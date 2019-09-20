Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Butler High coach Brian Hales pleased with defense after Providence win

After a big loss to Richmond Senior two weeks ago, Butler High School bounced back with a big win over Providence and got a big defensive performance to do it. Coach Brian Hales reacts to his D. By
How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.Team (Class)This weekRec.Next week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)Bye3-0-1at Vance
T2Myers Park (4A)d. Hough 68-214-0at Garinger
T2Vance (4A)d. South Meck 49-73-0Mallard Creek
4.Richmond (4A)Bye4-0Purnell Swett
5.Weddington (3A)Bye4-0Sun Valley
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)Bye1-2Monroe
7.Shelby (2A)lost 42-17 to Kings Mtn3-1at East Gaston
8.Kings Mountain (3A)beat Shelby 42-175-0at Stuart Cramer
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. Greenville 18-74-0Indian Land
10.Butler (4A)d. Providence 34-32-2Rocky River
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)Hickory Ridge4-0Bye
12.Chester (3A)d. Lancaster 33-124-1Carolina Home School
13.Hough (4A)lost 68-21 to Myers Park1-3Hopewell
14.Providence Day (IND)d. Country Day 28-164-0at Metrolina Christian
15.Clover (5A)Bye4-0at Irmo
16.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)at NW Cabb.3-0at Independence

Friday’s Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville Reynolds 44, Enka 0

Ayden-Grifton 44, North Pitt 12

Belmont South Point 35, Belmont Cramer 0

Brevard 20, Swannanoa Owen 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 6

Cameron Union Pines 26, Albemarle 3

Charlotte Christian 35, Covenant Day School 3

Charlotte Latin 49, North Raleigh Christian 6

Charlotte Myers Park 68, Cornelius Hough 21

Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Country Day 16

Chocowinity Southside 41, North Duplin 32

Clayton 49, Fuquay-Varina 34

Clinton 70, Pamlico County 14

Durham Jordan 49, Apex 0

East Bladen 39, South Columbus 20

East Duplin 52, Warren County 7

East Lincoln 56, East Gaston 7

East Surry 35, West Stokes 10

Edenton Holmes 55, Currituck County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 21, Rocky Mount 6

Elkin 28, South Stokes 13

Erwin Triton 46, West Johnston 19

Fairmont 48, West Columbus 0

Fayetteville Britt 27, New Hanover County 20, OT

Fayetteville Westover 28, Goldsboro 15

Forest City Chase 55, Rosman 6

Friendship 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Gates County 52, Northwest Halifax 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 60, Jones County 7

Granville Central 45, Riverside Martin 8

Grayson County, Va. 15, West Wilkes 14

Greene Central 29, Farmville Central 0

Greensboro Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0

Greenville Conley 48, West Carteret 0

Harnett Central 19, East Wake 7

Havelock 26, West Craven 0

Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Jacksonville White Oak 16

Huntersville Hopewell 35, West Mecklenburg 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Kannapolis Brown 34, West Rowan 20

Kernersville McGuinness 7, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, John Paul II Catholic 26

Kinston 44, Southern Wayne 9

Lee County 47, Wilson Fike 26

Manteo 40, Pinetown Northside 28

Matthews Butler 34, Charlotte Providence 3

Mitchell County 49, Franklin 0

New Bern 26, Jacksonville 23

Newton Grove Midway 53, Newton Grove Hobbton 26

Northwest Cabarrus 34, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 29

North Davidson 31, East Davidson 0

North Edgecombe 42, Robersonville South Creek 0

North Lenoir 21, Eastern Wayne 20

North Lincoln 35, Bessemer City 0

North Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Harding 15

Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 14

Northern Nash 28, Bunn 22

Oak Grove 52, Lexington 8

Pembroke Swett 60, Wilmington Hoggard 52

Pikeville Aycock 34, North Johnston 24

Polk County 50, East Henderson 6

Princeton 60, Raleigh Wake Christian 20

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39, Andrews 14

Raleigh Millbrook 33, Wake Forest Heritage 32

Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, Harrells Christian 31

Red Springs 45, West Bladen 7

Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16

Robbinsville 62, GA Force, Ga. 27

Salisbury 14, West Davidson 11

South Brunswick 34, Salemburg Lakewood 0

South Caldwell 44, R-S Central 43

South Johnston 38, Western Harnett 10

South Lenoir 49, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Southeast Raleigh 50, South Garner 18

Southern Alamance 29, Burlington Cummings 7

Southern Durham 26, Raleigh Wakefield 21

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19

Southern Lee 35, Franklinton 14

Southern Nash 55, Greenville Rose 21

Southwest Onslow 28, Croatan 6

Sylva Smoky Mountain 62, Madison County 0

Tarboro 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Victory Christian Center 20, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Wake Forest 52, Garner 17

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Jacksonville Northside 21

Washington 46, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Watauga County 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

