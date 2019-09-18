Prep Insider Blog

Observer exclusive: Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedule

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19

Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. By
I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Vance

0-0

0

0



2-0

70

7

Mallard Creek

0-0

0

0



3-0-1

150

85

Lake Norman

0-0

0

0



3-1

124

79

West Charlotte

0-0

0

0



2-1

104

77

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



2-2

77

82

Hopewell

0-0

0

0



1-2

73

89

Hough

0-0

0

0



1-2

55

79

North Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-3

53

135

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7

Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7

Myers Park at Hough, 7

South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Bye: Lake Norman, Mallard Creek, Mooresville

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

0-0

0

0



3-1

128

97

Harding

0-0

0

0



3-1

166

58

Olympic

0-0

0

0



3-1

98

80

West Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



2-1

48

47

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-2

49

79

Providence

0-0

0

0



1-3

42

131

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-4

14

173

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7

Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Alexander Central, 7:30

Providence at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Bye: Ardrey Kell

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

0-0

0

0



3-0

128

58

Myers Park

0-0

0

0



3-0

152

3

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-1

94

39

Independence

0-0

0

0



2-2

147

105

Butler

0-0

0

0



1-2

52

85

East Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



1-3

33

78

Rocky River

0-0

0

0



0-3

38

90

Garinger

0-0

0

0



0-4

34

185

Friday’s games

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Myers Park at Hough, 7

Providence at Butler, 7

Bye: East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Independence, Rocky River

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

0-0

0

0



4-0

168

44

Scotland County

0-0

0

0



4-0

131

40

Southern Pines Pinecrest

0-0

0

0



4-0

185

43

Fayetteville Britt

0-0

0

0



3-0

93

14

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-0

0

0



3-1

112

48

Raeford Hoke County

0-0

0

0



3-1

87

79

Lumberton

0-0

0

0



2-2

51

111

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-0

0

0



0-3

9

88

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover, 7

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard, 7

Bye: Fayetteville Seventy-First, Lumberton, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Scotland County, Southern Pines Pinecrest

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Alexander Central

0-0

0

0



3-1

139

87

Boone Watauga

0-0

0

0



3-1

210

97

Morganton Freedom

0-0

0

0



3-1

177

74

South Caldwell

0-0

0

0



2-2

106

89

Hickory St. Stephens

0-0

0

0



1-2

50

90

Marion McDowell

0-0

0

0



1-3

61

106

Hickory

0-0

0

0



0-4

31

146

Friday’s games

Olympic at Alexander Central, 7:30

Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory, 7:30

South Caldwell at R-S Central, 7:30

Bye: Marion McDowell

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Kings Mountain

0-0

0

0



4-0

156

32

Gastonia Huss

0-0

0

0



2-1

40

45

Boiling Springs Crest

0-0

0

0



2-2

95

93

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-0

0

0



2-2

58

64

Gastonia Forestview

0-0

0

0



2-2

115

120

North Gaston

0-0

0

0



1-3

56

111

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-3

13

100

Friday’s games

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point, 7:30

Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Boiling Sprints Crest, 7:30

Shelby at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Bye: Gastonia Forestview, North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesvlle

0-0

0

0



4-0

170

94

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-1

90

67

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-2

71

59

China Grove Carson

0-0

0

0



1-3

66

140

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-3

73

131

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-4

35

140

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at North Stanly, 7:30

Concord at Statesville, 7:30

Davie County at South Iredell, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan, 7:30

North Iredell at West Iredell, 7:30

North Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



4-0

176

28

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



3-1

133

46

Concord Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



2-2

108

98

Kannapolis Brown

0-0

0

0



1-1

28

36

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0

0



1-3

37

140

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-4

42

151

Friday’s games

Concord at Statesville, 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan, 7:30

Bye: Concord Cox Mill

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

0-0

0

0



4-0

148

40

Monroe

0-0

0

0



3-1

157

80

Monroe Parkwood

0-0

0

0



3-1

144

60

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

0-0

0

0



3-1

120

96

Unionville Piedmont

0-0

0

0



1-1

24

42

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

0

0



1-2

45

21

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-2

99

75

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-0

0

0



1-3

62

120

Friday’s games

Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Charlotte Catholic, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Monroe, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Central Davidson

