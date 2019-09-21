Myers Park, QB Drake Maye, makes statement, gets decisive win at Hough

Huge night from QB Drake Maye sparks huge Myers Park win at Hough Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0.

Myers Park High got two special teams touchdowns from senior Twan Flip and a briliant performance from QB Drake Maye in a decisive 69-21 win Friday at Hough.

The Mustangs (No. 2 in the Sweet 16) are unbeaten at 4-0 while the Huskies (No. 13 in the Sweet 16) fell to 1-3.

Flip not only blocked two punts in the first half but returned both for touchdowns of 19 and 10 yards while adding a 16-yard touchdown run. Flip scored three of Mustangs’ first five touchdowns.

“Actually that was my first time out there blocking punts,” said Flip. “I just believe in myself. When I was out there I was just trying to play the linemen. I just ran when he said “hut” and I saw it and just blocked it.”

Combine that with the Mustangs’ offense scoring touchdowns the first three times it had the ball and Myers Park built a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Mustangs dominated from start to finish.

It was about as perfect a first half as Mustangs’ coach Scott Chadwick could have hoped for.

“In all three phases we scored offensively; had guys make some big plays for us offensively, the defense got the ball back for us and got a couple three-and-outs,” said Chadwick. “And obviously the plays that Twan Flip made on our special teams were huge. It was a total team effort right from the start.”

Myers Park took the opening kickoff and promptly marched 77 yards in six plays, scoring on Flip’s 16-yard run. After Flip’s first punt block and return gave Myers Park a 14-0 lead, quarterback Drake Maye capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak for a 21-0 first-quarter Mustangs’ lead. From there the rout was on.

RECORDS: Myers Park (4-0) Hough (1-3)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Drake Maye, Myers Park: In the first half alone Mustangs’ junior quarterback went 14-of-16 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Maye finished going 20-of-23 for 294 yards and four touchdown passes and one rushing TD.

Twan Flip, Myers Park: His two first-half blocked punts for touchdowns gave the Mustangs early momentum and seemed to stun and take the large Hough crowd out of the game. Flip also rushed for a 16-yard score for Myers Park’s first touchdown.

Tad Hudson, Hough: Freshman quarterback came in to relieve Huskies’ starting quarterback Darius Ocean late in the first half to lead Hough to its first touchdown. Hudson also threw two long touchdown passes of 59 and 57 yards respectively in the second half.

THEY SAID IT: “I guess this was a case where the Eagles (Philadelphia) were pretty desperate for a backup quarterback, so they were willing to meet whatever demands he had. It’s a big deal to have him here on Fridays.” Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick on NFL quarterback Josh McCown getting permission from the Eagles to coach the Mustangs’ games each Friday night.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Current and long-time NFL quarterback Josh McCown is the Mustangs’ quarterback coach and has two sons that play for Myers Park. The NFL quarterback thought he had retired at the end of last season before being lured out of retirement by the Philadelphia Eagles this season when their backup quarterback to Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, was injured in the preseason.

Hough’s first, first down didn’t come until midway through the second quarter on its sixth drive.

Both Tahj El and Caleb LeGrand had interceptions for Myers Park, with El returning his for a 17-yard touchdown.

The Huskies had six turnovers including the two blocked punts, the two interceptions and two fumbles.

Myers Park won the Carolina Panthers 7 v. 7 high school tournament this past June held at Bank of America Stadium. The Mustangs beat several of the best teams from both North and South Carolina that participated in the tournament for the title.

WHAT’S NEXT: Both Myers and Hough will be in action Friday, with the Mustangs traveling to Garinger while Hough will host Hopewell.

Myers Park 21 21 27 0 -- 69

Hough 0 7 0 14 -- 21

1st Quarter

MP – Twan Flip 16 run; (Matthew Dennis kick)

MP – Twan Flip 19 blocked punt return; (Dennis kick)

MP – Drake Maye 1 run: (Dennis kick)

2nd Quarter

MP – Jordan Bly 16 pass from Drake Maye; (Dennis kick)

MP – Flip 10-yard blocked punt return; (Dennis kick)

H – Kwesi Kyei-Fordjour 1 run; (Cole Maynard kick)

MP – Bly 34 pass from Maye; (Dennis kick)

3rd Quarter

MP – Logan Mauldin 1 pass from Maye: (kick failed)

MP – Muhsin Mohammad 13 pass from Maye; (Dennis kick)

MP – Mohammad 46 pass from Maye; (Dennis kick)

MP – Tahj El 17 interception touchdown return; (Dennis kick)

4TH Quarter

H – Devin Chandler 59 pass from Tad Hudson; (Maynard kick)

H – Darryl Taylor 57 pass from Hudson; (Maynard kick)