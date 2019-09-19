Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

PICK 7: area media personalities pick Friday’s games

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19

Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. By
Up Next
Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. By

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

6-1

5-2

6-1

5-2

Season total

20-5

20-5

20-5

20-5

18-7













Country Day

at Providence Day

Country Day

Country Day

Providence Day

Country Day

Country Day

Myers Park

at Hough

Myers Park

Myers

Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Providence

at Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Olympic

at Alexander Cent.

Alexander

Central

Alexander

Central

Alexander

Central

Alexander

Central

Olympic

Hickory Ridge

at NW Cabarrus

NW Cab.

NW Cab.

Hickory Rdg.

NW Cab.

Hickory Rdg.

Shelby

at Kings Mountain

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Nation Ford

at Indian Land

Nation Ford

Nation Ford

Nation Ford

Nation Ford

Indian Land

  Comments  