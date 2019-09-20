Prep Insider Blog
Thursday’s Roundup: Myers Park volleyball wins 7th straight
The Myers Park girls’ volleyball team is on a roll.
Stung by defeats on back-to-back nights last month in nonconference matches, the Mustangs have won seven in a row. Their latest victory, on Thursday evening, was a 3-0 sweep of Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a Southwestern 4A Conference first-place showdown.
The Mustangs swept their sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. Myers Park has not lost a set during its seven-match winning streak.
Coach Bettie Berry’s team lost matches Aug. 27 and 28 to South Mecklenburg and Providence, the SoMeck 7 4A powers. Those were the Mustangs’ last setbacks and they are 5-0 in conference.
Porter Ridge, under coach Ashlyn Hanson, is now 5-1 in the conference. The Pirates are tied for second with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, whom they meet next week.
Outstanding performers
Keeli Crisco (South Stanly girls’ volleyball): Crisco totaled 18 kills, seven aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Chatham Central.
Carol Grealis (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ volleyball): Grealis had nine aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 victory over Gastonia Huss.
Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris had 20 kills and 38 digs in her team’s 3-1 triumph over Catawba Bandys.
Sydney Haynes (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ volleyball): Haynes had 18 digs in the Ragin’ Bulls’ 3-0 victory over East Mecklenburg.
Presley Hodges (Bradford Prep boys’ soccer): Hodges’ three goals and an assist helped his team roll over Concord Carolina International 8-1.
JV football
Alexander Central 24, Olympic 12: Terrell Ford scored on a 72-yard fumble recovery for Olympic, while Alexander Central’s Cam Lackey scored on runs of 35 and 45 yards.
Berry Academy 31, West Charlotte 8
Charlotte Country Day 8, Monroe Central Academy 7
Chester (SC) 18, Lancaster (SC) 6
China Grove Carson 16, North Stanly 6: Carson, now 3-1, got touchdowns from Emory Taylor and Jordan Galarza.
Davie County 21, South Iredell 6
East Lincoln 26, East Gaston 23
Fort Mill 20, Lugoff-Elgin 7: Fort Mill improved to 3-1.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 38, Indian Land 0
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 41, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Hickory St. Stephens 12, Newton Foard 9 (3 OT’s)
Kannapolis Brown 29, West Rowan 15
Kings Mountain 48, Shelby 19
Lawndale Burns 21, Newton-Conover 16
Ledford 22, South Rowan 6
Marshville Forest Hills 14, Unionville Piedmont 12
Myers Park 14, Hough 0
North Mecklenburg 34, Harding 6
Salisbury 40, West Davidson 0
Statesville 14, Concord 8
West Mecklenburg 30, Hopewell 6
West Stanly 48, Trinity Wheatmore 0
Boys’ soccer
SO MECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 7, Berry Academy 0: Seven Sabres scored a goal, with Kheynne Ona, Juan Esquival and Bryan Wome each getting a goal and an assist.
CISAA
Covenant Day 2, Charlotte Country Day 1: Andrew Zussi scored for Country Day.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 1, Central Cabarrus 1 (Concord won 4-3 on PK’s): Just two days after Concord lost 10-9 in a shootout to Kannapolis Brown, the Spiders needed penalty kicks to decide another game. The victory left Concord at 10-1-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Kannapolis Brown 1, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The Wonders scored a second-half goal and remained unbeaten (11-0, 4-0).
METROLINA ATHLETIC
Concord First Assembly 9, Northside Christian 0
Gaston Day 1, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (OT): Despite entering this match with a 0-9 record, the host Warriors gave Gaston Day (9-2, 4-0) a tough battle. The Spartans scored in the second overtime period. Jack Dee got the goal, on a Hunter Warren throw-in.
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep 8, Concord Carolina International School 1: Pressley Hodges (three goals, one assist) and Nasir Miller (two goals, one assist) led the Bears.
NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 1, Weddington 1
Carmel Christian 5, Davidson Day 0: The Cougars ran their season record to 10-0.
Fayetteville Sanford 5, Richmond Senior 1
Gastonia Forestview 4, East Gaston 2: This match was tied 1-1 at the half.
Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 5, Sugar Creek Charter 1
High Point Westchester Country Day 4, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1
Marshville Forest Hills 4, Belmont South Point 1: Eduardo Casarrubia scored two goals in leading the Yellow jackets. Alexandro Velazquez and Jamarcus Timmons each scored once for Forest Hills.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, West Rowan 1: Salvador Bautista scored for West Rowan, but the host Knights got the victory and improved to 7-1-1 on the season.