Weldon 28, Camden County 27

West Charlotte 58, Berry 19

West Forsyth 28, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

West Stanly 52, Trinity Wheatmore 12

Whiteville 49, East Columbus 0

SOUTH CAROLINA

Allendale-Fairfax 27, Silver Bluff 13

Ashley Ridge 35, James Island 7

Aynor 36, Green Sea Floyds 22

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 55, Edisto 0

Baptist Hill 22, Cross 14

Barnwell 28, Wade Hampton (H) 21

Blacksburg 22, Catawba Ridge 7

Boiling Springs 45, Riverside 0

Buford 13, Chesterfield 3

Camden 31, West Florence 29

Camden Military Academy 56, Ware Shoals 12

Chester 33, Lancaster 12

Dorchester Academy 36, Spartanburg Christian 15

Dorman 42, Hillcrest 7

Dutch Fork 49, Blythewood 13

Florence Christian 40, Greenwood Christian 21

Fort Dorchester 44, Berkeley 0

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, Newberry Academy 6

Gilbert 56, Dreher 10

Goose Creek 53, R.B. Stall 6

Great Falls 26, Dixie 7

Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7

Holly Hill Academy 40, Beaufort Academy 14

Lake City 22, Manning 13

Lamar 52, Cheraw 27

Landrum 20, Chesnee 13

Laurence Manning Academy 21, Porter-Gaud 14

Lugoff-Elgin 14, Fort Mill 7

Marion 28, Lake View 12

McCormick 37, Eau Claire 0

Mullins 36, Carvers Bay 6

Myrtle Beach 43, Carolina Forest 28

North Myrtle Beach 26, Socastee 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, St. John’s 0

Orangeburg Prep 13, Hilton Head Prep 8

Palmetto Christian Academy 68, Cathedral Academy 6

Philip Simmons 27, Hanahan 18

Pickens 31, Berea 24

Richmond Academy, Ga. 19, Midland Valley 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 60, North 8

River Bluff 14, Irmo 7

South Pointe 18, Greenville 7

St. James 42, Georgetown 7

St. Joseph 56, West Oak 35

Strom Thurmond 31, Emerald 6

Sumter Christian 40, Northwestern 0

Swansea 33, Calhoun County 12

Trinity Byrnes School 55, Oakbrook Prep 20

Union County 28, Greer 14

Waccamaw 42, North Charleston 0

Wagener-Salley 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Walhalla 55, Powdersville 6

Westwood 36, South Aiken 22

Wren 63, Clinton 13

Next week’s schedule

Friday, Sept. 27

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Hough, 7

Mallard Creek at Vance, 7

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 7

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

SoMeck 7 4A

Olympic at Harding, 7

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Independence, 7

Myers Park at Garinger, 7

Rocky River at Butler, 7

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Raeford Hoke County at Lumberton

Scotland County at Fayetteville Britt

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Marion McDowell

Hickory St. Stephens at Morganton Freedom

South Caldwell at Boone Watauga

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Forestview

Gastonia Huss at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell at China Grove Carson

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Weddington

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Monroe Parkwood at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7

Western Piedmont

Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at West Davidson

Ledford at Thomasville

Midway Oak Grove at Central Davidson

North Davidson at South Rowan

Salisbury at Lexington

Foothills 2A

East Burke at West Caldwell

Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill

Newton Foard at Morganton Patton

Valdese Draughn at West Iredell

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at Lawndale Burns

East Rutherford at R-S Central

Shelby at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Ashe County

East Wilkes at North Wilkes

Elkin at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Southern Piedmont 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Christ the King, 7

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at Albemarle

North Moore at North Rowan

South Stanly at South Davidson

N.C. nonconference

Anson County at Sanford Lee County, 7

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah

Clinton at Central Cabarrus

Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville

East Henderson at Bakersville Mitchell County

East Rowan at West Stanly

Franklin at Black Mountain Owen

Graham at Montgomery Central (at East Montgomery)

Hendersonville at Polk County

High Point Christian at Asheville School

Kannapolis Brown at Mocksville Davie County

Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase

North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills

North Wake Saints at Statesville Christian

Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

South Iredell at Greensboro Dudley

VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7

Interstate

Avery County at Cloudland, TN

Carolina Bearcats at Chester (SC)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Chesterfield at Bishopville Lee Central

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford

Pageland Central at Richburg Lewisville

S.C. nonconference

Aynor at Murrells Inlet St. James

Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Clover at Irmo

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View

Fort Mill at York

Great Falls at Ware Shoals

Green Sea-Floyds at McBee

Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe

Irmo Dutch Fork at Rock Hill Northwestern

Lamar at Lake View

Marlboro County at Dillon

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest at Loris

Richland Northeast at Camden

Rock Hill at Lugoff-Elgin

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate

Timmonsville at Summerton Scott’s Branch

Byes

Alexander Central, Berry Academy, Concord, Gastonia Ashbrook, West Rowan,

Cheraw, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Lake City, Lancaster, Marion

Saturday, Sept. 28

Pioneer Football League

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 7

Nonconference

Hickory Hawks at Greensboro Panthers, 1:30

