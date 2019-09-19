PICK 7: area media personalities pick Friday’s games

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19 Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games.

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 6-1 6-1 5-2 6-1 5-2 Season total 20-5 20-5 20-5 20-5 18-7























Country Day at Providence Day Country Day Country Day Providence Day Country Day Country Day Myers Park at Hough Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Providence at Butler Butler Butler Butler Butler Butler Olympic at Alexander Cent. Alexander Central Alexander Central Alexander Central Alexander Central Olympic Hickory Ridge at NW Cabarrus NW Cab. NW Cab. Hickory Rdg. NW Cab. Hickory Rdg. Shelby at Kings Mountain Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Nation Ford at Indian Land Nation Ford Nation Ford Nation Ford Nation Ford Indian Land