Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
Butler High coach Brian Hales pleased with defense after Providence win
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|Team (Class)
|This week
|Rec.
|Next week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|Bye
|3-0-1
|at Vance
|T2
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Hough 68-21
|4-0
|at Garinger
|T2
|Vance (4A)
|d. South Meck 49-7
|3-0
|Mallard Creek
|4.
|Richmond (4A)
|Bye
|4-0
|Purnell Swett
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|Bye
|4-0
|Sun Valley
|6.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|Bye
|1-2
|Monroe
|7.
|Shelby (2A)
|lost 42-17 to Kings Mtn
|3-1
|at East Gaston
|8.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|beat Shelby 42-17
|5-0
|at Stuart Cramer
|9.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Greenville 18-7
|4-0
|Indian Land
|10.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Providence 34-3
|2-2
|Rocky River
|11.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|Hickory Ridge
|4-0
|Bye
|12.
|Chester (3A)
|d. Lancaster 33-12
|4-1
|Carolina Home School
|13.
|Hough (4A)
|lost 68-21 to Myers Park
|1-3
|Hopewell
|14.
|Providence Day (IND)
|d. Country Day 28-16
|4-0
|at Metrolina Christian
|15.
|Clover (5A)
|Bye
|4-0
|at Irmo
|16.
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)
|at NW Cabb.
|3-0
|at Independence
Friday’s Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville Reynolds 44, Enka 0
Ayden-Grifton 44, North Pitt 12
Belmont South Point 35, Belmont Cramer 0
Brevard 20, Swannanoa Owen 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 6
Cameron Union Pines 26, Albemarle 3
Charlotte Christian 35, Covenant Day School 3
Charlotte Latin 49, North Raleigh Christian 6
Charlotte Myers Park 68, Cornelius Hough 21
Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Country Day 16
Chocowinity Southside 41, North Duplin 32
Clayton 49, Fuquay-Varina 34
Clinton 70, Pamlico County 14
Durham Jordan 49, Apex 0
East Bladen 39, South Columbus 20
East Duplin 52, Warren County 7
East Lincoln 56, East Gaston 7
East Surry 35, West Stokes 10
Edenton Holmes 55, Currituck County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 21, Rocky Mount 6
Elkin 28, South Stokes 13
Erwin Triton 46, West Johnston 19
Fairmont 48, West Columbus 0
Fayetteville Britt 27, New Hanover County 20, OT
Fayetteville Westover 28, Goldsboro 15
Forest City Chase 55, Rosman 6
Friendship 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Gates County 52, Northwest Halifax 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 60, Jones County 7
Granville Central 45, Riverside Martin 8
Grayson County, Va. 15, West Wilkes 14
Greene Central 29, Farmville Central 0
Greensboro Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0
Greenville Conley 48, West Carteret 0
Harnett Central 19, East Wake 7
Havelock 26, West Craven 0
Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Jacksonville White Oak 16
Huntersville Hopewell 35, West Mecklenburg 21
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Kannapolis Brown 34, West Rowan 20
Kernersville McGuinness 7, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 50, John Paul II Catholic 26
Kinston 44, Southern Wayne 9
Lee County 47, Wilson Fike 26
Manteo 40, Pinetown Northside 28
Matthews Butler 34, Charlotte Providence 3
Mitchell County 49, Franklin 0
New Bern 26, Jacksonville 23
Newton Grove Midway 53, Newton Grove Hobbton 26
Northwest Cabarrus 34, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 29
North Davidson 31, East Davidson 0
North Edgecombe 42, Robersonville South Creek 0
North Lenoir 21, Eastern Wayne 20
North Lincoln 35, Bessemer City 0
North Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Harding 15
Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 14
Northern Nash 28, Bunn 22
Oak Grove 52, Lexington 8
Pembroke Swett 60, Wilmington Hoggard 52
Pikeville Aycock 34, North Johnston 24
Polk County 50, East Henderson 6
Princeton 60, Raleigh Wake Christian 20
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39, Andrews 14
Raleigh Millbrook 33, Wake Forest Heritage 32
Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, Harrells Christian 31
Red Springs 45, West Bladen 7
Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16
Robbinsville 62, GA Force, Ga. 27
Salisbury 14, West Davidson 11
South Brunswick 34, Salemburg Lakewood 0
South Caldwell 44, R-S Central 43
South Johnston 38, Western Harnett 10
South Lenoir 49, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Southeast Raleigh 50, South Garner 18
Southern Alamance 29, Burlington Cummings 7
Southern Durham 26, Raleigh Wakefield 21
Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19
Southern Lee 35, Franklinton 14
Southern Nash 55, Greenville Rose 21
Southwest Onslow 28, Croatan 6
Sylva Smoky Mountain 62, Madison County 0
Tarboro 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
Victory Christian Center 20, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Wake Forest 52, Garner 17
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Jacksonville Northside 21
Washington 46, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
Watauga County 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14
Weldon 28, Camden County 27
West Charlotte 58, Berry 19
West Forsyth 28, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
West Stanly 52, Trinity Wheatmore 12
Whiteville 49, East Columbus 0
SOUTH CAROLINA
Allendale-Fairfax 27, Silver Bluff 13
Ashley Ridge 35, James Island 7
Aynor 36, Green Sea Floyds 22
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 55, Edisto 0
Baptist Hill 22, Cross 14
