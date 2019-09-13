Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule
Mr. Perfect! Myers Park QB Drake Maye goes 13-for-13 passing against South Meck
How The Sweet 16 Fared
|Rk.
|Team (Class)
|This Week
|Rec.
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Gaffney SC 27-20
|3-0-1
|Bye
|T2
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. South Meck 47-0
|3-0
|at Hough
|T2
|Vance (4A)
|Bye
|2-0
|South Meck
|4.
|Richmond (4A)
|d. Cardinal Gibbons 45-28
|4-0
|bye
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|vs. Catawba Ridge, Mon.
|3-0
|bye
|6.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|bye
|1-2
|bye
|7.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Crest, score NA
|3-0
|at Kings Mountain
|8.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. West Meck 35-7
|3-0
|Shelby
|9.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|Bye
|3-0
|at Greenville
|10.
|Butler (4A)
|Bye
|1-2
|Providence
|11.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Marvin Ridge 39-10
|4-0
|Hickory Ridge
|12.
|Chester (3A)
|d. Columbia (SC) 22-6
|3-1
|at Lancaster
|13.
|Hough (4A)
|bye
|1-2
|Myers Park
|14.
|Providence Day (IND)
|d. Timberland SC 27-6
|3-0
|Charlotte Country Day
|15.
|Clover (5A)
|vs. Ashbrook, Sat.
|3-0
|Bye
|16.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|lost to Shelby, score NA
|2-2
|Freedom
Friday’s Results
NORTH CAROLINA
Anson County 43, Chesterfield, S.C. 3
Apex Middle Creek 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 0
Avery County 42, North Wilkes 7
Ayden-Grifton 40, Farmville Central 12
Brevard 52, Madison County 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 38, Belmont Cramer 0
Cary Christian 28, John Paul II Catholic 22
Cary Panther Creek 23, Friendship 20
Central Davidson 27, Lexington 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 43, Charlotte Independence 30
Charlotte Harding 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 14
Charlotte Myers Park 47, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence Day 27, Timberland, S.C. 6
Clayton 24, Garner 21
Clayton Cleveland 42, Fuquay-Varina 0
Clinton 41, Oxford Webb 12
Croatan 32, Pamlico County 28
Durham Jordan 37, Chapel Hill 17
Durham Riverside 27, Northern Durham 7
East Forsyth 46, Winston-Salem Parkland 7
Edenton Holmes 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
Fayetteville Byrd 36, Fayetteville Westover 22
Gastonia Highland Tech 14, Lake Norman Charter 12
Goldsboro Rosewood 53, Pender County 0
Granville Central 28, Chocowinity Southside 7
Greene Central 8, Eastern Wayne 6
Greensboro Dudley 35, Durham Hillside 14
Halifax County, Va. 34, Person 13
Harnett Central 16, Southeast Raleigh 12
Havelock 21, Wallace-Rose Hill 7
Hickory Ridge 38, Concord Cox Mill 30
Jacksonville 14, Kinston 7
Jamestown Ragsdale 14, Southwest Guilford 7
Kings Mountain 35, West Mecklenburg 7
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Raleigh St. David’s 40
Knightdale 35, West Johnston 6
Lake Norman 69, North Iredell 0
Lee County 24, Hoke County 6
Maiden 41, Hickory St. Stephens 14
Manteo 36, Bear Grass 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 58, Victory Christian Center 0
Monroe Parkwood 53, Buford, S.C. 3
Mooresville 30, Kannapolis Brown 0
New Hanover County 28, Jacksonville Northside 21
Newton Grove Hobbton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 27
Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 22
North Brunswick 58, Rocky Point Trask 8
North Duplin 43, Lejeune 0
North Lenoir 14, Southern Wayne 13
Northwest Cabarrus 39, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Orange 21, Burlington Williams 13
Pasquotank County 8, Camden County 6
Pikeville Aycock 21, Goldsboro 14
Princeton 48, South Lenoir 15
Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Burlington Cummings 21
Raleigh Wake Christian 24, Village Christian 18
Randleman 45, Montgomery Central 0
Red Springs 49, South Columbus 7
Reidsville 50, Rockingham County 6
Richmond County 45, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28
Rocky Mount 35, Greenville Rose 0
Rolesville 61, South Garner 0
Rose Hill Union 58, Jones County 6
Salisbury 28, Thomasville 0
Scotland 35, Greenville Conley 8
South Central Pitt 44, North Pitt 30
South Johnston 23, Franklinton 10
Southern Durham 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 18
Southern Lee 44, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Southern Nash 55, South Granville 27
Southern Pines Pinecrest 49, Cameron Union Pines 6
Southwest Onslow 21, East Duplin 14
Swain County 27, Franklin 0
Swansboro 42, East Carteret 18
Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, Rosman 0
