Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Friday’s high school football schedule

Butler Football Head Coach Brian Hales’ team will face N.C. 4AA state championship contender Richmond Senior Friday night.
Butler Football Head Coach Brian Hales’ team will face N.C. 4AA state championship contender Richmond Senior Friday night. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day (4-0, 0-0) at Providence Day (3-0, 0-0), 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Asheville School (1-3) at Southlake Christian (2-2), 7

Berry Academy (1-2) at West Charlotte (2-1), 7

Charlotte Latin (3-0) at North Raleigh Christian (1-2), 7

Community School of Davidson (2-1) at Cabarrus Warriors (0-3)

Covenant Day (1-3) at Charlotte Christian (1-1), 7

Harding (3-1) at North Mecklenburg (0-3), 7

Myers Park (3-0) at Hough (1-2), 7

Olympic (3-1) at Alexander Central (3-1)

Providence (1-3) at Butler (1-2), 7

South Mecklenburg (0-4) at Vance (2-0), 7

West Mecklenburg (2-1) at Hopewell (1-2), 7

Western Piedmont

Hickory Grove Christian (0-2, 0-0) at VC/NC Royals (1-1, 0-0), 7

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson (3-0, 1-0) at Thomasville (1-2, 0-1)

East Davidson (0-3, 0-1) at North Davidson (0-3, 0-1)

Ledford (1-2, 1-0) at South Rowan (1-2, 1-0)

Midway Oak Grove (3-0, 1-0) at Lexington (1-2, 0-1)

Salisbury (3-0, 1-0) at West Davidson (1-2, 0-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King (0-4, 0-4) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-2, 0-1)

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-2, 0-0) at Cherryville (1-3, 1-0)

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle (0-3) at Cameron Union Pines (2-2)

Avery County (3-1) at Valdese Draughn (2-2)

Bessemer City (1-2) at North Lincoln (2-1)

Canton Pisgah (2-1) at East Rutherford (0-3)

China Grove Carson (1-3) at North Stanly (0-3)

Concord (0-4) at Statesville (4-0)

Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-3) at Anson County (2-2)

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (2-2) at Belmont South Point (1-3)

Davie County (3-1) at South Iredell (1-3)

East Lincoln (3-0) at East Gaston (0-3)

Fayetteville Trinity Christian (2-0) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-1), 7

Forest City Chase (3-0) at Rosman (1-3)

Gastonia Ashbrook (0-3) at Boone Watauga (3-1)

Gastonia Huss (2-1) at Central Cabarrus (3-1)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (4-0)

Kannapolis Brown (1-1) at West Rowan (2-2)

Lawndale Burns (2-1) at Newton-Conover (2-1)

Marshville Forest Hills (1-3) at Unionville Piedmont (1-1)

Marvin Ridge (1-2) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (2-1)

Morganton Freedom (3-1) at Boiling Springs Crest (2-2)

Mount Pleasant (1-3) at South Stanly (2-1)

Newton Foard (0-4) at Hickory St. Stephens (1-2)

North Iredell (0-4) at West Iredell (1-2)

North Rowan (2-2) at East Rowan (2-1)

Pfafftown Reagan (3-0) at Hickory (0-4)

Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian

Shelby (3-0) at Kings Mountain (4-0)

South Caldwell (2-2) at R-S Central (3-1)

West Lincoln (3-0) at East Burke (1-2)

West Stanly (3-0) at Trinity Wheatmore (2-2)

Winston-Salem Quality Education vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats (2-2) at Columbia Keenan (2-2)

Greenwood (SC) Raptors (0-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-0)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central (3-1, 0-0) at Pageland Central (2-2, 0-0)

Kershaw North Central (1-2, 0-0) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (4-0, 0-0)

Lancaster Buford (1-3, 0-0) at Chesterfield (1-2, 0-0)

S.C. nonconference

Beaufort Battery Creek (0-2) at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (1-1), 6

Cheraw (4-0) at Lamar (3-1)

Chester (3-1) at Lancaster (1-3)

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-2) at Blacksburg (2-1)

Fort Mill Nation Ford (2-2) at Indian Land (2-2)

Great Falls (2-2) at Due West Dixie (0-4)

Lugoff-Elgin (1-3) at Fort Mill (1-3)

Rock Hill Northwestern (1-3) at Sumter (3-0)

Rock Hill South Pointe (3-0) at Greenville (3-1)

York (1-2) at Rock Hill (2-2)

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions (3-1, 3-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0), 7:30

Asheville Saints (3-0, 2-0) at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (0-4, 0-4), 7:30

  Comments  