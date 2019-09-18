Observer exclusive: Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedule

Prep Insider Blog
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Vance
0-0
0
0
2-0
70
7
Mallard Creek
0-0
0
0
3-0-1
150
85
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
3-1
124
79
West Charlotte
0-0
0
0
2-1
104
77
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
2-2
77
82
Hopewell
0-0
0
0
1-2
73
89
Hough
0-0
0
0
1-2
55
79
North Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-3
53
135
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7
Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7
Myers Park at Hough, 7
South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
Bye: Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, Mooresville
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
3-1
128
97
Harding
0-0
0
0
3-1
166
58
Olympic
0-0
0
0
3-1
98
80
West Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
2-1
48
47
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-2
49
79
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-3
42
131
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-4
14
173
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7
Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at Alexander Central, 7:30
Providence at Butler, 7
South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
Bye: Ardrey Kell
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
3-0
128
58
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
3-0
152
3
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-1
94
39
Independence
0-0
0
0
2-2
147
105
Butler
0-0
0
0
1-2
52
85
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
1-3
33
78
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
0-3
38
90
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-4
34
185
Friday’s games
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Myers Park at Hough, 7
Providence at Butler, 7
Bye: East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Independence, Rocky River
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
0-0
0
0
4-0
168
44
Scotland County
0-0
0
0
4-0
131
40
Southern Pines Pinecrest
0-0
0
0
4-0
185
43
Fayetteville Britt
0-0
0
0
3-0
93
14
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-0
0
0
3-1
112
48
Raeford Hoke County
0-0
0
0
3-1
87
79
Lumberton
0-0
0
0
2-2
51
111
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-0
0
0
0-3
9
88
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover, 7
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard, 7
Bye: Fayetteville Seventy-First, Lumberton, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Scotland County, Southern Pines Pinecrest
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Alexander Central
0-0
0
0
3-1
139
87
Boone Watauga
0-0
0
0
3-1
210
97
Morganton Freedom
0-0
0
0
3-1
177
74
South Caldwell
0-0
0
0
2-2
106
89
Hickory St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
1-2
50
90
Marion McDowell
0-0
0
0
1-3
61
106
Hickory
0-0
0
0
0-4
31
146
Friday’s games
Olympic at Alexander Central, 7:30
Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory, 7:30
South Caldwell at R-S Central, 7:30
Bye: Marion McDowell
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
4-0
156
32
Gastonia Huss
0-0
0
0
2-1
40
45
Boiling Springs Crest
0-0
0
0
2-2
95
93
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
2-2
58
64
Gastonia Forestview
0-0
0
0
2-2
115
120
North Gaston
0-0
0
0
1-3
56
111
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-3
13
100
Friday’s games
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point, 7:30
Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Boiling Sprints Crest, 7:30
Shelby at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Bye: Gastonia Forestview, North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesvlle
0-0
0
0
4-0
170
94
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-1
90
67
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-2
71
59
China Grove Carson
0-0
0
0
1-3
66
140
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-3
73
131
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-4
35
140
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at North Stanly, 7:30
Concord at Statesville, 7:30
Davie County at South Iredell, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan, 7:30
North Iredell at West Iredell, 7:30
North Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
4-0
176
28
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
3-1
133
46
Concord Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
2-2
108
98
Kannapolis Brown
0-0
0
0
1-1
28
36
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0
0
1-3
37
140
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-4
42
151
Friday’s games
Concord at Statesville, 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan, 7:30
Bye: Concord Cox Mill
\u0009\u0009
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
0-0
0
0
4-0
148
40
Monroe
0-0
0
0
3-1
157
80
Monroe Parkwood
0-0
0
0
3-1
144
60
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
3-1
120
96
Unionville Piedmont
0-0
0
0
1-1
24
42
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-2
45
21
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-2
99
75
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
1-3
