Three Observer-area teams sit atop Associated Press N.C. media polls.

Two Observer-area teams continue to sit atop the latest N.C. Associated Press state poll.

Myers Park is No. 1 in 4A. Weddington is No. 1 in 3A. Shelby is tied for No. 1 in 2A.

In the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll of Charlotte Observer-area teams, Myers Park is No. 2 and Weddington is No. 5. Shelby is No. 7. The Sweet 16 poll combines all teams from all classes into one poll.

The Associated Press poll was voted on by a statewide media panel, including the Observer.

^Class 4-A=

† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (3-0) 113 1

† 2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 100 2

† 3. Richmond County (2) (4-0) 98 3

† 4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (3-0) 85 4

† 5. East Forsyth (4-0) 76 5

† 6. Scotland County (4-0) 54 6

† 7. West Forsyth (4-0) 49 8

† 8. Wake Forest (3-1) 28 9

† 9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) 22 7

†10. Knightdale (4-0) 13 10

†(tie) Greensboro Grimsley (4-0) 13 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None. <

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Weddington (10) (4-0) 118 1

† 2. Kings Mountain (4-0) 88 2

† 3. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (4-0) 78 4

† 4. Jacksonville (3-0) 76 3

† 5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (4-0) 74 5

† 6. Lee County (4-0) 60 6

† 7. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 42 7

† 8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 38 8

† 9. Greensboro Dudley (3-1) 21 NR

†10. West Brunswick (3-0) 14 9

†(tie) Statesville (4-0) 14 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Reidsville (6) (4-0) 114 1

† (tie) Shelby (6) (3-0) 114 2

† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 86 4

† 4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 72 5

† 5. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0) 63 6

† 6. Randleman (4-0) 57 7

† 7. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 48 3

† 8. Clinton (2-0) 38 8

† 9. Lawndale Burns (2-1) 18 NR

†10. Salisbury (3-0) 17 9

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten. <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (12) (4-0) 120 1

† 2. East Surry (4-0) 105 3

† 3. Mitchell County (4-0) 91 4

† 4. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 73 5

† 5. Robbinsville (4-0) 69 6

† 6. Murphy (3-1) 56 2

† 7. Swain County (4-0) 42 9

† 8. Polk County (3-0) 38 7

† 9. Princeton (3-0) 30 8

†10. Northampton (3-1) 11 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.