Tarboro 47, North Edgecombe 0
Thomasville Ledford 27, West Davidson 3
Topsail 53, Jacksonville White Oak 24
Valdese Draughn 61, Cherryville 0
Wake Forest 49, Raleigh Millbrook 7
Walkertown 47, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Warsaw Kenan 36, Richlands 15
Washington 34, Pinetown Northside 23
Watauga County 59, Wilkes Central 6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Concord Robinson 7
West Brunswick 16, Cary 14
West Forsyth 61, High Point Central 0
West Henderson 35, North Buncombe 7
West Lincoln 41, Newton Foard 0
West Stanly 42, North Stanly 0
West Stokes 53, North Stokes 0
Whiteville 48, East Bladen 0
Wilson Beddingfield 26, Wilson Fike 24
Wilson Hunt 15, East Wake 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Asheville Reynolds vs. Asheville Erwin, ccd.
Morganton Patton vs. Morganton Freedom, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Pace Academy, Ga. vs. Charlotte Christian, ccd.
Next week’s schedule
Saturday, Sept. 14
Clover SC at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Monday, Sept. 16
Catawba Ridge (SC) at Weddington, 6
Friday, Sept. 20
all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Asheville School at Southlake Christian
Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian
Commonwealth Charter at Cabarrus Warriors
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7
Myers Park at Hough, 7
Olympic at Alexander Central
Providence at Butler, 7
South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
Western Piedmont
Hickory Grove Christian at Victory Christian
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Thomasville
East Davidson at North Davidson
Ledford at South Rowan
Midway Oak Grove at Lexington
Salisbury at West Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines
Avery County at Valdese Draughn
Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin
Bessemer City at North Lincoln
Black Mountain Owen at Brevard
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville
Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford
China Grove Carson at North Stanly
Concord at Statesville
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point
Davie County at South Iredell
East Henderson at Polk County
East Lincoln at East Gaston
Elkin at South Stokes
Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover
Forest City Chase at Rosman
Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga
Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan
Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover
Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain
Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont
Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph
Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens
North Iredell at West Iredell
North Rowan at East Rowan
North Wake Saints at Chatham Central
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard
Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews
Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian
Shelby at Kings Mountain
South Caldwell at R-S Central
West Lincoln at East Burke
West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan
West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central
Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Lamar
Chester at Lancaster
Columbia A.c. Flora at Richland Northeast
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land
Great Falls at Due West Dixie
Lake City at Manning
Lake View at Marion
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood
Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill
Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter
Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville
West Florence at Camden
York at Rock Hill
Byes
Allegheny County, Ardrey Kell, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, Catawba Bandys, Charlotte Catholic, Claremont Bunker Hill, Community School of Davidson, Concord Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, East Wilkes, Fayetteville Seventy-First, Garinger, Gastonia Forestview, Hickory Hawks, Independence, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Lenoir Hibriten, Lincolnton, Lumberton, Maiden, Mallard Creek, Marion McDowell, Marvin Ridge, Monroe, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, Mooresville, Morganton Patton, North Moore, North Wilkes, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Rocky River, Scotland County, South Davidson, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central
Aynor, Clover, Dillon, Loris, McBee, Richburg Lewisville, Timmonsville
Saturday, Sept. 21
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Asheville School, at York High, 7
