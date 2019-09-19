Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football schedule
Friday
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day (4-0, 0-0) at Providence Day (3-0, 0-0), 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Asheville School (1-3) at Southlake Christian (2-2), 7
Berry Academy (1-2) at West Charlotte (2-1), 7
Charlotte Latin (3-0) at North Raleigh Christian (1-2), 7
Community School of Davidson (2-1) at Cabarrus Warriors (0-3)
Covenant Day (1-3) at Charlotte Christian (1-1), 7
Harding (3-1) at North Mecklenburg (0-3), 7
Myers Park (3-0) at Hough (1-2), 7
Olympic (3-1) at Alexander Central (3-1)
Providence (1-3) at Butler (1-2), 7
South Mecklenburg (0-4) at Vance (2-0), 7
West Mecklenburg (2-1) at Hopewell (1-2), 7
Western Piedmont
Hickory Grove Christian (0-2, 0-0) at VC/NC Royals (1-1, 0-0), 7
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (3-0, 1-0) at Thomasville (1-2, 0-1)
East Davidson (0-3, 0-1) at North Davidson (0-3, 0-1)
Ledford (1-2, 1-0) at South Rowan (1-2, 1-0)
Midway Oak Grove (3-0, 1-0) at Lexington (1-2, 0-1)
Salisbury (3-0, 1-0) at West Davidson (1-2, 0-1)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King (0-4, 0-4) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-2, 0-1)
Gastonia Highland Tech (0-2, 0-0) at Cherryville (1-3, 1-0)
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle (0-3) at Cameron Union Pines (2-2)
Avery County (3-1) at Valdese Draughn (2-2)
Bessemer City (1-2) at North Lincoln (2-1)
Canton Pisgah (2-1) at East Rutherford (0-3)
China Grove Carson (1-3) at North Stanly (0-3)
Concord (0-4) at Statesville (4-0)
Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-3) at Anson County (2-2)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (2-2) at Belmont South Point (1-3)
Davie County (3-1) at South Iredell (1-3)
East Lincoln (3-0) at East Gaston (0-3)
Fayetteville Trinity Christian (2-0) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-1), 7
Forest City Chase (3-0) at Rosman (1-3)
Gastonia Ashbrook (0-3) at Boone Watauga (3-1)
Gastonia Huss (2-1) at Central Cabarrus (3-1)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (4-0)
Kannapolis Brown (1-1) at West Rowan (2-2)
Lawndale Burns (2-1) at Newton-Conover (2-1)
Marshville Forest Hills (1-3) at Unionville Piedmont (1-1)
Marvin Ridge (1-2) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (2-1)
Morganton Freedom (3-1) at Boiling Springs Crest (2-2)
Mount Pleasant (1-3) at South Stanly (2-1)
Newton Foard (0-4) at Hickory St. Stephens (1-2)
North Iredell (0-4) at West Iredell (1-2)
North Rowan (2-2) at East Rowan (2-1)
Pfafftown Reagan (3-0) at Hickory (0-4)
Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian
Shelby (3-0) at Kings Mountain (4-0)
South Caldwell (2-2) at R-S Central (3-1)
West Lincoln (3-0) at East Burke (1-2)
West Stanly (3-0) at Trinity Wheatmore (2-2)
Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats (2-2) at Columbia Keenan (2-2)
Greenwood (SC) Raptors (0-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-0)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central (3-1, 0-0) at Pageland Central (2-2, 0-0)
Kershaw North Central (1-2, 0-0) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (4-0, 0-0)
Lancaster Buford (1-3, 0-0) at Chesterfield (1-2, 0-0)
S.C. nonconference
Beaufort Battery Creek (0-2) at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (1-1), 6
Cheraw (4-0) at Lamar (3-1)
Chester (3-1) at Lancaster (1-3)
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-2) at Blacksburg (2-1)
Fort Mill Nation Ford (2-2) at Indian Land (2-2)
Great Falls (2-2) at Due West Dixie (0-4)
Lugoff-Elgin (1-3) at Fort Mill (1-3)
Rock Hill Northwestern (1-3) at Sumter (3-0)
Rock Hill South Pointe (3-0) at Greenville (3-1)
York (1-2) at Rock Hill (2-2)
Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions (3-1, 3-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0), 7:30
Asheville Saints (3-0, 2-0) at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (0-4, 0-4), 7:30
Comments