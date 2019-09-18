Weekend recap: Country Day, Fort Mill runners shine in Eye Opener event

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19 Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games.

Runners from Charlotte Country Day and Fort Mill led the way Saturday in the girls’ division of the Eye Opener Cross-Country Meet in Spartanburg.

And an R-S Central runner was the fastest individual in the boys’ race.

Charlotte Country Day senior standout Sophie Spada had the fastest overall girls’ time in the meet, which attracted runners from more than 60 teams across the Southeast.

Spada captured the girls’ division in a time of 18 minutes 56.1 seconds, over the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course at the Milliken Center.

That was nine seconds ahead of the next-best runner.

Meanwhile, Fort Mill edged Pawleys Island (SC) Waccamaw for the team title. The Yellowjackets finished with 272 points, to 273 for Waccamaw. Charlotte Country Day was third.

Also among the leaders were South Mecklenburg (sixth), Covenant Day (seventh) and Indian Land (17th).

Among individual finishers, Covenant Day’s Eva Lindner ran sixth.

In the boys’ division, Greer Middle College took the team title with 160 points. Second, 27 points behind, was Morristown (TN) West. South Mecklenburg (sixth), Charlotte Country Day (10th), Covenant Day (13th) and Indian Land (23rd) also were among the leaders.

R-S Central’s Christopher Upton, a junior, was the individual winner in a time of 16:01.8. Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins ran third, and Covenant Day’s Bryson Mace was fourth.

Boys’ soccer

(Friday)

Bradford Prep 4, Corvian Community 0: The Bears’ Pressley Hodges scored two goals, and Nari Miller added a goal and an assist.

Carmel Christian 2, Wilmington Coastal Christian 1

Charlotte Latin 3, Durham Academy 0: Latin’s Evan Mitchell, Daniel Derraik and Sullivan Phillips scored goals.

Gaston Christian 4, Northside Christian 0

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Davidson Day 2 (OT): Hickory Grove’s Dylan Morrison scored in the first overtime for the victory. Garrison Mullis had a goal and an assist, and Braden Runyon scored a goal.

Kernersville N.C. Leadership Academy 12, Concord Carolina International 3

North Lincoln 4, Gastonia Highland Tech 3: Blake Pigg, Samari Collins, Carter Sliwoski and Brett McMichael scored for the victors.

(Saturday)

Arden Christ School 6, Covenant Day 3

Carmel Christian 2, Wilmington Cape Fear 0: Carmel Christian improved to 9-0 and has outscored opponents 35-5 this season.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 0, Cary Christian 0 (Country Day wins in shootout): After two scoreless overtime periods, Katie Lo and Lilly Poole scored for the Buccaneers in the shootout.

Charlotte Latin 1, Durham Academy 0: Gracie Colombo’s goal lifted the Hawks. Goalkeeper Grace Crutchfield made 12 saves.

Girls’ volleyball

(Friday)

Covenant Day 3, Charlotte Christian 2 (25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 20-26, 15-13): Olivia Futch’s 23 kills and five aces helped Covenant Day win this tightly-contested CISAA match. Morgan Stophel added 28 digs for the victors.

Davidson Day 3, Hickory Christian 1 (21-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-14): Davidson Day’s Estelle Sawyer totaled 51 assists, and Cierra Huntley had 25 kills and 22 digs.

Fayetteville Northwood Temple 3, United Faith Christian 0

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)

Kernersville N.C. Leadership Academy 3, Concord Carolina International 0

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Lincoln Charter 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-18)

Northside Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-18, 25-19, 26-24): Chelsea Gilmore’s 14 kills led Northside.

(Saturday)

South Iredell 3, Hickory 1 (25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20)

Newton Foard 3, Hickory 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)

Newton Foard 3, South Iredell 0 (25-14, 26-24, 37-35): South Iredell (9-3) pushed Fred T. Foard, but the Tigers remained unbeaten (12-0).