Barnwell 28, Wade Hampton (H) 21
Blacksburg 22, Catawba Ridge 7
Boiling Springs 45, Riverside 0
Buford 13, Chesterfield 3
Camden 31, West Florence 29
Camden Military Academy 56, Ware Shoals 12
Chester 33, Lancaster 12
Dorchester Academy 36, Spartanburg Christian 15
Dorman 42, Hillcrest 7
Dorman 42, Hillcrest 7
Dutch Fork 49, Blythewood 13
Florence Christian 40, Greenwood Christian 21
Fort Dorchester 44, Berkeley 0
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, Newberry Academy 6
Gilbert 56, Dreher 10
Goose Creek 53, R.B. Stall 6
Great Falls 26, Dixie 7
Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7
Holly Hill Academy 40, Beaufort Academy 14
Lake City 22, Manning 13
Lamar 52, Cheraw 27
Landrum 20, Chesnee 13
Laurence Manning Academy 21, Porter-Gaud 14
Lugoff-Elgin 14, Fort Mill 7
Marion 28, Lake View 12
McCormick 37, Eau Claire 0
Mullins 36, Carvers Bay 6
Myrtle Beach 43, Carolina Forest 28
North Myrtle Beach 26, Socastee 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, St. John’s 0
Orangeburg Prep 13, Hilton Head Prep 8
Palmetto Christian Academy 68, Cathedral Academy 6
Philip Simmons 27, Hanahan 18
Pickens 31, Berea 24
Richmond Academy, Ga. 19, Midland Valley 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 60, North 8
River Bluff 14, Irmo 7
South Pointe 18, Greenville 7
St. James 42, Georgetown 7
St. Joseph 56, West Oak 35
Strom Thurmond 31, Emerald 6
Sumter Christian 40, Northwestern 0
Swansea 33, Calhoun County 12
Trinity Byrnes School 55, Oakbrook Prep 20
Union County 28, Greer 14
Waccamaw 42, North Charleston 0
Wagener-Salley 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Walhalla 55, Powdersville 6
Westwood 36, South Aiken 22
Wren 63, Clinton 13
Next week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 27
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Hough, 7
Mallard Creek at Vance, 7
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 7
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
SoMeck 7 4A
Olympic at Harding, 7
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Independence, 7
Myers Park at Garinger, 7
Rocky River at Butler, 7
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Raeford Hoke County at Lumberton
Scotland County at Fayetteville Britt
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Marion McDowell
Hickory St. Stephens at Morganton Freedom
South Caldwell at Boone Watauga
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Forestview
Gastonia Huss at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
North Piedmont 3A
North Iredell at China Grove Carson
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Weddington
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Monroe Parkwood at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7
Western Piedmont
Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at West Davidson
Ledford at Thomasville
Midway Oak Grove at Central Davidson
North Davidson at South Rowan
Salisbury at Lexington
Foothills 2A
East Burke at West Caldwell
Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill
Newton Foard at Morganton Patton
Valdese Draughn at West Iredell
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at Lawndale Burns
East Rutherford at R-S Central
Shelby at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Ashe County
East Wilkes at North Wilkes
Elkin at Boonville Starmount
West Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Southern Piedmont 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Christ the King, 7
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central at Albemarle
North Moore at North Rowan
South Stanly at South Davidson
N.C. nonconference
Anson County at Sanford Lee County, 7
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah
Clinton at Central Cabarrus
Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville
East Henderson at Bakersville Mitchell County
East Rowan at West Stanly
Franklin at Black Mountain Owen
Graham at Montgomery Central (at East Montgomery)
Hendersonville at Polk County
High Point Christian at Asheville School
Kannapolis Brown at Mocksville Davie County
Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase
North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills
North Wake Saints at Statesville Christian
Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
South Iredell at Greensboro Dudley
VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7
Interstate
Avery County at Cloudland, TN
Carolina Bearcats at Chester (SC)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Chesterfield at Bishopville Lee Central
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford
Pageland Central at Richburg Lewisville
S.C. nonconference
Aynor at Murrells Inlet St. James
Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
Clover at Irmo
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View
Fort Mill at York
Great Falls at Ware Shoals
Green Sea-Floyds at McBee
Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe
Irmo Dutch Fork at Rock Hill Northwestern
Lamar at Lake View
Marlboro County at Dillon
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest at Loris
Richland Northeast at Camden
Rock Hill at Lugoff-Elgin
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate
Timmonsville at Summerton Scott’s Branch
Byes
Alexander Central, Berry Academy, Concord, Gastonia Ashbrook, West Rowan,
Cheraw, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Lake City, Lancaster, Marion
Saturday, Sept. 28
Pioneer Football League
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 7
Nonconference
Hickory Hawks at Greensboro Panthers, 1:30
Comments