Mount Airy 5, Ashe County 0
Myers Park 1, Hough 1: Hough’s Trystan Orbe scored off an assist by Evan Ghiloni, but Myers Park rallied with a goal and remained undefeated (6-0-1).
South Iredell 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: Griffin Nexdorf scored both Pine Lake Prep goals.
West Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 0
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Catholic 4, Ardrey Kell 0
Hough 1, Weddington 1
Girls’ golf
West Stanly 168, North Moore 203
Girls’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe Parkwood 0: The Cougars improved to 11-0 overall.
China Grove Carson 9, North Iredell 0
Columbia Keenan 5, Chester (SC) 1
Covenant Day 8, Charlotte Country Day 1: Linde Fonville won at No. 1 singles for Country Day, but Covenant Day’s Meredith Strouse took No. 2 singles and teamed with Linda Martin to win No. 1 doubles.
Davidson Day 5, Carmel Christian 4: Stephanie Nichols won No. 5 singles for Davidson Day and teamed with Ashlyn Horstman to win No. 3 doubles and clinch victory. Passion Kabwe took No. 1 singles for Carmel Christian and teamed with Allie Spies in a No. 1 doubles triumph.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Rocky River 0
Lake Norman Charter 7, East Lincoln 2: The Knights are now 3-0 in South Fork 2A action.
Providence 5, South Mecklenburg 4: The No. 3 doubles team of Michaela Welch and Sofia Dahlgren decided the event by winning their match.
Salisbury 6, Midway Oak Grove 3
Unionville Piedmont 6, Monroe 3
Girls’ volleyball
I-MECK 4A
Hough 3, Mallard Creek 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19): The Huskies took this first-place showdown in straight sets and are 6-0 in the conference. Mallard Creek dropped to 5-1.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-19): Tiana Bonds had 10 kills and Hayley Stull added nine kills and two blocks for Hickory Ridge, now 5-1 and tied for second place in the conference.
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 3, Covenant Day 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14): Country Day’s Kayla Spangler (25 assists) and Sydney Schulze (16 kills, 11 digs) led the way.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1
Scotland County 3, Richmond Senior 1 (26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21): The Scots pulled out a narrow victory and improved to 6-1 in the conference. The Raiders dropped to 4-2.
Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Raeford Hoke County 0
BIG SOUTH 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-16): Bailey Rollins had 10 kills for the Storm.
Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Forestview 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18)
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 3, East Rowan 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13)
North Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (26-24, 25-20, 26-24)
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25)
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-10): Catholic’s Emma Bryson had six aces and eight assists, and Grace Painter had six aces.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-14)
Weddington 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)
METROLINA ATHLETIC
Gaston Day 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17): Lauralee Hurst led the Spartans with 12 kills, five aces and 13 digs. Drew Brown had 18 kills.
Northside Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22)
Southlake Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-12)
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC
Hickory Christian 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1 (25-11, 19-25, 25-9, 25-20)
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Ledford 3, West Davidson 0
South Rowan 3, East Davidson 1 (25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14)
Thomasville 3, Salisbury 2 (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7)
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21): The Bearcats are now 9-1 overall.
West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-12): The Mustangs remained a game behind Maiden, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 1 (25-10, 33-35, 25-11, 26-24): The Knights improved to 4-2 in the conference and are two games out of first place. Liberty Harris (20 kills, 38 digs) and Pearce Augier (18 kills, five blocks) led Lake Norman Charter.
Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0: The first-place Blue Devils improved to 6-0 in the conference.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
East Wilkes 3, Ashe County 2 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 16-14)
West Wilkes 3, Elkin 0
PAC 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-15, 25-4, 25-11)
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Bessemer City 0 925-11, 25-12, 25-17)
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Rowan 3, Albemarle 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-18)
North Stanly 3, South Davidson 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-11): North Stanly’s Nicole Lowderhad five kills and 10 aces.
South Stanly 3, Chatham Central 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12): Morgan Kinley’s 26 digs and Emma Lemons’ 16 kills and 10 digs lifted South Stanly.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 3, Clover 1 (25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22)
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20)
Columbia Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-5)
York 3, Richland Northeast 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-13)S.C. REGION 4 3A
Columbia Keenan 3, Chester 0
Winnsboro Fairfield Central 3, Camden 0
Indian Land 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 1 (25-15, 25-10, 19-25, 25-9): Sarah Van Hoose (17 kills), Rebecca Van Hoose (14 digs) and Baylee Vought (24 digs) led the Warriors.
NONCONFERENCE
Alexander Central 3, Valdese Draughn 2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8)
Marion McDowell 3, R-S Central 2
Mountain Island Day Charter 3, Monroe Lee Park 0
Statesville Christian 3, Concord Covenant Classical 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8)
Report your scores
Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
