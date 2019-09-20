Prep Insider Blog

Thursday’s Roundup: Myers Park volleyball wins 7th straight

South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson. By
The Myers Park girls’ volleyball team is on a roll.

Stung by defeats on back-to-back nights last month in nonconference matches, the Mustangs have won seven in a row. Their latest victory, on Thursday evening, was a 3-0 sweep of Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a Southwestern 4A Conference first-place showdown.

The Mustangs swept their sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. Myers Park has not lost a set during its seven-match winning streak.

Coach Bettie Berry’s team lost matches Aug. 27 and 28 to South Mecklenburg and Providence, the SoMeck 7 4A powers. Those were the Mustangs’ last setbacks and they are 5-0 in conference.

Porter Ridge, under coach Ashlyn Hanson, is now 5-1 in the conference. The Pirates are tied for second with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, whom they meet next week.

Outstanding performers

Keeli Crisco (South Stanly girls’ volleyball): Crisco totaled 18 kills, seven aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Chatham Central.

Carol Grealis (Cramerton Stuart Cramer girls’ volleyball): Grealis had nine aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-0 victory over Gastonia Huss.

Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris had 20 kills and 38 digs in her team’s 3-1 triumph over Catawba Bandys.

Sydney Haynes (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ volleyball): Haynes had 18 digs in the Ragin’ Bulls’ 3-0 victory over East Mecklenburg.

Presley Hodges (Bradford Prep boys’ soccer): Hodges’ three goals and an assist helped his team roll over Concord Carolina International 8-1.

JV football

Alexander Central 24, Olympic 12: Terrell Ford scored on a 72-yard fumble recovery for Olympic, while Alexander Central’s Cam Lackey scored on runs of 35 and 45 yards.

Berry Academy 31, West Charlotte 8

Charlotte Country Day 8, Monroe Central Academy 7

Chester (SC) 18, Lancaster (SC) 6

China Grove Carson 16, North Stanly 6: Carson, now 3-1, got touchdowns from Emory Taylor and Jordan Galarza.

Davie County 21, South Iredell 6

East Lincoln 26, East Gaston 23

Fort Mill 20, Lugoff-Elgin 7: Fort Mill improved to 3-1.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 38, Indian Land 0

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 41, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Hickory St. Stephens 12, Newton Foard 9 (3 OT’s)

Kannapolis Brown 29, West Rowan 15

Kings Mountain 48, Shelby 19

Lawndale Burns 21, Newton-Conover 16

Ledford 22, South Rowan 6

Marshville Forest Hills 14, Unionville Piedmont 12

Myers Park 14, Hough 0

North Mecklenburg 34, Harding 6

Salisbury 40, West Davidson 0

Statesville 14, Concord 8

West Mecklenburg 30, Hopewell 6

West Stanly 48, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 7, Berry Academy 0: Seven Sabres scored a goal, with Kheynne Ona, Juan Esquival and Bryan Wome each getting a goal and an assist.

CISAA

Covenant Day 2, Charlotte Country Day 1: Andrew Zussi scored for Country Day.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 1, Central Cabarrus 1 (Concord won 4-3 on PK’s): Just two days after Concord lost 10-9 in a shootout to Kannapolis Brown, the Spiders needed penalty kicks to decide another game. The victory left Concord at 10-1-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Kannapolis Brown 1, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The Wonders scored a second-half goal and remained unbeaten (11-0, 4-0).

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Concord First Assembly 9, Northside Christian 0

Gaston Day 1, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (OT): Despite entering this match with a 0-9 record, the host Warriors gave Gaston Day (9-2, 4-0) a tough battle. The Spartans scored in the second overtime period. Jack Dee got the goal, on a Hunter Warren throw-in.

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep 8, Concord Carolina International School 1: Pressley Hodges (three goals, one assist) and Nasir Miller (two goals, one assist) led the Bears.

NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 1, Weddington 1

Carmel Christian 5, Davidson Day 0: The Cougars ran their season record to 10-0.

Fayetteville Sanford 5, Richmond Senior 1

Gastonia Forestview 4, East Gaston 2: This match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 5, Sugar Creek Charter 1

High Point Westchester Country Day 4, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1

Marshville Forest Hills 4, Belmont South Point 1: Eduardo Casarrubia scored two goals in leading the Yellow jackets. Alexandro Velazquez and Jamarcus Timmons each scored once for Forest Hills.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, West Rowan 1: Salvador Bautista scored for West Rowan, but the host Knights got the victory and improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

Mount Airy 5, Ashe County 0

Myers Park 1, Hough 1: Hough’s Trystan Orbe scored off an assist by Evan Ghiloni, but Myers Park rallied with a goal and remained undefeated (6-0-1).

