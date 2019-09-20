Providence Day rallies, smokes rival Charlotte Country Day in conference opener

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19 Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games.

Charlotte Country Day won the first nine minutes. Providence Day dominated most of the rest Friday night.

The host Chargers recovered from an early nine-point deficit and handed Country Day a 28-16 setback in the teams’ Big South Conference opener.

Providence Day’s defense picked off four Buccaneer passes and batted down several others, and All-State Charger quarterback Cody Cater passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Providence Day, No. 14 in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 poll, scored 28 consecutive points during the middle two quarters.

But this battle of unbeatens couldn’t have started much worse for the Chargers (4-0, 1-0).

On the game’s second play from scrimmage, a Cater pass was picked off by Charlotte Country Day’s Scott Hosmer at the Chargers’ 10. Providence Day’s defense stiffened, holding the visitors to a 27-yard Edward Dellingerfield goal.

But the Bucs (4-1, 0-1) drove 47 yards for a touchdown on their next series, scoring on a 5-yard pass from Russell Tabor to Stephen Payne. The conversion kick was blocked, but Country Day led 9-0 just 8:45 into the game.

Providence Day righted the ship at that point, driving 80 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, then adding two more scores in the final 93 seconds of the half. An interception by the Chargers’ Giorgio Antonacci set up the second of those late touchdowns.

Trailing 21-9 to start the second half, the Buccaneers drove to the Providence Day 20, but the Chargers’ Thomas Flynn picked off a pass. Providence Day then marched 78 yards, and an 8-yard pass from Cater to Flynn midway in the third quarter made it 28-9.

Country Day narrowed the gap to 28-16 and had driven to the Providence Day 3 with six minutes left. But the Chargers’ standout defensive end, Jacolbe Cowan, picked off a halfback pass and rumbled 71 yards before being caught. That was the Bucs’ final threat.

Three who mattered

Jesiah Davis, Providence Day: A junior wide receiver and defensive back, Davis caught eight passes for 131 yards, including a touchdown, and had an interception.

Cody Cater, Providence Day: Cater completed 19 of 31 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He had two attempts intercepted.

Sam Gilbert, Charlotte Country Day: Gilbert had three pass breakups, and he returned a kickoff 35 yards to start the third quarter.

Worth mentioning

▪ It was Charlotte Country Day’s ninth consecutive Big South or CISAA conference loss. The Buccaneers’ last regular-season victory over a conference opponent was Oct. 21, 2015, at Providence Day.

▪ Both teams’ workhorse running backs had several big carries, but their statistics were not flashy. Providence Day’s Nickel Fields ran 25 times for 82 yards. Country Day’s Quentin Cooper had 14 carries (11 in the first half, before his team started throwing more often) for 64 yards.

▪ Prior to Friday night, Charlotte Country Day had a 6-4 edge over the Chargers in regular-season meetings over the last decade. Providence Day twice beat the Bucs in postseason playoffs, however.

▪ The last time Charlotte Country Day opened a season 4-0 was in 2012. The Bucs actually started 7-0, finished 9-2 and were state runners-up.

▪ The last time Providence Day started a season 3-0 was in 2011. That year, the Chargers won their opening four games and finished 11-2 as state champions.

What’s next?

Charlotte Country Day hosts Big South foe Charlotte Christian next Friday. Providence Day has a nonconference game at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Charlotte Country Day 9 0 7 0 -- 16

Providence Day 0 21 7 0 -- 28

CD — FG Edward Dellinger 27

CD — Stephen Payne 5 pass from Russell Tabor (kick blocked)

PD — Nickel Fields 1 run (William Wallace kick)

PD — Jesiah Davis 28 pass from Cody Cater (Wallace kick)

PD — Fields 2 pass from Cater (Wallace kick)

PD — Thomas Flynn 8 pass from Cater (Wallace kick)

CD — Payne 45 pass from Tabor (Dellinger kick)