62
120
Friday’s games
Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Bye: Charlotte Catholic, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Monroe, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Central Davidson
1-0
27
0
3-0
144
27
Midway Oak Grove
1-0
30
24
3-0
139
24
Salisbury
1-0
28
0
3-0
63
7
Ledford
1-0
27
3
1-2
39
41
South Rowan
1-0
35
0
1-2
69
98
Lexington
0-1
0
27
1-2
23
49
Thomasville
0-1
0
28
1-2
31
49
West Davidson
0-1
3
27
1-2
65
70
East Davidson
0-1
0
35
0-3
15
68
North Davidson
0-1
24
30
0-3
72
96
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30
East Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30
Ledford at South Rowan, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at Lexington, 7:30
Salisbury at West Davidson, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Valdese Draughn
1-0
55
52
2-2
143
164
Lenoir Hibriten
0-0
0
0
3-1
132
66
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-2
76
103
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-2
74
72
Claremont Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
1-3
52
114
Newton Foard
0-0
0
0
0-4
83
171
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-4
28
209
Morganton Patton
0-1
52
55
1-3
48
151
Friday’s games
Avery County at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
North Iredell at West Iredell, 7:30
West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30
Bye: Claremont Bunker Hill, Lenoir Hibriten, Morganton Patton, West Caldwell
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
0-0
0
0
3-0
124
27
Anson County
0-0
0
0
2-2
109
84
Marshville Forest Hills
0-0
0
0
1-3
51
172
Montgomery Central
0-0
0
0
1-3
46
103
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
1-3
48
115
Friday’s games
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly, 7:30
West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore, 7:30
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
3-0
102
35
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
3-0
162
19
Catawba Bandys
0-0
0
0
3-1
106
58
Maiden
0-0
0
0
3-1
142
65
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
2-1
106
58
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-1
130
58
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
2-2
53
41
Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
1-3
88
144
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at North Lincoln, 7:30
East Lincoln at East Gaston, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover, 7:30
West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30
Bye: Catawba Bandys, Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Maiden
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Forest City Chase
0-0
0
0
3-0
122
18
Shelby
0-0
0
0
3-0
150
55
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
3-1
96
88
Lawndale Burns
0-0
0
0
2-1
95
70
Belmont South Point
0-0
0
0
1-3
49
88
East Gaston
0-0
0
0
0-3
17
69
East Rutherford
0-0
0
0
0-3
78
129
Friday’s games
Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford, 7:30
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point, 7:30
East Lincoln at East Gaston, 7:30
Forest City Chase at Rosman, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Shelby at Kings Mountain, 7:30
South Caldwell at R-S Central, 7:30
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Boonville Starmount
0-0
0
0
3-1
120
122
North Wilkes
0-0
0
0
3-1
122
80
Elkin
0-0
0
0
2-1
70
46
Wilkes Central
0-0
0
0
2-2
71
114
West Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-2
58
97
Alleghany
0-0
0
0
1-3
47
120
Ashe County
0-0
0
0
1-3
104
145
East Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-3
73
175
Friday’s games
Elkin at South Stokes, 7:30
West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA), 7:30
Bye: Alleghany, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, East Wilkes, North Wilkes, Wilkes Central
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
0-0
0
0
4-0
173
27
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
0-0
0
0
3-0
84
16
Polk County
0-0
0
0
3-0
109
6
Avery County
0-0
0
0
3-1
167
90
Black Mountain Owen
0-0
0
0
2-1
58
57
Marshall Madison County
0-0
0
0
0-4
26
195
Friday’s games
Avery County at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin, 7:30
Black Mountain Owen at Brevard, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville, 7:30
East Henderson at Polk County, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain, 7:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
1-0
2
0
3-0
96
0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
1-0
80
6
3-1
172
43
Monroe Union Academy
1-0
33
18
2-1
88
70
Bessemer City
1-0
38
7
1-2
48
99
Cherryville
1-0
43
20
1-3
49
190
Commy. School of Davidson
1-1
55
44
2-1
83
58
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-0
0
0
0-2
33
83
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
0-1
18
33
2-2
84
91
Christ the King
0-4
26
173
0-4
26
173
Friday’s games
Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville, 7:30
Bessemer City at North Lincoln, 7:30
Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors, 7:30
Greenwood Raptors at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Bye: Community School of Davidson, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
South Stanly
0-0
0
0
2-1
119
76
North Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-2
66
61
North Moore
0-0
0