South Iredell 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: Griffin Nexdorf scored both Pine Lake Prep goals.

West Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 0

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 4, Ardrey Kell 0

Hough 1, Weddington 1

Girls’ golf

West Stanly 168, North Moore 203

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe Parkwood 0: The Cougars improved to 11-0 overall.

China Grove Carson 9, North Iredell 0

Columbia Keenan 5, Chester (SC) 1

Covenant Day 8, Charlotte Country Day 1: Linde Fonville won at No. 1 singles for Country Day, but Covenant Day’s Meredith Strouse took No. 2 singles and teamed with Linda Martin to win No. 1 doubles.

Davidson Day 5, Carmel Christian 4: Stephanie Nichols won No. 5 singles for Davidson Day and teamed with Ashlyn Horstman to win No. 3 doubles and clinch victory. Passion Kabwe took No. 1 singles for Carmel Christian and teamed with Allie Spies in a No. 1 doubles triumph.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Rocky River 0

Lake Norman Charter 7, East Lincoln 2: The Knights are now 3-0 in South Fork 2A action.

Providence 5, South Mecklenburg 4: The No. 3 doubles team of Michaela Welch and Sofia Dahlgren decided the event by winning their match.

Salisbury 6, Midway Oak Grove 3

Unionville Piedmont 6, Monroe 3

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Mallard Creek 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19): The Huskies took this first-place showdown in straight sets and are 6-0 in the conference. Mallard Creek dropped to 5-1.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-19): Tiana Bonds had 10 kills and Hayley Stull added nine kills and two blocks for Hickory Ridge, now 5-1 and tied for second place in the conference.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Covenant Day 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14): Country Day’s Kayla Spangler (25 assists) and Sydney Schulze (16 kills, 11 digs) led the way.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Scotland County 3, Richmond Senior 1 (26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21): The Scots pulled out a narrow victory and improved to 6-1 in the conference. The Raiders dropped to 4-2.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Raeford Hoke County 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-16): Bailey Rollins had 10 kills for the Storm.

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Forestview 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, East Rowan 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13)

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (26-24, 25-20, 26-24)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-10): Catholic’s Emma Bryson had six aces and eight assists, and Grace Painter had six aces.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-14)

Weddington 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-19)

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17): Lauralee Hurst led the Spartans with 12 kills, five aces and 13 digs. Drew Brown had 18 kills.

Northside Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22)

Southlake Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-12)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC

Hickory Christian 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1 (25-11, 19-25, 25-9, 25-20)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, West Davidson 0

South Rowan 3, East Davidson 1 (25-12, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14)

Thomasville 3, Salisbury 2 (22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-7)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21): The Bearcats are now 9-1 overall.

West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-12): The Mustangs remained a game behind Maiden, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 1 (25-10, 33-35, 25-11, 26-24): The Knights improved to 4-2 in the conference and are two games out of first place. Liberty Harris (20 kills, 38 digs) and Pearce Augier (18 kills, five blocks) led Lake Norman Charter.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0: The first-place Blue Devils improved to 6-0 in the conference.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 3, Ashe County 2 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 16-14)

West Wilkes 3, Elkin 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-15, 25-4, 25-11)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Bessemer City 0 925-11, 25-12, 25-17)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Rowan 3, Albemarle 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-18)

North Stanly 3, South Davidson 0 (25-2, 25-6, 25-11): North Stanly’s Nicole Lowderhad five kills and 10 aces.

South Stanly 3, Chatham Central 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12): Morgan Kinley’s 26 digs and Emma Lemons’ 16 kills and 10 digs lifted South Stanly.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 3, Clover 1 (25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20)

Columbia Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-5)

York 3, Richland Northeast 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-13)S.C. REGION 4 3A

Columbia Keenan 3, Chester 0

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 3, Camden 0

Indian Land 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 1 (25-15, 25-10, 19-25, 25-9): Sarah Van Hoose (17 kills), Rebecca Van Hoose (14 digs) and Baylee Vought (24 digs) led the Warriors.

NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 3, Valdese Draughn 2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 15-8)

Marion McDowell 3, R-S Central 2

Mountain Island Day Charter 3, Monroe Lee Park 0

Statesville Christian 3, Concord Covenant Classical 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

