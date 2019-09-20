Kings Mountain makes statement, routs Cleveland County rival Shelby

Talking Preps: Coach Sam Greiner talks high school football games of 9/20/19 Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence Day coach Adam Hastings is a special guest on Talking Preps this week and helps break down Friday's Providence Day-Country Day game, plus Sam Greiner talks about the best player a scholarship in the state and the week's biggest games.

he Battle of Buffalo Creek was all Kings Mountain.

The Mountaineers closed the non-conference portion of their schedule Friday with a convincing 42-17 win against rival Shelby at Kings Mountain to close the Golden Lions’ lead in the all-time series, which dates to 1923, to 73-19-7.

Kings Mountain, which last won against Shelby was in 2010, started hot and maintained it. The Mountaineers scored on their first two series to grab a 14-0 advantage with Rasard Brooks providing the spark with a 17-yard run to open the scoring, followed by a 24-yard reception from Ethan Reid, who hooked up with Quintin Reid on an 85-yard strike to boost the Mountaineers’ advantage to 21-3 in the second quarter.

Shelby pulled to within 21-10 on Isaiah Bess’ 26-yard strike to Diavonni Daley 6:07 before intermission, but the damage was already done as Kings Mountain dominated on both sides of the ball.

The Mountaineers limited the Golden Lions to 149 yards on offense while racking up 431 on their side. Rasard Brooks powered the ground attack with 31 carries for 142 yards while quarterback Ethan Reid passed for 273 yards on 11-of-23 passing.

Records: Kings Mountain 5-0. Shelby 3-1.

Three who mattered:

▪ Reid: The Mountaineers quarterback hit 5-of-13 passes in the first half with a pair of touchdowns to jump-start Kings Mountain’s attack. He finished with four scoring passes.

▪ Brooks: The Mountaineers running back accounted for 166 yards of total offense, including 90 yards rushing in the second half as Kings Mountain controlled the line of scrimmage.

▪ Robert Lipscomb: The Kings Mountain defensive tackle was a terror with three of the Mountaineers’ first-half sacks. He finished with four of their six.

Worth mentioning

▪ Kings Mountain ‘s pass rush was relentless, tallying four sacks for 31 yards lost in the first half alone.

▪ Shelby accumulated more yards in assessed penalties (75) than total offense (73) by intermission. The Golden Lions finished with 12 penalties for 105 yards.

▪ Golden Lions Diavonni Davis was Shelby’s most efficient player with two catches for 38 yards and a pair of scores.

▪ Kings Mountain’s balance was reflected on the scoreboard, with 21 points in both halves.

▪ Kings Mountain ran the ball 37 times, with 22 of them after halftime as the Mountaineers controlled the tempo and clock. More important, they didn’t turn the ball over.

What’s next

Shelby Travels to East Gaston while Kings Mountain heads to Stewart Cramer.

Shelby 0 10 7 0-17

Kings Mountain 14 7 14 7-42

First quarter

KM-Rasard Brooks 17-yard run (Austin Browning kick)

KM-Brooks 24-yard pass from Ethan Reid (Browning kick)

Second quarter

S-Caden Sheely 36-yard field goal

KM-Quintin Davidson 85-yard pass from Reid (Browning kick)

S-Diavonni Daley 26-yard pass from Isaiah Bess (Sheely kick)

Third quarter

KM-Davidson 26-yard pass from Reid (Browning kick)

S-Daley 12-yard pass from Bess (Sheely kick)

KM-James Ussery 33-yard pass from Reid (Browning kick)

Fourth quarter

Kobe Paysour 32-yard pass from Reid (Browning kick)