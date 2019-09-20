Jamal Worthy, Butler Bulldogs, run past rival Providence

The Butler football team faced one of the toughest schedules in the state in the season’s first month. The Bulldogs beat Hough before tough road losses at Mallard Creek and Richmond County.

But after a bye week, the Bulldogs proved they were ready to get their season going back in the right direction, using a punishing rushing game and a stout defense to roll past Providence 34-3.

Butler senior running back,Jamal Worthy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the way. Bulldogs’ junior quarterback Parish Metzger also had the best game of his young career, going 10-for-17 for 169 and two touchdowns passes.

Worthy rushed for touchdowns of 25- and 12-yards on the first two Butler drives, giving his team a 14-0 lead. Providence never got close.

“It felt great to play well tonight,” Worthy said. “But I’m all about my team, all about offensive line and without them, I wouldn’t have accomplished anything. It was a great team win.”

But as much as the Bulldogs’ offense thrived, the Butler defense was ever better, holding Providence to 55 yards of total offense (22 yards passing, 33 yards rushing) in the game and the Bulldogs’ defenders made big play after big play.

Butler senior defensive end Bo Huff, for example, had a 38-yard fumble recovery for a third quarter touchdown, while junior cornerback, Isaiah Lawson’s interception set up the Bulldogs’ second touchdown of the night.

“Our defense was fantastic,” Butler football coach Brian Hales said. “We (defense) really responded all night and put them (Providence) in some tough spots. We never let them (Providence) get anything going.”

▪ Providence (1-4) was led by junior kicker, Eddie Czaplicki, who had the Panthers’ only points on a 35-yard field goal.

Three Who Mattered

Jamal Worthy, Butler: The Butler senior running back rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and also had two catches for 48 yards receiving.

Parish Metzger, Butler: The Bulldogs’ junior quarterback was 10-for-17 for 169 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Eddie Czaplicki: The Providence junior kicker/punter was the best Panthers’ player Friday, kicking a 35-yard field goal, two touchbacks on kickoffs and booming punts 40-plus yards on a regular basis.

Worth Mentioning

Butler had to wait nearly a month into the season for their home opener tonight, and it was worth the wait as they rolled 34-3, beating Providence for the third straight season.

After beating East Mecklenburg 9-0 in their home opener, Providence has struggled mightily being outscored 165-36 in losses to Hough, Myers Park, Central Cabarrus and Butler.

What’s Next?

Butler hosts Rocky River in their Southwestern 4A conference opener next Friday (Sept. 27), while Providence also host West Mecklenburg in their SoMeck7 conference opener the same night.

Score By Quarter

Providence 0 0 0 3 - 3

Butler 14 7 13 0 - 34

1st Quarter

B – Jamal Worthy 25-yard run (Elijah Swett kick)

B – Worthy 12- yards run (Swett kick)

2nd Quarter

B – Lamont Brooks 25-yard pass from Parish Metzger (Swett kick)

3rd Quarter

B – Bo Huff 38-yard fumble return (Swett kick)

B – Isaiah Trent 13-yard pass from Parish Metzger (kick failed)

4th Quarter

P – Eddie Czaplicki 35-yard field goal

Records: Butler 2-2; Providence 1-4.