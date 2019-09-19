Friday’s high school football previews

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19 Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games.

Asheville School (1-3) at Southlake Christian (2-2), 7 p.m. – It’s been feast or famine for Southlake Christian. Average point margin in their two victories: 38 points. Average margin in the two losses: 40 points.

Charlotte Country Day (4-0, 0-0 Big South) at No. 14 Providence Day (3-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Conference play opens with a traditional rivalry. Country Day QB Russell Tabor has thrown for six touchdowns, and RB Quentin Cooper is averaging 140.3 yards and two TDs per game. Providence Day freshman RB J.T. Smith has run for four touchdowns.

Berry Academy (1-2) at West Charlotte (2-1), 7 p.m. – Berry’s last two opponents wore down the Cardinal defense. That’s West Charlotte’s game, as RB Iwuan Jackson is a strong runner.

Charlotte Latin (3-0) at North Raleigh Christian (1-2), 7 p.m. – Latin’s offense has remained strong, despite the loss of QB Jake Helfrich to a season-ending injury. The host Knights have dangerous receivers in Connor Brennan and Denny Dunmire.

Christ the King (0-4, 0-4 PAC 1A) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-2, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. – Christ the King is struggling in its new conference. LB Zach Morlidge (six sacks) leads a tough Pine Lake Prep defense.

Community School of Davidson (2-1) at Cabarrus Warriors (0-3), 7:30 p.m. – The host Warriors’ hopes depend on somehow stopping Community School of Davidson RB Baker Westmoreland, who is averaging about 135 rushing yards per game.

Covenant Day (1-3) at Charlotte Christian (1-1), 7 p.m. – Postponements have kept Charlotte Christian out of action for three weeks. It’s a test of the Knights’ explosive offense against a big Covenant Day defensive line.

Harding (3-1) at North Mecklenburg (0-3), 7 p.m. – The Rams’ strong passing game features QB Jarrett Robinson and WR Dekerius Thompson. North Mecklenburg has lost to teams with a combined record of 9-2.

Hickory Grove Christian (0-2, 0-0 Western Piedmont) at VC/NC Royals (1-1), 7 p.m. – Hickory Grove is a young team, with sophomores and juniors in most of the skill positions. The Royals are playing as a combined team from Victory Christian and Northside Christian.

No. 2 Myers Park (3-0) at No. 13 Hough (1-2), 7 p.m. – The maturation of Hough’s junior-laden lineup gets a big test from Mustang QB Drake Maye and an explosive offense averaging 50.6 points a game (with reserves frequently playing in the second half). Of course, the side story here is that two of Maye’s older brothers were standout athletes at Hough.

Olympic (3-1) at Alexander Central (3-1), 7:30 p.m. – Expect a lot of running plays in an interesting nonconference matchup. Olympic RB Cameron Smith is averaging 165.5 rushing yards a game; Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery is averaging 175.0.

Providence (1-3) at No. 10 Butler (1-2), 7 p.m. – This is a meeting of potential playoff teams that have lost to N.C. powerhouses. Providence fell to Hough, Myers Park and Central Cabarrus. Butler’s losses were to Mallard Creek and Richmond Senior.

South Mecklenburg (0-4) at No. 2 Vance (2-0), 7 p.m. – The Sabres’ brutal schedule this week finds them facing a Vance team led by QB Austin Grier, who has thrown for nearly 700 yards in two games.

West Mecklenburg (2-1) at Hopewell (1-2), 7 p.m. – Hopewell last week snapped a 34-game losing streak. To make it two in a row, the Titans must stop West Mecklenburg RB Willie Hopper Jr., who is averaging more than 100 yards a game.

Other top games

No. 16 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-0) at No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus (4-0), 7:30 p.m. – A Cabarrus County showdown features two excellent QBs – Hickory Ridge’s Kobe Clifton and Northwest Cabarrus’ Nick Wilds-Lawing. The host Trojans have another weapon in RB Tyrese Blake (seven rushing touchdowns).

No. 7 Shelby (3-0) at No. 8 Kings Mountain (4-0), 7:30 p.m. – And this is Cleveland County’s showdown, once again with two outstanding QBs. Shelby’s Isaiah Bess is averaging 309 passing yards a game and has thrown for 12 touchdowns. The Mountaineers’ Ethan Reid has 11 touchdown passes and is averaging 209 yards per contest.

No. 9 Rock Hill South Pointe (3-0) at Greenville, S.C. (3-1), 7:30 p.m. – South Pointe faces a tough opponent, led by sophomore RB Khalique Holland II, who has rushed for about 400 yards in four games.