1-0

27

0



3-0

144

27

Midway Oak Grove

1-0

30

24



3-0

139

24

Salisbury

1-0

28

0



3-0

63

7

Ledford

1-0

27

3



1-2

39

41

South Rowan

1-0

35

0



1-2

69

98

Lexington

0-1

0

27



1-2

23

49

Thomasville

0-1

0

28



1-2

31

49

West Davidson

0-1

3

27



1-2

65

70

East Davidson

0-1

0

35



0-3

15

68

North Davidson

0-1

24

30



0-3

72

96

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30

East Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30

Ledford at South Rowan, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at Lexington, 7:30

Salisbury at West Davidson, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Valdese Draughn

1-0

55

52



2-2

143

164

Lenoir Hibriten

0-0

0

0



3-1

132

66

East Burke

0-0

0

0



1-2

76

103

West Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-2

74

72

Claremont Bunker Hill

0-0

0

0



1-3

52

114

Newton Foard

0-0

0

0



0-4

83

171

West Caldwell

0-0

0

0



0-4

28

209

Morganton Patton

0-1

52

55



1-3

48

151

Friday’s games

Avery County at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

North Iredell at West Iredell, 7:30

West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30

Bye: Claremont Bunker Hill, Lenoir Hibriten, Morganton Patton, West Caldwell

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

0-0

0

0



3-0

124

27

Anson County

0-0

0

0



2-2

109

84

Marshville Forest Hills

0-0

0

0



1-3

51

172

Montgomery Central

0-0

0

0



1-3

46

103

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



1-3

48

115

Friday’s games

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly, 7:30

West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore, 7:30

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



3-0

102

35

West Lincoln

0-0

0

0



3-0

162

19

Catawba Bandys

0-0

0

0



3-1

106

58

Maiden

0-0

0

0



3-1

142

65

Newton-Conover

0-0

0

0



2-1

106

58

North Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-1

130

58

Lincolnton

0-0

0

0



2-2

53

41

Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



1-3

88

144

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at North Lincoln, 7:30

East Lincoln at East Gaston, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover, 7:30

West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30

Bye: Catawba Bandys, Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton, Maiden

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Forest City Chase

0-0

0

0



3-0

122

18

Shelby

0-0

0

0



3-0

150

55

R-S Central

0-0

0

0



3-1

96

88

Lawndale Burns

0-0

0

0



2-1

95

70

Belmont South Point

0-0

0

0



1-3

49

88

East Gaston

0-0

0

0



0-3

17

69

East Rutherford

0-0

0

0



0-3

78

129

Friday’s games

Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford, 7:30

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point, 7:30

East Lincoln at East Gaston, 7:30

Forest City Chase at Rosman, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Shelby at Kings Mountain, 7:30

South Caldwell at R-S Central, 7:30

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Boonville Starmount

0-0

0

0



3-1

120

122

North Wilkes

0-0

0

0



3-1

122

80

Elkin

0-0

0

0



2-1

70

46

Wilkes Central

0-0

0

0



2-2

71

114

West Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-2

58

97

Alleghany

0-0

0

0



1-3

47

120

Ashe County

0-0

0

0



1-3

104

145

East Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-3

73

175

Friday’s games

Elkin at South Stokes, 7:30

West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA), 7:30

Bye: Alleghany, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, East Wilkes, North Wilkes, Wilkes Central

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

0-0

0

0



4-0

173

27

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

0-0

0

0



3-0

84

16

Polk County

0-0

0

0



3-0

109

6

Avery County

0-0

0

0



3-1

167

90

Black Mountain Owen

0-0

0

0



2-1

58

57

Marshall Madison County

0-0

0

0



0-4

26

195

Friday’s games

Avery County at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin, 7:30

Black Mountain Owen at Brevard, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville, 7:30

East Henderson at Polk County, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

1-0

2

0



3-0

96

0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

1-0

80

6



3-1

172

43

Monroe Union Academy

1-0

33

18



2-1

88

70

Bessemer City

1-0

38

7



1-2

48

99

Cherryville

1-0

43

20



1-3

49

190

Commy. School of Davidson

1-1

55

44



2-1

83

58

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-0

0

0



0-2

33

83

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

0-1

18

33



2-2

84

91

Christ the King

0-4

26

173



0-4

26

173

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville, 7:30

Bessemer City at North Lincoln, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors, 7:30

Greenwood Raptors at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Bye: Community School of Davidson, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