0
1-2
37
71
Albemarle
0-0
0
0
0-3
26
100
North Stanly
0-0
0
0
0-3
12
99
Chatham Central
0-0
0
0
0-4
95
201
South Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-4
53
149
Friday’s games
Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines, 7:30
China Grove Carson at North Stanly, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly, 7:30
North Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30
North Wake Saints at Chatham Central, 7:30
Bye: North Moore, South Davidson
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
4-0
133
28
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0
0
3-0
109
41
Providence Day
0-0
0
0
3-0
87
13
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
1-1
41
69
Friday’s games
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian, 7
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
1-0
55
6
4-1
193
55
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
1-0
41
0
3-1
164
54
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
1-3
59
97
Southlake Christian
0-1
0
41
2-2
108
120
Cabarrus Warriors
0-1
6
55
0-3
6
158
Friday’s games
Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7
Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors, 7:30
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Bye: High Point Christian
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
0-0
0
0
2-2
141
133
VC/NC Royals
0-0
0
0
1-1
49
71
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
1-3
76
116
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
0
0
0-2
8
86
Friday’s games
Hickory Grove Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7
Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews, 7:30
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Cabarrus Stallions
3-0
66
41
3-1
78
61
Asheville Saints
2-0
64
12
3-0
89
32
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
2-0
75
0
2-1
75
22
Rock Hill Carolinas Crusaders
0-4
33
110
0-4
33
110
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-4
20
129
0-4
20
129
Saturday’s games
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30
Asheville Saints at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7
Asheville Gladiators at Johnson City Tennessee Silverbacks, 7
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
2-2
91
101
Statesville Christian
1-2
68
89
Hickory Hawks
1-3
54
92
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan, 7
Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian, 7:30
Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
0-0
0
0
4-0
192
35
Fort Mill Nation Ford
0-0
0
0
2-2
95
68
Rock Hill
0-0
0
0
2-2
101
78
Fort Mill
0-0
0
0
1-3
54
148
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-0
0
0
1-3
44
112
Friday’s games
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land, 7:30
Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill, 7:30
Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter, 7:30
York at Rock Hill, 7:30
Bye: Clover
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
0-0
0
0
3-0
78
50
Blythewood Westwood
0-0
0
0
1-1
22
19
Columbia Ridge View
0-0
0
0
1-2
26
30
York
0-0
0
0
1-2
49
108
Lancaster
0-0
0
0
1-3
47
80
Richland Northeast
0-0
0
0
0-3
29
137
Friday’s games
Chester at Lancaster, 7
Columbia A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast, 7:30
Columbia Ridge View at Central Daniel, 7:30
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville, 7:30
York at Rock Hill, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Camden
0-0
0
0
4-0
181
95
Chester
0-0
0
0
3-1
134
55
Columbia Keenan
0-0
0
0
2-2
100
110
Indian Land
0-0
0
0
2-2
81
53
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
0-0
0
0
2-2
64
84
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-2
46
84
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan, 7
Chester at Lancaster, 7
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg, 7:30
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land, 7:30
Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
West Florence at Camden, 7:30
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Cheraw
0-0
0
0
4-0
88
38
Dillon
0-0
0
0
3-0
133
12
Marion
0-0
0
0
3-0
122
8
Aynor
0-0
0
0
2-0
91
27
Lake City
0-0
0
0
1-2
63
93
Loris
0-0
0
0
1-3
70
94
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Lamar, 7:30
Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor, 7:30
Lake City at Manning, 7:30
Lake View at Marion, 7:30
Bye: Dillon, Loris
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
0-0
0
0
4-0
189
0
Bishopville Lee Central
0-0
0
0
3-1
123
95
Pageland Central
0-0
0
0
2-2
79
60
Richburg Lewisville
0-0
0
0
2-2
144
108
Chesterfield
0-0
0
0
1-2
54
101
Kershaw North Central
0-0
0
0
1-2
70
150
Lancaster Buford
0-0
0
0
1-3
72
139
Friday’s games
Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield, 7:30
Bye: Richburg Lewisville
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
0-0
0
0
3-1
186
45
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
2-2
108
135
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-3
40
88
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
0-4
26
151
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Lamar, 7:30
Great Falls at Due West Dixie, 7:30
Bye: McBee, Timmonsville
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
1-1
100
12
Friday’s game
Beaufort Battery Creek at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate, 6
