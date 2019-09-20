Thursday’s Roundup: Myers Park volleyball wins 7th straight

Riding with Recruits: Jenna Thompson South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson.

The Myers Park girls’ volleyball team is on a roll.

Stung by defeats on back-to-back nights last month in nonconference matches, the Mustangs have won seven in a row. Their latest victory, on Thursday evening, was a 3-0 sweep of Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a Southwestern 4A Conference first-place showdown.

The Mustangs swept their sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. Myers Park has not lost a set during its seven-match winning streak.

Coach Bettie Berry’s team lost matches Aug. 27 and 28 to South Mecklenburg and Providence, the SoMeck 7 4A powers. Those were the Mustangs’ last setbacks and they are 5-0 in conference.

Porter Ridge, under coach Ashlyn Hanson, is now 5-1 in the conference. The Pirates are tied for second with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, whom they meet next week.

Outstanding performers

Keeli Crisco (South Stanly girls’ volleyball): Crisco totaled 18 kills, seven aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Chatham Central.

Carol Grealis (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ volleyball): Grealis had nine aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 victory over Gastonia Huss.

Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris had 20 kills and 38 digs in her team’s 3-1 triumph over Catawba Bandys.

Sydney Haynes (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ volleyball): Haynes had 18 digs in the Ragin’ Bulls’ 3-0 victory over East Mecklenburg.

Presley Hodges (Bradford Prep boys’ soccer): Hodges’ three goals and an assist helped his team roll over Concord Carolina International 8-1.

JV football

Alexander Central 24, Olympic 12: Terrell Ford scored on a 72-yard fumble recovery for Olympic, while Alexander Central’s Cam Lackey scored on runs of 35 and 45 yards.

Berry Academy 31, West Charlotte 8

Charlotte Country Day 8, Monroe Central Academy 7

Chester (SC) 18, Lancaster (SC) 6

China Grove Carson 16, North Stanly 6: Carson, now 3-1, got touchdowns from Emory Taylor and Jordan Galarza.

Davie County 21, South Iredell 6

East Lincoln 26, East Gaston 23

Fort Mill 20, Lugoff-Elgin 7: Fort Mill improved to 3-1.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 38, Indian Land 0

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 41, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Hickory St. Stephens 12, Newton Foard 9 (3 OT’s)

Kannapolis Brown 29, West Rowan 15

Kings Mountain 48, Shelby 19

Lawndale Burns 21, Newton-Conover 16

Ledford 22, South Rowan 6

Marshville Forest Hills 14, Unionville Piedmont 12

Myers Park 14, Hough 0

North Mecklenburg 34, Harding 6

Salisbury 40, West Davidson 0

Statesville 14, Concord 8

West Mecklenburg 30, Hopewell 6

West Stanly 48, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 7, Berry Academy 0: Seven Sabres scored a goal, with Kheynne Ona, Juan Esquival and Bryan Wome each getting a goal and an assist.

CISAA

Covenant Day 2, Charlotte Country Day 1: Andrew Zussi scored for Country Day.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 1, Central Cabarrus 1 (Concord won 4-3 on PK’s): Just two days after Concord lost 10-9 in a shootout to Kannapolis Brown, the Spiders needed penalty kicks to decide another game. The victory left Concord at 10-1-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Kannapolis Brown 1, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The Wonders scored a second-half goal and remained unbeaten (11-0, 4-0).

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Concord First Assembly 9, Northside Christian 0

Gaston Day 1, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (OT): Despite entering this match with a 0-9 record, the host Warriors gave Gaston Day (9-2, 4-0) a tough battle. The Spartans scored in the second overtime period. Jack Dee got the goal, on a Hunter Warren throw-in.

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep 8, Concord Carolina International School 1: Pressley Hodges (three goals, one assist) and Nasir Miller (two goals, one assist) led the Bears.

NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 1, Weddington 1

Carmel Christian 5, Davidson Day 0: The Cougars ran their season record to 10-0.

Fayetteville Sanford 5, Richmond Senior 1

Gastonia Forestview 4, East Gaston 2: This match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 5, Sugar Creek Charter 1

High Point Westchester Country Day 4, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1

Marshville Forest Hills 4, Belmont South Point 1: Eduardo Casarrubia scored two goals in leading the Yellow jackets. Alexandro Velazquez and Jamarcus Timmons each scored once for Forest Hills.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, West Rowan 1: Salvador Bautista scored for West Rowan, but the host Knights got the victory and improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

Mount Airy 5, Ashe County 0

Myers Park 1, Hough 1: Hough’s Trystan Orbe scored off an assist by Evan Ghiloni, but Myers Park rallied with a goal and remained undefeated (6-0-1).

