PICK 7: area media personalities pick Friday’s games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
6-1
5-2
6-1
5-2
Season total
20-5
20-5
20-5
20-5
18-7
Country Day
at Providence Day
Country Day
Country Day
Providence Day
Country Day
Country Day
Myers Park
at Hough
Myers Park
Myers
Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Providence
at Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Butler
Olympic
at Alexander Cent.
Alexander
Central
Alexander
Central
Alexander
Central
Alexander
Central
Olympic
Hickory Ridge
at NW Cabarrus
NW Cab.
NW Cab.
Hickory Rdg.
NW Cab.
Hickory Rdg.
Shelby
at Kings Mountain
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Nation Ford
at Indian Land
Nation Ford
Nation Ford
Nation Ford
Nation Ford
Indian Land
