flora at Richland Northeast

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land

Great Falls at Due West Dixie

Lake City at Manning

Lake View at Marion

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter

Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville

West Florence at Camden

York at Rock Hill

Byes

Allegheny County, Ardrey Kell, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, Catawba Bandys, Charlotte Catholic, Claremont Bunker Hill, Community School of Davidson, Concord Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, East Wilkes, Fayetteville Seventy-First, Garinger, Gastonia Forestview, Hickory Hawks, Independence, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Lenoir Hibriten, Lincolnton, Lumberton, Maiden, Mallard Creek, Marion McDowell, Marvin Ridge, Monroe, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, Mooresville, Morganton Patton, North Moore, North Wilkes, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Rocky River, Scotland County, South Davidson, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central

Aynor, Clover, Dillon, Loris, McBee, Richburg Lewisville, Timmonsville

Saturday, Sept. 21

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Asheville School, at York High, 7

