BIG5 Observer-area high school football players of the week

#BIG5 high school football players of the week 09.16.19 Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week for games played Friday, September 13 and Saturday September 14 2010 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week for games played Friday, September 13 and Saturday September 14 2010

Cannon Bridges, West Lincoln: Had 11 tackles, three sacks and two other tackles for a loss in a 41-0 win over Newton Foard. Bridges also had two touchdown runs.

Cody Cater, Providence Day: Two-time, all-state quarterback has sparked the Chargers to a 3-0 start. Cater threw for 153 yards and two scores in a 27-6 win over Timberland (SC) on Friday. He also ran six times for 25 yards, accounting for more than half of his team’s 315 yards of offense in the win.

SHARE COPY LINK Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: Completed 27-34 passing for 316 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-28 road win at Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons. Hood also ran 11 times for 77 yards and two scores. The 27 completions were a school record, and Hood hit a school-best seven different receivers. The junior also became Richmond’s all-time career passing leader (4,847 yards).

Elijah Metcalf, Mallard Creek: 12 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 27-20 win at S.C. 5A power Gaffney. Metcalf has 30 catches for 488 yards and eight touchdowns in four games.

SHARE COPY LINK Mooresville High kicker Isaac Riffle, a Campbell commit, is a 4.0 student and one of the best kickers in the state. He's trying to raise money to fight cancer through his football notoriety. He raised $1,600 last year.

Isaac Riffle, Mooresville: Campbell-committed kicker made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts (24, 41, 45 yards), converted all three of his PATs, and had six of seven kickoffs go for touchbacks in a 30-0 win over Kannapolis Brown.





