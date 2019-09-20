Friday night’s top high school football performances

Butler High coach Brian Hales pleased with defense after Providence win After a big loss to Richmond Senior two weeks ago, Butler High School bounced back with a big win over Providence and got a big defensive performance to do it. Coach Brian Hales reacts to his D. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a big loss to Richmond Senior two weeks ago, Butler High School bounced back with a big win over Providence and got a big defensive performance to do it. Coach Brian Hales reacts to his D.

Brett Adams, Charlotte Christian: completed 14-of-23 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-3 win over Covenant Day.

Cody Cater, Jesiah Davis, Providence Day: completed 19-of-31 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 win over rival Charlotte Country Day. Cater hooked up with Jesiah Davis eight times for 131 yards. Davis also had an interception.

Jaylen Gullatte, Vance: The senior cornerback picked off South Mecklenburg twice in a 49-7 win. Gullate also forced a fumble in the third quarter that led to a Jaheid Burton touchdown.

Steven Montgomery, Lance Justice, Alexander Central: duo combined for 26 carries for 271 yards in a 55-28 win over Olympic. Montgomery had 19 carres for 164 yards and four scores. Justice had seven carries for 107 and two scores.

Drake Maye, Twan Flip, Myers Park: In a 61-21 win over Hough, Maye completed 20-of-23 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. In his past two games, he is 34-of-37 for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. Flip blocked two punts, which he returned for scores.

Jamal Worthy, Butler: ran 15 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Providence.