South Stanly

0-0

0

0



2-1

119

76

North Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-2

66

61

North Moore

0-0

0

0



1-2

37

71

Albemarle

0-0

0

0



0-3

26

100

North Stanly

0-0

0

0



0-3

12

99

Chatham Central

0-0

0

0



0-4

95

201

South Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-4

53

149

Friday’s games

Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines, 7:30

China Grove Carson at North Stanly, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly, 7:30

North Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30

North Wake Saints at Chatham Central, 7:30

Bye: North Moore, South Davidson

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



4-0

133

28

Charlotte Country Day

0-0

0

0



3-0

109

41

Providence Day

0-0

0

0



3-0

87

13

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0

0



1-1

41

69

Friday’s games

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian, 7

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

1-0

55

6



4-1

193

55

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

1-0

41

0



3-1

164

54

Covenant Day

0-0

0

0



1-3

59

97

Southlake Christian

0-1

0

41



2-2

108

120

Cabarrus Warriors

0-1

6

55



0-3

6

158

Friday’s games

Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7

Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Warriors, 7:30

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Bye: High Point Christian

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0-0

0

0



2-2

141

133

VC/NC Royals

0-0

0

0



1-1

49

71

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



1-3

76

116

Hickory Grove Christian

0-0

0

0



0-2

8

86

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at VC/NC Royals, 7

Asheville School at Southlake Christian, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews, 7:30

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Cabarrus Stallions

3-0

66

41



3-1

78

61

Asheville Saints

2-0

64

12



3-0

89

32

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

2-0

75

0



2-1

75

22

Rock Hill Carolinas Crusaders

0-4

33

110



0-4

33

110

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-4

20

129



0-4

20

129

Saturday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30

Asheville Saints at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7

Asheville Gladiators at Johnson City Tennessee Silverbacks, 7

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

2-2

91

101

Statesville Christian

1-2

68

89

Hickory Hawks

1-3

54

92

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan, 7

Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian, 7:30

Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

0-0

0

0



4-0

192

35

Fort Mill Nation Ford

0-0

0

0



2-2

95

68

Rock Hill

0-0

0

0



2-2

101

78

Fort Mill

0-0

0

0



1-3

54

148

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-0

0

0



1-3

44

112

Friday’s games

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land, 7:30

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter, 7:30

York at Rock Hill, 7:30

Bye: Clover

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

0-0

0

0



3-0

78

50

Blythewood Westwood

0-0

0

0



1-1

22

19

Columbia Ridge View

0-0

0

0



1-2

26

30

York

0-0

0

0



1-2

49

108

Lancaster

0-0

0

0



1-3

47

80

Richland Northeast

0-0

0

0



0-3

29

137

Friday’s games

Chester at Lancaster, 7

Columbia A.C. Flora at Richland Northeast, 7:30

Columbia Ridge View at Central Daniel, 7:30

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville, 7:30

York at Rock Hill, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Camden

0-0

0

0



4-0

181

95

Chester

0-0

0

0



3-1

134

55

Columbia Keenan

0-0

0

0



2-2

100

110

Indian Land

0-0

0

0



2-2

81

53

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

0-0

0

0



2-2

64

84

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-2

46

84

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan, 7

Chester at Lancaster, 7

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land, 7:30

Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

West Florence at Camden, 7:30

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Cheraw

0-0

0

0



4-0

88

38

Dillon

0-0

0

0



3-0

133

12

Marion

0-0

0

0



3-0

122

8

Aynor

0-0

0

0



2-0

91

27

Lake City

0-0

0

0



1-2

63

93

Loris

0-0

0

0



1-3

70

94

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Lamar, 7:30

Green Sea-Floyds at Aynor, 7:30

Lake City at Manning, 7:30

Lake View at Marion, 7:30

Bye: Dillon, Loris

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

0-0

0

0



4-0

189

0

Bishopville Lee Central

0-0

0

0



3-1

123

95

Pageland Central

0-0

0

0



2-2

79

60

Richburg Lewisville

0-0

0

0



2-2

144

108

Chesterfield

0-0

0

0



1-2

54

101

Kershaw North Central

0-0

0

0



1-2

70

150

Lancaster Buford

0-0

0

0



1-3

72

139

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield, 7:30

Bye: Richburg Lewisville

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

0-0

0

0



3-1

186

45

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



2-2

108

135

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-3

40

88

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



0-4

26

151

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Lamar, 7:30

Great Falls at Due West Dixie, 7:30

Bye: McBee, Timmonsville

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

1-1

100

12

Friday’s game

Beaufort Battery Creek at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate, 6