South Iredell 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: Griffin Nexdorf scored both Pine Lake Prep goals.

West Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 0

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 4, Ardrey Kell 0

Hough 1, Weddington 1

Girls’ golf

West Stanly 168, North Moore 203

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe Parkwood 0: The Cougars improved to 11-0 overall.

China Grove Carson 9, North Iredell 0

Columbia Keenan 5, Chester (SC) 1

Covenant Day 8, Charlotte Country Day 1: Linde Fonville won at No. 1 singles for Country Day, but Covenant Day’s Meredith Strouse took No. 2 singles and teamed with Linda Martin to win No. 1 doubles.

Davidson Day 5, Carmel Christian 4: Stephanie Nichols won No. 5 singles for Davidson Day and teamed with Ashlyn Horstman to win No. 3 doubles and clinch victory. Passion Kabwe took No. 1 singles for Carmel Christian and teamed with Allie Spies in a No. 1 doubles triumph.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Rocky River 0

Lake Norman Charter 7, East Lincoln 2: The Knights are now 3-0 in South Fork 2A action.

Providence 5, South Mecklenburg 4: The No. 3 doubles team of Michaela Welch and Sofia Dahlgren decided the event by winning their match.

Salisbury 6, Midway Oak Grove 3

Unionville Piedmont 6, Monroe 3

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Mallard Creek 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19): The Huskies took this first-place showdown in straight sets and are 6-0 in the conference. Mallard Creek dropped to 5-1.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-19): Tiana Bonds had 10 kills and Hayley Stull added nine kills and two blocks for Hickory Ridge, now 5-1 and tied for second place in the conference.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Covenant Day 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14): Country Day’s Kayla Spangler (25 assists) and Sydney Schulze (16 kills, 11 digs) led the way.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Scotland County 3, Richmond Senior 1 (26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21): The Scots pulled out a narrow victory and improved to 6-1 in the conference. The Raiders dropped to 4-2.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Raeford Hoke County 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-16): Bailey Rollins had 10 kills for the Storm.

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Forestview 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, East Rowan 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13)

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (26-24, 25-20, 26-24)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-10): Catholic’s Emma Bryson had six aces and eight assists, and Grace Painter had six aces.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-14)

Weddington 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17): Lauralee Hurst led the Spartans with 12 kills, five aces and 13 digs. Drew Brown had 18 kills.

Northside Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22)

Southlake Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-12)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC

Hickory Christian 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1 (25-11, 19-25, 25-9, 25-20)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, West Davidson 0

South Rowan 3, East Davidson 1 (25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14)

Thomasville 3, Salisbury 2 (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21): The Bearcats are now 9-1 overall.

West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-12): The Mustangs remained a game behind Maiden, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 1 (25-10, 33-35, 25-11, 26-24): The Knights improved to 4-2 in the conference and are two games out of first place. Liberty Harris (20 kills, 38 digs) and Pearce Augier (18 kills, five blocks) led Lake Norman Charter.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0: The first-place Blue Devils improved to 6-0 in the conference.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 3, Ashe County 2 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 16-14)

West Wilkes 3, Elkin 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-15, 25-4, 25-11)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Bessemer City 0 925-11, 25-12, 25-17)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Rowan 3, Albemarle 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-18)

North Stanly 3, South Davidson 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-11): North Stanly’s Nicole Lowderhad five kills and 10 aces.

South Stanly 3, Chatham Central 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12): Morgan Kinley’s 26 digs and Emma Lemons’ 16 kills and 10 digs lifted South Stanly.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 3, Clover 1 (25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20)

Columbia Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-5)

York 3, Richland Northeast 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-13)S.C. REGION 4 3A

Columbia Keenan 3, Chester 0

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 3, Camden 0

Indian Land 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 1 (25-15, 25-10, 19-25, 25-9): Sarah Van Hoose (17 kills), Rebecca Van Hoose (14 digs) and Baylee Vought (24 digs) led the Warriors.

NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 3, Valdese Draughn 2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8)

Marion McDowell 3, R-S Central 2

Mountain Island Day Charter 3, Monroe Lee Park 0

Statesville Christian 3, Concord Covenant Classical 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8)

Report your scores

